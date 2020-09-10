BOX SCORE
123456789RHE
DET19-23
0002000--250
STL19-17
0271020--12120
  • Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Mo.
  • W: J. Flaherty (3-1)L: T. Skubal (1-2)S: (0)
  • HR: DET - J. Candelario (6), STL - Y. Molina (3), P. Goldschmidt (5), R. Ravelo (1), T. O'Neill (5), L. Thomas (1)
DETTigers
STLCardinals
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
V. Reyes CF30100010.303.336.465.8000.5
D. Hill CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Schoop 2B30000012.285.333.497.830-0.5
S. Alcantara 2B00000000.250.250.8751.1250.0
M. Cabrera DH31100010.243.320.362.6821.5
J. Candelario 1B31221000.319.373.560.9339.0
W. Castro SS30000021.361.382.569.951-1.0
T. Demeritte LF20000111.167.286.208.4940.5
D. Cameron RF20000101.000.167.000.1671.0
A. Romine C30000011.245.260.347.607-0.5
I. Paredes 3B30100000.167.237.241.4781.0
HITTERSAB
V. Reyes CF3
D. Hill CF0
J. Schoop 2B3
S. Alcantara 2B0
M. Cabrera DH3
J. Candelario 1B3
W. Castro SS3
T. Demeritte LF2
D. Cameron RF2
A. Romine C3
I. Paredes 3B3
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Wong 2B31100100.275.385.330.7153.0
    T. Edman 3B-SS41110001.252.314.386.7004.0
    P. Goldschmidt 1B22111110.333.465.526.9927.5
    a- A. Dean PH-1B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    P. DeJong SS31110000.294.365.447.8123.0
    M. Carpenter 3B01000000.178.351.278.6292.0
    R. Ravelo DH22231100.308.333.615.94911.0
    Y. Molina C41221011.277.310.383.6937.5
    T. O'Neill LF31221110.198.287.396.68310.5
    H. Bader CF41100014.226.347.468.8141.5
    L. Thomas RF31121024.154.267.346.6136.0
    HITTERSAB
    K. Wong 2B3
    T. Edman 3B-SS4
    P. Goldschmidt 1B2
    a- A. Dean PH-1B1
    P. DeJong SS3
    M. Carpenter 3B0
    R. Ravelo DH2
    Y. Molina C4
    T. O'Neill LF3
    H. Bader CF4
    L. Thomas RF3
    • a-flied out for Goldschmidt in the 5th
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Candelario (10)
    • HR - J. Candelario (6)
    • RBI - J. Candelario 2 (25)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Demeritte
    BATTING
    • 2B - T. Edman (6)
    • HR - P. Goldschmidt (5), R. Ravelo, Y. Molina (3), T. O'Neill (5), L. Thomas
    • SF - R. Ravelo
    • RBI - T. Edman (18), P. Goldschmidt (15), P. DeJong (18), R. Ravelo 3 (5), Y. Molina 2 (14), T. O'Neill 2 (12), L. Thomas 2 (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - T. O'Neill 2 (2), L. Thomas 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - L. Thomas 3 (3)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - T. O'Neill
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Wong-Goldschmidt)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Skubal (L, 1-2)2.03664317.271.50-10.5
    J. Jimenez0.233300210.801.73-4.0
    B. Burrows1.15110115.401.35-1.5
    N. Ramirez2.01220219.000.503.0
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Skubal (L, 1-2)2.0
    J. Jimenez0.2
    B. Burrows1.1
    N. Ramirez2.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Flaherty (W, 3-1)5.04222613.081.0317.0
    S. Elledge1.01000103.861.572.5
    N. Crismatt1.00000000.000.603.0
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Flaherty (W, 3-1)5.0
    S. Elledge1.0
    N. Crismatt1.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 67-34, J. Jimenez 18-12, B. Burrows 40-25, N. Ramirez 33-22
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 2-2, J. Jimenez 0-1, B. Burrows 1-3, N. Ramirez 2-2
    • Batters Faced - T. Skubal 13, J. Jimenez 5, B. Burrows 9, N. Ramirez 8
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Flaherty 95-63, S. Elledge 16-11, N. Crismatt 10-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Flaherty 4-2, S. Elledge 1-0, N. Crismatt 1-1
    • Batters Faced - J. Flaherty 20, S. Elledge 4, N. Crismatt 3
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 6TH INNING
        		Ravelo homered to left, Carpenter scored212
      • 4TH INNING
        		Goldschmidt homered to center210
        		Candelario homered to right, Cabrera scored29
      • 3RD INNING
        		Thomas homered to left, Bader scored09
        		O'Neill homered to left, DeJong scored07
        		Ravelo hit sacrifice fly to left, Goldschmidt scored05
        		DeJong singled to shallow center, Edman scored, Goldschmidt to third04
        		Edman doubled to deep left, Wong scored03
      • 2ND INNING
        		 homered to left, Ravelo scored02
      • 7TH INNING
        • Nabil Crismatt relieved Seth Elledge
        • D. Cameron: Cameron flied out to deep right
        • A. Romine: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Romine lined out to shortstop
        • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Paredes grounded out to second
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Tommy Edman at shortstop
        • Austin Dean at first base
        • Matt Carpenter at third base
        • Seth Elledge relieved Jack Flaherty
        • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera grounded out to second
