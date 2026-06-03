2026 U.S. Women's Open preview: LPGA's top stars aim to conquer Riviera Country Club

The 2026 U.S. Women's Open will mark the first time that a United States Golf Association women's championship will head to Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, but it is far from the first time that a woman will make history on one of the most iconic golf courses in the United States. That came many moons ago.

At the 1945 L.A. Open, Sam Snead made a birdie on his final hole to defeat Byron Nelson by a single stroke. History had already been made by then, however, just not by a man. Playing in her second L.A. Open after Monday qualifying with rounds of 76-76, Babe Didrikson Zaharias fell inside the 36-hole cut, making her the first (and still only) woman to ever make the weekend on the PGA Tour.

Zaharias ultimately played seven tournaments on the PGA Tour throughout her career, including three L.A. Open appearances, but it was that instance in 1945 that is still highlighted in history books to this day.

Plenty more history has been made at Riviera on the men's side as it continues to host the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational annually, but this week that opportunity will belong to the women.

"I don't think women's golf gets appreciated as much as it should," Alison Lee said. "There's some really great golfers out here, and I want more people to come out and watch and see how amazing these players are. The fact that we're here in Los Angeles, I mean, they have no excuses.

"The Kings are out, the Lakers are out. They can come out here and watch. There's not really much else going on this week. So, they've got time."

And with opportunity knocking, there is a good chance that world No. 1 Nelly Korda will be the one to answer.

Korda can claim the title as the only major winner on the LPGA this season as she raced away from the field at the Chevron Championship in late April to win by five strokes at another golf course typically seen on the PGA Tour. Before her T8 finish at the Kroger Queen City Championship in May, she compiled three wins and three runner-up results in six starts.

The U.S. Women's Open has turned into her white whale of sorts, however, as the three-time major champion has a checkered history with the national open. After opening with an 80 at Lancaster Country Club and missing the cut in 2024, Korda came close in 2025 at Erin Hills but settled for a T2 finish behind winner Maja Stark. Her runner-up result marked her third top-10 finish in 11 championship appearances.

If this championship proves to be on the other side of the board for Korda, plenty of other players will be chomping at the bit, as she is one of a few multiple-time winners on tour this season. Jeeno Thitikul has a pair of victories to her credit, thanks to a four-stroke victory at the Mizuho Americas Open. Hannah Green has a couple of titles under her belt, as does Hyo Joo Kim, who won in back-to-back weeks in March, setting up what should be an exciting week in Los Angeles for the U.S. Women's Open.

2026 U.S. Women's Open field odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nelly Korda (7/2)

Jeeno Thitikul (9-1)

Hyo Joo Kim (13-1)

Ruoning Yin (13-1)

Hannah Green (18-1)

Miyu Yamashita (26-1)

Hye-Jin Choi (27-1)

Lydia Ko (27-1)

Minjee Lee (30-1)

Charley Hull (34-1)

Lottie Woad (39-1)

2026 U.S. Women's Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, June 4

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on USA Network | 7-10 p.m. on Peacock

Featured groups stream: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on USGA App, Peacock

Round 2 -- Friday, June 5

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on USA Network | 7-10 p.m. on Peacock

Featured groups stream: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on USGA App, Peacock

Round 3 -- Saturday, June 6

TV coverage: 5-7 p.m. on USA Network | 7-10 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Featured groups stream: TBA on USGA App, Peacock

Round 4 -- Sunday, June 7

TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on NBC | 3-8 p.m. on Peacock

Featured groups stream: TBA on USGA App, Peacock