Conor McGregor's manager issues brief statement on his status, UFC 223 bus incident

The first public comments from Conor McGregor or his camp on the UFC 223 incident from Thursday in Brooklyn, New York are now public. McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, posted the statement Saturday afternoon, attempting to dispel any misinformation in the public about his client.

"So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor," Attar wrote. "The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more. Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible."

McGregor turned himself into authorities on Thursday night after he was seen on video tossing a dolly and guardrail at a transport bus holding other UFC fighters. UFC's "Embedded Series" showed just how out of control the events were for all involved. The objects smashed the glass of the bus and injured two fighters in Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, forcing them out of action for Saturday night's card. He appeared to be trying to get main event fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov off the bus after an incident involving Nurmagomedov and McGregor teammate Artem Lobov earlier in the week.

McGregor was released from police custody on $50,000 bond on Friday after a brief arraignment hearing. He is due back in court on June 14 and will be allowed to travel home to Ireland.

MMAFighting reported late Friday night that UFC and McGregor were actually in negotiation talks for a new fight contract before the incident and were hoping to have him as a part of the UFC 25 ultimate press conference before Saturday night's PPV event.

McGregor, who has not fought for the company since November 2016 when he became the first UFC fighter to ever hold multiple championship belts simultaneously, does not have a fight currently scheduled.