        • J. Candelario: Ball, Foul, Ball, Candelario doubled to center
        • W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
        • T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Demeritte popped out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • N. Ramirez Pitching:
        • M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carpenter hit by pitch
        • R. Ravelo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ravelo homered to left, Carpenter scored
        • Y. Molina: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Molina struck out looking
        • T. O'Neill: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, O'Neill struck out looking
        • H. Bader: Bader lined out to left
        • End of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • J. Flaherty Pitching:
        • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Paredes lined out to right
        • V. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Reyes grounded out to second
        • J. Schoop: Foul, Strike looking, Schoop grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Nick Ramirez relieved Beau Burrows
        • Derek Hill in center field
        • Sergio Alcantara at second base
        • K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to first
        • T. Edman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Edman grounded out to pitcher
        • Austin Dean hit for Paul Goldschmidt
        • A. Dean: Foul, Dean flied out to deep left
        • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • J. Flaherty Pitching:
        • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera singled to shallow right
        • J. Candelario: Strike looking, Candelario homered to right, Cabrera scored
        • W. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Castro popped out to third
        • T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Demeritte struck out looking
        • D. Cameron: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cameron walked
        • A. Romine: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Romine lined out to center
        • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • B. Burrows Pitching:
        • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Goldschmidt homered to center
        • P. DeJong: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, DeJong flied out to deep center
        • R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ravelo singled to left
        • Y. Molina: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Molina singled to shallow center, Ravelo to second
        • T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Neill singled to left, Ravelo to third, Molina to second
        • H. Bader: Ball, Bader popped out to second
        • L. Thomas: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Thomas struck out looking
        • End of the 4th (1 Run, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • J. Flaherty Pitching:
        • A. Romine: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Romine struck out looking
        • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes singled to right center
        • V. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Reyes singled to right, Paredes to third
        • J. Schoop: Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Schoop grounded into double play second to first, Reyes out at second
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Wong walked
        • T. Edman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Edman doubled to deep left, Wong scored
        • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
        • P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, DeJong singled to shallow center, Edman scored, Goldschmidt to third
        • Joe Jimenez relieved Tarik Skubal
        • R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Foul, Ravelo hit sacrifice fly to left, Goldschmidt scored
        • Y. Molina: Ball, Molina lined out to center
        • T. O'Neill: Foul, O'Neill homered to left, DeJong scored
        • H. Bader: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bader singled to left
        • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bader to second on passed ball, Foul, Thomas homered to left, Bader scored
        • Beau Burrows relieved Joe Jimenez
        • K. Wong: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Wong singled to deep right center
        • T. Edman: Edman fouled out to left
        • End of the 3rd (7 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
          • T. Skubal Pitching:
          • T. O'Neill: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, O'Neill walked
          • H. Bader: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul tip, Bader struck out on foul tip
          • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, O'Neill stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
          • End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 1ST INNING
            MLB Scores