The divisional round in Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is in full swing. After an exciting weekend of baseball, both National League Division Series are tied, 1-1, after the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres bounced back for Game 2 wins on Sunday against the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. ALDS Game 2s are set for Monday as the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees square off against the Kansas City Royals.

In the American League, the Detroit Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros last week, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Over in the National League, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves to secure their NLDS berth against the NL West rival Dodgers. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015.

The Wild Card Series wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS round started Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.

Here's a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.

2024 MLB playoff bracket

Keytron Jordan, CBS Sports

2024 MLB playoff schedule

All times Eastern

Division Series

Saturday, Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)

ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)

Sunday, Oct. 6

NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)

NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)

Monday, Oct. 7

ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:08 p.m., TBS

ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals, 7:38 p.m., TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

NLDS Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

ALDS Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians, 3:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., TBS

NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

Thursday, Oct. 10

*ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians, 6:08 p.m., TNT

*ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m., TBS

Friday, Oct. 11

*NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)

*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)

Saturday, Oct. 12

*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:38 p.m., TBS

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals, 8:08 p.m., TBS

*-if necessary

Championship Series

Sunday, Oct. 13

NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 14

ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 15

ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 16

NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Oct. 17

ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Oct. 18

ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 19

*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Oct. 20

*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct 21

*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 22

*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

World Series

(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)

Friday, Oct. 25

World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Oct. 26

World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 28

World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 29

World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Oct. 30

*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD

Friday, Nov. 1

*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD

*-if necessary

2024 MLB playoff scores

Wild Card Series

Tuesday, Oct. 1

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 2

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)

AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)

NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)

Tuesday, Oct. 3

NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)