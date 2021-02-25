Earlier this week, Seattle Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic told USA Today that he believes that his Major League Baseball service time is being manipulated by the team. In addition, Kelenic believes that this is happening because he turned down Seattle's contract extension offer over a year ago.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on Kelenic's situation and believes that it's one that could change how teams approach service time.

"This is going to be a story with legs," Samson said. "This is going to permeate the Collective Bargain Agreement talks. This is going to permeate how decision making processes of teams work. What we need to watch out for is what the Mariners do with Jarred Kelenic. Are they going to change their plan?"

Kelenic said that he was offered a guaranteed contract 14 months ago. During a Zoom call with the media on Tuesday, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto denied Kelenic's accusations and said that the team simply had kept Kelenic in the minor leagues for development purposes.

Samson points out that Major League Baseball teams have manipulated players' service time in the past, but that's something that could change depending on what the Mariners do with Kelenic.