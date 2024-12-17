The Cubs have traded former MVP Cody Bellinger to the Yankees, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden confirms. The move, which will also see the Yankees send right-handed reliever Cody Poteet to the Cubs, is a cost-saving move for Chicago; the Yankees are paying all but $5 million of Bellinger's salary for his 2025 season and either 2026 or a buyout.

The Yankees lost out on Juan Soto in free agency a bit over a week ago and Bellinger is an attempt to gain some of that lost production. There's reason to believe he'll be a good fit for the Yankees, too (and not just because his dad, Clay, won two World Series titles in pinstripes). Since Soto picked the Mets, the Bombers have also since added ace Max Fried and stud closer Devin Williams to the roster.

Bellinger, 29, won Rookie of the Year in 2017 and MVP in 2019 before suffering a downturn in production that was due at least in part by injuries. His value bottomed out a -1.7 WAR in 2021. In 2022 with the Dodgers, he hit .210/.265/.389 (81 OPS+) with 1.4 WAR and then hit free agency. He signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in hopes of re-establishing his value during the 2023 season.

He did. In 130 games in 2023, Bellinger hit .307/.356/.525 (139 OPS+) with 29 doubles, 26 homers, 97 RBI, 95 runs, 20 steals and 4.4 WAR. The hope then was for his big payday, but Bellinger ended up needing to come back to the Cubs in spring training on a one-year deal with two player options.

Last season, Bellinger played exactly 130 games again, hitting .266/.325/.426 (111 OPS+) with 23 doubles, 18 homers, 78 RBI, 72 runs, nine stolen bases and 2.2 WAR. He decided against hitting free agency again and instead exercised his $27.5 million player option. He has another player option for next season at $25 million. There's a buyout on that option for $5 million, so that means there's a minimum of $32.5 million going to Bellinger here and the Cubs are paying just $5 million of that.

As such, this is a salary dump for the Cubs, who last week traded for superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker.

Poteet, 30, had a 2.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 16 strikeouts in 24 ⅓ innings for the Yankees last season. He missed a decent chunk of the season with a triceps injury.

The Yankees still seem to have some work to do with the roster. They could use Bellinger in center field with Aaron Judge in right and Jasson Domínguez in left field, but that leaves Ben Rice at first base. They could play Bellinger at first, but then it looks like Trent Grisham in center field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could always return to the outfield, too, but that leaves either second or third base open.

Basically, Bellinger's ability to play either first base or outfield is a big help for the Yankees, but they still have another hole or two to fill.

The Cubs shouldn't be done moving things around, either. The outfield/DH right now is covered with Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Tucker and Seiya Suzuki. Third base right now is clear for rookie-to-be Matt Shaw, but he could also move to second if the Cubs decide to trade Nico Hoerner. The freed-up money from the Bellinger trade could also be used on pitching.

The bottom line is this deal is a help for both teams, assuming they remain aggressive in the aftermath.