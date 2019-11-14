Scott Boras rips MLB for declining attendance, blames issue on 'competitive hibernation'

On Wednesday, MLB power agent Scott Boras made his annual appearance at the GM meetings and did his best to sell his clients to the 30 teams. He represents top free agents Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon, Stephen Strasburg, and Hyun-Jin Ryu, among others.

Boras also addressed MLB's continued attendance decline -- league-wide attendance is down 7.1 percent since 2015, according to Maury Brown of Forbes -- which he blames largely on a lack of competitiveness. Ten teams lost at least 90 games in 2019, the most since 2004. Seven of those 10 teams saw their attendance decline in 2019.

Here's what Boras told reporters about MLB's attendance and competitive issues, via the Associated Press:

"In the big world, when you go to the zoo and half the bears are asleep, you are not able to enjoy the zoo as it should be," he said Wednesday. In a year of booms and busts, there were four 100-game winners for the first time and four 100-game losers for the second time. Boras said baseball's economic rules, which have led some clubs to shed veterans, finish with poor records and earn high draft picks, encourage an attitude of "I don't want to win 82 games. I want to win 69 games. You know why? Because I get rewarded for it." "In many ways the industry is in a competitive hibernation and the fans are reacting to it," he said. "We've got a decline in attendance. We've got owners charging more for generations that want to see the game, yet we're losing a generation of the young people that only are interested in competition. They want to see teams play well and do well. And we have this hibernation period where I will be good for two or three years out of 10 and not be good for the other seven years."

While Boras certainly has a point -- there are far too many games between non-competitive teams these days -- his comments are self-serving to a degree. The more teams try, the more they spend on free agents and his clients. That's better than MLB's owners pocketing the money, I say.

There is not one single reason for MLB's attendance drop. The increasing lack of competitiveness certainly has something to do with it, but also it is really expensive to go to games nowadays, and games are taking longer with less action on the field. Roughly one-third of all plate appearances (32.5 percent to be exact) ended without a ball being put in play in 2019.

This past season MLB averaged 28,199 fans per game, down from 28,660 in 2018 and 30,366 from 2015. The 95-loss Blue Jays lost over 7,000 fans per game from 2018 to 2019, the most in baseball. The Phillies (plus 7,028 per game) and Padres (2,813) had two of the three largest attendance increases after signing Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, respectively.