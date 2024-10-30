This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

THE NEW YORK YANKEES

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step ... and, in the Yankees' case, a whole lot of offense. The Yankees rallied past and then blew out the Dodgers, 11-4, to keep their season alive and avoid a World Series sweep.

The Dodgers had played much of this series with a lead, and they grabbed another early advantage with Freddie Freeman 's two-run home run in the first inning. It was Freeman's sixth consecutive World Series game with a home run, a new record

's two-run home run in the first inning. It was Freeman's Instead of going quietly, the Yankees showed they aren't done just yet. Trailing 2-1 in the third, Anthony Volpe hit a grand slam, the Yankees' first in a World Series game since Tino Martinez in 1998.

hit a grand slam, the Yankees' first in a World Series game since in 1998. The Dodgers closed to 5-4 in the fifth, but Austin Wells homered in the sixth to make it 6-4, and the Yankees poured on five more runs in the eighth, centered around a Gleyber Torres three-run homer.

The Yankees obviously still have a lot of work to do. They're the 41st MLB team to trail a series 3-0, and only one of the previous 40 -- the 2004 Red Sox against the Yankees -- has managed to come back to win said series. But there were some positive signs for the Bronx Bombers: seven RBI from the 7-8-9 hitters, a late Aaron Judge RBI and an excellent bullpen performance.

Matt Snyder describes how the Yankees can keep it going.

Snyder: "They were business-like, of course, but there was an air of 'no pressure.' They seemed more loose than in Game 3. The pressure is removed when everyone in the world thinks you're going to lose. ... Gerrit Cole was great in Game 1, allowing just one run in six innings. He had the Yankees in position to win the game. ... If you're the Yankees, you enter Game 5 confident he's putting you in the best possible position to win."

👍 Honorable mentions

🏈 And not such a good morning for ...

ANTHONY RICHARDSON AND THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

It's a new day, but with a (very) old friend leading the way, for the Colts. Indianapolis benched 22-year-old Anthony Richardson for 39-year-old Joe Flacco ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Vikings.

Richardson, the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has only played in 10 career games due to multiple injuries. But this season has been a mess, especially lately: In two games since returning from an oblique injury, Richardson is 20 for 56 (35.7% completion percentage) passing.

Overall, Richardson has a 44.4% completion rate this season, on pace to be the worst by any quarterback since 2000 Akili Smith . Richardson also has four touchdowns passing and seven interceptions. Flacco has seven touchdowns passing and one interception.

. Richardson also has four touchdowns passing and seven interceptions. Flacco has seven touchdowns passing and one interception. The decision, it should be noted, came two days after Richardson took himself out for a play because he was tired

This reportedly isn't a permanent move. Rather, the Colts hope the break helps Richardson learn and improve. As Doug Clawson notes, Richardson is the most boom-or-bust quarterback we've seen since the merger. Case in point: His 16.2 yards per completion are on pace to be the most since 1998 Chris Chandler. Doug provides hope Richardson can turn it around.

Still, the benching is a telling -- and perhaps defining -- moment in Richardson's young career. He was extremely raw coming out of Florida. He needed a ton of reps, reps he missed as a rookie following season-ending shoulder surgery after four games. He still needs a ton of reps, but he's not going to get them, at least not this week.

It's a tough spot for the Colts, who have plenty of win-now pieces around a project quarterback. Jordan Dajani assessed whether this was the "right" move -- if such a thing exists.

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFL wide receiver news: Ravens acquire Diontae Johnson, Texans' Stefon Diggs out for season



As one AFC contender added a weapon, another lost one of its best. The Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson from the Panthers shortly after the Texans announced Stefon Diggs' season is over due to a torn ACL.

Let's start with Johnson, who had arrived in Carolina from Pittsburgh just this past offseason. Now, the Panthers are unloading him and a sixth-round pick for a fifth-round pick. Considering these teams' outlooks, the pick swap should be relatively minor, meaning Baltimore got a talented wideout for almost nothing. Furthermore, the Panthers will pay most of Johnson's remaining salary this season.

As such, the Panthers get a "D," and the Ravens get an "A" in Cody Benjamin's trade grades.

Benjamin: "Will Johnson be the cherry on top of an already encouraging offense featuring Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, etc.? ... The fit couldn't be more ideal, to be honest. Johnson is best-suited playing off other weapons, and his route-running should complement the speed of Flowers and the power of Henry."

I, too, love this trade for Baltimore and remain bamboozled by whatever Carolina is doing. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Tyler Sullivan has buyers, sellers and holders.

As for Diggs, this is a tough one for both team -- Diggs has been a reliable, high-volume presence for C.J. Stroud -- and player, as Diggs will be a free agent this offseason. Nico Collins (hamstring) can't return soon enough.

🏈 NFL Power Rankings: Big changes as midway point looms

They just keep on keepin' on. The 7-0 Chiefs remain atop Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings, and they're once again followed by the Lions. The Bills, Packers and Texans round out the top five.

Normally, that top tier is our focus, but today, I'm more interested in the volatility further down. Dropping at least five spots were the ...

Vikings (fourth to ninth)

(fourth to ninth) Bears (eighth to 14th)

(eighth to 14th) Seahawks (12th to 17th)

(12th to 17th) Buccaneers (13th to 18th)

The Rams (24th to 19th) and Browns (30th to 23rd), meanwhile, were the only teams to rise least five spots.

I think the Rams can keep it up. They're healthy, the upcoming schedule is reasonable -- at Seahawks, vs. Dolphins, at Patriots -- and things looked really encouraging against Minnesota. Plus, in a jumbled NFC West, they're right in the thick of things. If there's a time for Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to make a push, it's now.

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 Celtics at Pacers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ USWNT vs. Argentina, 7 p.m. on truTV/TNT

🏈 Jacksonville State at Liberty, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ World Series Game 5: Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Spurs at Thunder, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Golden Knights at Kings, 10 p.m. on truTV/TNT