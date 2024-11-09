High school football's 10,000-yard rushing club welcomed a new member Friday night. Alvin Henderson of Elba (Ala.) became the 12th running back in history to reach that plateau during the first quarter of a game against Verbena in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.

Henderson, who entered the evening with 9,935 career yards, scored on a 50-yard run early on and helped the Tigers race to a 42-0 lead in the second quarter.

Committed to Auburn, Henderson was already well over 10,000 all-purpose yards (10,891) prior to the playoff contest. He has 187 career touchdowns, including 178 on the ground.

247Sports regards Henderson as one of the top 10 running backs in the Class of 2025 nationally. ...

