MLB scores, schedule: Rays avoid sweep vs. Red Sox despite delay, confusion and protest from Alex Cora

With a week remaining until the trade deadline, every game could help influence a team's thinking as it pertains to buying, selling, or standing part. As such, Wednesday's slate of action is an important one, with a number of storylines worth watching.

Among those: the Rays looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox; the Giants trying to continue their momentum; and the Yankees and Twins concluding what's been an exciting, homer-filled series to date.

Keep it here throughout the night for the latest on those games and more.

Rays win but Red Sox protest

The Rays successfully avoided being swept by the Red Sox on Wednesday, winning a 3-2 contest that folks will remember for other reasons.

In the eighth inning, the Rays executed the Waxahachie Swap -- that is, they moved reliever Adam Kolarek from the mound to first base, with Chaz Roe subbing in and retiring a hitter before Kolarek moved back to the mound and Nate Lowe replaced Roe at first base. In moving Kolarek elsewhere, the Rays had to sacrifice the DH. In the bottom half of the inning, they had to pinch-hit because the vacated DH spot was up.

If all that sounds confusing, well, yeah. It confused everyone, especially as it pertains to the Rays' batting order. Boston manager Alex Cora even protested the game under the belief that Tampa Bay made some illegal substitutions.

Red Sox are playing under protest due to placement of substitutes in the lineup following the removal of the DH — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 24, 2019

Cora says Rays kept the DH, meaning they had a pitcher, first baseman, pitcher and DH in the lineup. "Hard to explain...there's a lot. Illegal substitutions but we'll see what happens." — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 24, 2019

Protests seldom result in anything changing or being replayed, so the odds are this will be much ado about nothing. We have more on the odd incident at the Trop here.

