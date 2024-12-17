Major League Baseball's offseason is likely to slow down heading into the holiday season. With more than a week remaining, though, there's enough daylight left for teams and players to take care of business so they can enjoy some quality time with their loved ones. Below, we're tracking all the day's notable news, moves, and rumors.

Giants, Blue Jays remain favored on Burnes

Right-handed pitcher Corbin Burnes is the top free agent remaining on the market, and two teams in particular appear to have the inside track on inking him, according to MLB's Mark Feinsand: the Giants and Blue Jays.

Burnes, 30, has compiled a 3.19 ERA (129 ERA+) for his career. He's finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting in each of the last five seasons, including a fifth-place finish in 2024.

Corbin Burnes BAL • SP • #39 ERA 2.92 WHIP 1.1 IP 194.1 BB 48 K 181 View Profile

Both the Giants and Blue Jays have already made splashes in recent weeks. San Francisco signed Willy Adames to a blockbuster free-agent contract and Toronto acquired infielder Andrés Giménez as part of a trade with the Guardians.

Feinsand adds that the Red Sox and Orioles could also make runs at adding Burnes. The pitcher, of course, spent last season with the Orioles after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Brewers.

Yankees in talks with first basemen

The Yankees are engaged in discussions with four free-agent first basemen, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Those individuals are Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt. Walker and Alonso are almost certainly pursuing multi-year deals, while Santana and Goldschmidt will likely settle for one-year pacts.

The Yankees are also known to have interest in Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger. We here at CBS Sports documented why the Yankees might view Bellinger as an upside play earlier on Tuesday.

Mets add Young

The Mets have signed lefty-hitting outfielder/first baseman Jared Young to a one-year deal, the team announced.

Jared Young STL • 1B • #25 BA 0.081 R 2 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 1 View Profile

Young, 29, has appeared in 22 big-league games for his career, with all of those coming as part of the Cubs. He split last season between the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate and the Doosan Bears of the Korea Baseball Organization. Young hit .326/.420/.660 with 10 home runs in 38 games overseas.

Young figures to compete for a bench spot with the Mets.