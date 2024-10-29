The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-0, once again atop the NFL standings under the direction of Andy Reid, who has established himself as one of the game's most accomplished coaches of all time. Reid, meanwhile, seemingly has no timetable for hanging up the clipboard, with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt telling ESPN this week that the 66-year-old has little "interest in retiring anytime soon."

"He certainly seems rejuvenated, I would say, by the success of the team in the last few years and having one of the most special quarterbacks of all time," Hunt said, alluding to Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl-winning partnership with Reid. "I have no sense that he has any interest in retiring ... soon, which is fantastic. But I think any leader needs to be thinking about succession. ... Eventually that day will come."

Hunt added that he could "absolutely" envision Reid still running the Chiefs five years down the road.

Reid has certainly earned the indefinite support. Now in Year 12 atop Kansas City's staff, the former Philadelphia Eagles coach has led nine different 11-win seasons up to this point, helping guide the Chiefs to six straight AFC Championship games and hoist three Lombardi Trophies in a five-year span. He currently ranks fourth in NFL history in career regular-season wins (265), and second in all-time playoff wins (26).