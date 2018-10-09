Yankees vs. Red Sox score: Live MLB Playoffs updates, Game 4 highlights, stats, full coverage

The Yankees host the Red Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium, a must-win game for New York which is on the brink of elimination (down 2-1 in the series) after a 16-1 loss to Boston.

The Yankees have their backs against the wall, which is a familiar storyline for them. They have played and won two consecutive AL Wild Card Games, recovered from an 0-2 deficit to the Indians in last year's ALDS, and won three straight at home last year against the Astros in the ALCS before falling in Games 6 and 7 at Houston.

But it looks like it'll be tough for this 2018 squad to do the same. Last year, New York had nothing to prove. But things are much different now. This is a team that won 100 games in the regular season, led by an offense that ranked No. 2 in MLB in runs scored. Its 267 home runs were the most of any team in history.

For tonight's lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Yankees manager Aaron Boone both made a few, interesting changes.

Cora benched Brock Holt after he hit for the first ever cycle in postseason history on Monday night. Holt's hitting .295 in 75 plate appearances against lefties this season. Behind the plate for Boston is going to be Christian Vazquez, who hasn't caught Rick Porcello all season.

Here's a look at Boston's lineup:

The changes for New York include Brett Gardner replacing Andrew McCutchen in left field, Neil Walker stepping in for Miguel Andujar at third base and Aaron Hicks making his return from his bothersome right hamstring injury.

This will be New York's lineup for Game 4:

CC Sabathia (9-7, 3.65 ERA) will be making his 23rd playoff start Tuesday night against the Red Sox. The veteran left-hander didn't last more than four innings in two of his past three starts against the Red Sox this season, but in a June 29 matchup, he only allowed one run over seven innings. Boston is hitting just .250 with 37 homers against left-handed pitchers, ranking 22nd in MLB.

Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.28) will be looking to notch his first career postseason victor. Porcello is 0-2 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason starts. This season against the Yankees, he was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in four starts. On Aug. 3, he threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts against New York's lineup. The Yankees have managed just one home run against him in 23 1/3 innings.

In the history of best-of-five series with the 2-2-1 format, clubs with a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 on the road have taken the series 19 of 27 times.

ALDS Game 4: Red Sox vs. Yankees

Date : Tuesday, Oct. 9



: Tuesday, Oct. 9 Time : 8:07 p.m. ET



: 8:07 p.m. ET Location : Yankee Stadium in New York



: Yankee Stadium in New York TV channel : TBS



: TBS Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



Live stats : GameTracker

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Yankees vs. Red Sox.

