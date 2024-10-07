The divisional round in Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason is in full swing. After an exciting weekend of baseball, both National League Division Series are tied, 1-1, after the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres bounced back for Game 2 wins on Sunday against the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively. ALDS Game 2s are set for Monday as the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees square off against the Kansas City Royals.
In the American League, the Detroit Tigers knocked out the Houston Astros last week, while the Royals eliminated the Baltimore Orioles. Both AL Central underdogs won the best-of-three series in two-game sweeps on the road. The Astros saw their streak of seven consecutive ALCS appearances come to an end, while the Orioles are now 0-5 in the playoffs in the last two seasons.
Over in the National League, the Padres took care of business and swept the Atlanta Braves to secure their NLDS berth against the NL West rival Dodgers. The Mets, meanwhile, won their first playoff series since they made the World Series since 2015.
The Wild Card Series wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 3. The LDS round started Saturday, Oct. 5. The League Championship Series begin on Sunday, Oct. 13. And the World Series will begin either on Tuesday, Oct. 22 or Friday, Oct. 25. Check out the complete 2024 MLB playoff schedule.
Here's a look at the full 2024 MLB playoff bracket.
2024 MLB playoff bracket
2024 MLB playoff schedule
All times Eastern
Division Series
Saturday, Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1: Guardians 7, Tigers 0 (Cleveland leads 1-0)
NLDS Game 1: Mets 6, Phillies 2 (New York leads 1-0)
ALDS Game 1: Yankees 6, Royals 5 (New York leads 1-0)
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)
Sunday, Oct. 6
NLDS Game 2: Phillies 7, Mets 6 (Series tied 1-1)
NLDS Game 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2 (Series tied 1-1)
Monday, Oct. 7
ALDS Game 2: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:08 p.m., TBS
ALDS Game 2: Yankees vs. Royals, 7:38 p.m., TBS
Tuesday, Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3: Mets vs. Phillies, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
NLDS Game 3: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
ALDS Game 3: Tigers vs. Guardians, 3:08 p.m., TBS
NLDS Game 4: Mets vs. Phillies, 5:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
ALDS Game 3: Royals vs. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., TBS
NLDS Game 4: Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
Thursday, Oct. 10
*ALDS Game 4: Tigers vs. Guardians, 6:08 p.m., TNT
*ALDS Game 4: Royals vs. Yankees, 8:08 p.m., TBS
Friday, Oct. 11
*NLDS Game 5: Phillies vs. Mets, 4:08 p.m., FS1, Fubo (Try for free)
*NLDS Game 5: Dodgers vs. Padres, 8:08 p.m., Fox, Fubo (Try for free)
Saturday, Oct. 12
*ALDS Game 5: Guardians vs. Tigers, 4:38 p.m., TBS
*ALDS Game 5: Yankees vs. Royals, 8:08 p.m., TBS
*-if necessary
Championship Series
Sunday, Oct. 13
NLCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 14
ALCS Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
NLCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 15
ALCS Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 16
NLCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Oct. 17
ALCS Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
NLCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 18
ALCS Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
*NLCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 19
*ALCS Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Oct. 20
*NLCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct 21
*ALCS Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
*NLCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 22
*ALCS Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
*-if necessary
World Series
(The 2024 World Series schedule is subject to change. Every game would be moved up by three days if both the ALCS and NLCS end in five games or less.)
Friday, Oct. 25
World Series Game 1: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Oct. 26
World Series Game 2: TBD vs. TBD
Monday, Oct. 28
World Series Game 3: TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 29
World Series Game 4: TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 30
*World Series Game 5: TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Nov. 1
*World Series Game 6: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, Nov. 2
*World Series Game 7: TBD vs. TBD
*-if necessary
2024 MLB playoff scores
Wild Card Series
All times Eastern
Tuesday, Oct. 1
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Tigers 3, Astros 1 (Detroit leads 1-0)
AL Wild Card Series Game 1: Royals 1, Orioles 0 (Kansas City leads 1-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Mets 8, Brewers 4 (New York leads 1-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Padres 4, Braves 0 (San Diego leads 1-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 2
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Tigers 5, Astros 2 (Detroit wins 2-0)
AL Wild Card Series Game 2: Royals 2, Orioles 1 (Kansas City wins 2-0)
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Brewers 5, Mets 3 (Series tied 1-1)
NL Wild Card Series Game 2: Padres 5, Braves 4 (San Diego wins 2-0)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets 3, Brewers 2 (New York wins 2-1)