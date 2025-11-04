2025 UFC event schedule: Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 on tap
Check out a complete list of UFC pay-per-view and Fight Night events scheduled for 2025
UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with its annual New York City card, and it's better than ever. Islam Makhachev challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322, plus women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili.
UFC 322 ostensibly features two super fights. Makhachv and Zhang vacated their lightweight and women's strawweight titles, respectively, to pursue becoming two-division champions. They'll have their work cut out for them against the defending champs. Della Maddalena overperformed against Belal Muhammad, a training partner of Makhachev's, and Shevchenko is arguably the best women's 125-pound champion in history.
Next month, UFC will present its final PPV of the pre-Paramount era. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili seeks to make history as the only UFC champion to make four successful title defenses in a calendar year. To accomplish that feat, he must again defeat former champion Petr Yan, who's resurged since their last fight.
Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2025. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.
Upcoming UFC Schedule
|Event
|Date
|Main event
|Weight class
|Location
|TV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 8
|Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
|Welterweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+
|UFC 322
|Nov. 15
|Jack Della Maddalena (c) vs. Islam Makhachev
|Welterweight title
|New York City
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Nov. 22
|Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
|Lightweights
|Doha, Qatar
|ESPN+
|UFC 323
|Dec. 6
|Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Petr Yan 2
|Bantamweight title
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+ PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|Dec. 13
|Brandon Royval vs. Manel Kape
|Flyweights
|Las Vegas
|ESPN+