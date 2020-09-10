BOX SCORE
- W: J. Flaherty (3-1)L: T. Skubal (1-2)S: (0)
- HR: DET - J. Candelario (6), STL - Y. Molina (3), P. Goldschmidt (5), R. Ravelo (1), T. O'Neill (5), L. Thomas (1)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|V. Reyes CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|.336
|.465
|.800
|0.5
|D. Hill CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Schoop 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|.333
|.497
|.830
|-0.5
|S. Alcantara 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.250
|.875
|1.125
|0.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|.320
|.362
|.682
|1.5
|J. Candelario 1B
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|.373
|.560
|.933
|9.0
|W. Castro SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.361
|.382
|.569
|.951
|-1.0
|T. Demeritte LF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|.286
|.208
|.494
|0.5
|D. Cameron RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.167
|.000
|.167
|1.0
|A. Romine C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|.260
|.347
|.607
|-0.5
|I. Paredes 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.237
|.241
|.478
|1.0
6TH INNING Ravelo homered to left, Carpenter scored 2 12 4TH INNING Goldschmidt homered to center 2 10 Candelario homered to right, Cabrera scored 2 9 3RD INNING Thomas homered to left, Bader scored 0 9 O'Neill homered to left, DeJong scored 0 7 Ravelo hit sacrifice fly to left, Goldschmidt scored 0 5 DeJong singled to shallow center, Edman scored, Goldschmidt to third 0 4 Edman doubled to deep left, Wong scored 0 3 2ND INNING homered to left, Ravelo scored 0 2
- Tommy Edman at shortstop
- Austin Dean at first base
- Matt Carpenter at third base
- Seth Elledge relieved Jack Flaherty
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera grounded out to second
- J. Candelario: Ball, Foul, Ball, Candelario doubled to center
- W. Castro: Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Castro struck out swinging
- T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Demeritte popped out to second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Ramirez Pitching:
- M. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Carpenter hit by pitch
- R. Ravelo: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ravelo homered to left, Carpenter scored
- Y. Molina: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Molina struck out looking
- T. O'Neill: Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, O'Neill struck out looking
- H. Bader: Bader lined out to left
- End of the 6th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Nick Ramirez relieved Beau Burrows
- Derek Hill in center field
- Sergio Alcantara at second base
- K. Wong: Strike looking, Wong grounded out to first
- T. Edman: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Edman grounded out to pitcher
- Austin Dean hit for Paul Goldschmidt
- A. Dean: Foul, Dean flied out to deep left
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Cabrera singled to shallow right
- J. Candelario: Strike looking, Candelario homered to right, Cabrera scored
- W. Castro: Strike looking, Foul, Castro popped out to third
- T. Demeritte: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Demeritte struck out looking
- D. Cameron: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cameron walked
- A. Romine: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Romine lined out to center
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- B. Burrows Pitching:
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Goldschmidt homered to center
- P. DeJong: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, DeJong flied out to deep center
- R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ravelo singled to left
- Y. Molina: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Molina singled to shallow center, Ravelo to second
- T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, O'Neill singled to left, Ravelo to third, Molina to second
- H. Bader: Ball, Bader popped out to second
- L. Thomas: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Thomas struck out looking
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Flaherty Pitching:
- A. Romine: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Romine struck out looking
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes singled to right center
- V. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Reyes singled to right, Paredes to third
- J. Schoop: Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Pickoff attempt to first, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Schoop grounded into double play second to first, Reyes out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- K. Wong: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Wong walked
- T. Edman: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Edman doubled to deep left, Wong scored
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
- P. DeJong: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, DeJong singled to shallow center, Edman scored, Goldschmidt to third
- Joe Jimenez relieved Tarik Skubal
- R. Ravelo: Strike looking, Foul, Ravelo hit sacrifice fly to left, Goldschmidt scored
- Y. Molina: Ball, Molina lined out to center
- T. O'Neill: Foul, O'Neill homered to left, DeJong scored
- H. Bader: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Bader singled to left
- L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Bader to second on passed ball, Foul, Thomas homered to left, Bader scored
- Beau Burrows relieved Joe Jimenez
- K. Wong: Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Wong singled to deep right center
- T. Edman: Edman fouled out to left
- End of the 3rd (7 Runs, 6 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- T. O'Neill: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, O'Neill walked
- H. Bader: Strike looking, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Pickoff attempt, Foul tip, Bader struck out on foul tip
- L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, O'Neill stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)