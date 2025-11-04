UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with its annual New York City card, and it's better than ever. Islam Makhachev challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322, plus women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili.

UFC 322 ostensibly features two super fights. Makhachv and Zhang vacated their lightweight and women's strawweight titles, respectively, to pursue becoming two-division champions. They'll have their work cut out for them against the defending champs. Della Maddalena overperformed against Belal Muhammad, a training partner of Makhachev's, and Shevchenko is arguably the best women's 125-pound champion in history.

Next month, UFC will present its final PPV of the pre-Paramount era. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili seeks to make history as the only UFC champion to make four successful title defenses in a calendar year. To accomplish that feat, he must again defeat former champion Petr Yan, who's resurged since their last fight.

