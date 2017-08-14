Wyndham Championship 2017 odds: Picks from model that called Thomas' breakout
SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times after projecting Justin Thomas' big week at the PGA
The pros of the PGA are headed to the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. this weekend for the 2017 Wyndham Championship.
Fresh off a 13th place finish at the PGA Championship, Henrik Stenson is the favorite. He's going off at 12/1.
Before you make any bets on the Wyndham Championship or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on a DFS site like FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to listen to what the team at SportsLine has to say.
Their advanced computer model called Justin Thomas' breakout at the PGA Championship, where he was going off at 35/1. SportsLine pegged Thomas for a top-eight finish even though he missed three cuts in his previous four events.
SportsLine's model also called the winners of the Masters, U.S. Open, and British Open entering the weekend.
After news that Brandt Snedeker and Charles Howell withdrew from the Wyndham Championship, SportsLine's model simulated the tournament 10,000 times.
One shocker: Emiliano Grillo, who has missed three of his last six cuts and only has two top-20 finishes all year, makes a run at the title. He's going off at 66/1 and is someone you need to be all over in Greensboro.
Another stunner: Luke Donald, who finished second in this event last year, doesn't even crack the top 20.
SportsLine is also calling for a huge long shot who's fresh off a top-five finish in a tournament similar to Wyndham to crack the top four, potentially providing a sizable payday to bettors.
So who wins the 2017 Wyndham Championship? And what massive long shot stuns the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Wyndham Championship leaderboard from the model that called Thomas' run in the PGA Championship and find out.
Henrik Stension - 12/1
Kevin Kisner - 18/1
Bill Haas - 25/1
Webb Simpson - 25/1
Jason Dufner - 25/1
Ryan Moore - 28/1
Keegan Bradley - 35/1
James Hahn - 36/1
Bud Cauley - 40/1
Chris Stroud - 40/1
Byeong Hun An - 45/1
Chad Campbell - 45/1
Ben Martin - 45/1
Kyle Stanley - 50/1
Billy Horschel - 50/1
Lucas Glover - 50/1
Kevin Streelman - 50/1
