One of the most important series of the 2026 season will be played this week in Cleveland when the Guardians host the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox for three games at Progressive Field. The White Sox have stumbled of late, while the Guardians have gotten hot, much like they did last year when they stole the division title away from the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the AL Central standings headed into Monday's slate:

White Sox: 76-73 Guardians: 76-74 (½ GB) Twins: 70-79 (6 GB) Tigers: 70-79 (6 GB) Royals: 66-84 (10 ½ GB)

"It feels good," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said about his team's recent play. "We've talked about it all along that we can only control what we can do. So we have an opportunity to come home which is very similar to last year. We know we have a big series starting (Monday)."

Here are the details for this week's three-game series in Cleveland. Select games can be streamed on fubo (Try for free).

Date Start time Starting pitchers TV Mon., Sept. 14 6:40 p.m. ET RHP Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.78) vs. LHP Sean Newcomb (2-4, 2.77) Guardians TV, Chicago Sports Network Tues., Sept. 15 6:40 p.m. ET LHP Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.65) vs. RHP Davis Martin (9-7, 4.05) Guardians TV, Chicago Sports Network Weds., Sept. 16 1:10 p.m. ET LHP Parker Messick (11-9, 2.51) vs. TBA ESPN

Newcomb will be an opener on Monday and righty Sean Burke is expected to follow as the bulk reliever. It will be Newcomb's sixth start of the season. He got at least four outs in his first five starts and as many as nine outs. Chicago is likely to use another opener in the series finale on Wednesday. It could even be Newcomb again. Righty Erick Fedde lines up for bulk relief work.

Here now are three things to know about this week's Guardians vs. White Sox series, with a prediction thrown in, because why not?

The season series to date

The White Sox showed impressive mettle against the Guardians back in early July. They played four games in Cleveland, lost the first two via heartbreaking walk-offs, then rallied to win the final two games to split the series. Overall, the White Sox lead the season series 6-4 over the Guardians, so one win clinches the season series and thus the tiebreaker.

Here are the possible outcomes this week:

Series AL Central race White Sox sweep White Sox up 3 ½ games and hold the tiebreaker White Sox win two White Sox up 1 ½ games and hold the tiebreaker Guardians win two Guardians up ½ game but White Sox hold the tiebreaker Guardians sweep Guardians up 2 ½ games and hold the tiebreaker

The tiebreaker could be enormous. It could decide which team gets a Wild Card Series bye and which team has to go on the road in the Wild Card Series, or even misses the postseason entirely. It is not some longshot outcome either. The tiebreaker decided the AL East and the third AL wild-card spot last year, plus several other races in recent seasons.

Although their lead has dwindled to a half-game, the White Sox are in OK shape because they have the advantage in the season series. Basically, as long as they don't get swept in Cleveland, the White Sox will be in solid enough position to win their first AL Central title since 2021. It also helps that they have one of the easiest remaining schedules, at least on paper.

The Blue Jays will be interested observers

The AL Central race is the primary focus this week, but there is potentially a wild-card spot on the line too. It's entirely possible that only one of the White Sox or Guardians will reach the postseason, not both. You can't bank on a wild-card spot as a safety net. Here are the AL wild-card standings as they stand on Monday:

It's actually a bad thing for the Blue Jays (and Rangers) that the Guardians and White Sox will play each other this week. One of those two teams is guaranteed to win these next three days, so Toronto has to win just to keep pace with the third wild-card spot, let alone gain ground with less than two weeks remaining in the season.

The Blue Jays won the season series against the Guardians (4-2) but lost it to the White Sox (1-5), so they have the tiebreaker over Cleveland but not Chicago. For the Blue Jays, the best possible outcome this week is a White Sox sweep. That would really hurt the Guardians, who lose the tiebreaker to Toronto, in the third wild-card race. (The Blue Jays host the Tigers this week.)

The AL West is feeble enough that the AL Central winner could get a Wild Card Series bye, yet the third wild-card race is so tight that the AL Central runner-up is not assured a wild-card berth. These three games in Cleveland are very high stakes.

Who's hot, who's not?

Baseball is a game of hot and cold streaks. Consistency is a myth. A .300 hitter doesn't get three hits every 10 at-bats, or even hit .300 every single month. He hits .300 one month, .250 the next, .350 the month after that, etc. Naturally, some White Sox and Guardians players go into this week's series swinging the bat better than others.

Here are three White Sox hitters who've hit well over the last 14 days:



PA AVG/OBP/SLG HR RBI Sam Antonacci 53 .267/.377/.378 0 4 Randal Grichuk 29 .370/.414/.704 2 6 Kyle Teel 27 .227/.370/.500 2 4

Hamstring and ankle injuries have limited Teel to only 28 games this season. He returned from the ankle earlier this month and has given the offense an immediate boost, mostly via on-base skills, similar to Antonacci. Grichuk will be an important player during this series. He's an excellent right-handed platoon bat and Cleveland will start two lefties this week in Griffin and Messick.

On the other end of the spectrum, Andrew Benintendi (.152/.222/.242) and Munetaka Murakami (.109/.241/.239) have struggled badly the last 14 games. Murakami's slump, in fact, goes back much further than the last two weeks. He's hitting .137/.276/.315 with 70 strikeouts in 40 games since Aug. 1. More than 40% of his plate appearances ended with a strikeout during that time.

Here now are three Guardians hitters who have swung the bat well over the last 14 days:



PA AVG/OBP/SLG HR RBI Travis Bazzana 39 .387/.513/.742 3 12 Steven Kwan 57 .302/.351/.434 1 3 Angel Martínez 41 .289/.341/.579 2 5

Kwan has completely turned his season around. He bottomed out with a .567 OPS on June 21. Since then, he's hit .346/.431/.436 with more walks (38) than strikeouts (29) in 70 games. Kwan's resurgence, plus Martínez's return from a fractured foot in late July and Bazzana's rookie year emergence, have fueled Cleveland's run up the standings the last few weeks.

The one Guardians hitter who has not pulled his weight the last two weeks is the guy who usually drives the bus: José Ramírez. Ramírez has hit .111/.149/.111 over the last 14 days and has been unable to drive the ball since returning from a broken hamate in late July. It's hard to see the Guardians winning the AL Central without Ramírez making an impact these last two weeks.

Prediction

Let's close with the prediction, shall we? The White Sox are stumbling, the Guardians are surging, the White Sox are inexperienced, the Guardians have been there and done that. All indications are it is advantage Guardians this series, so I'll go against the grain and say the White Sox will win two of three. They'll win Monday, the Guardians will win Tuesday, then the ChiSox will eke out a win in a nationally televised rubber game Wednesday afternoon. It has been foretold.