Kyle Busch cause of death: NASCAR legend died from sepsis, pneumonia according to family statement

The death of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, 41, shocked the sports world on Thursday, and his family has now revealed the cause of his sudden passing. According to Busch's family, severe pneumonia led to sepsis in his lungs.

According to a statement released by the Busch family on Saturday, the sepsis led to a host of serious complications, which resulted in Busch's death. The family also requested continued privacy.

"The medical evaluation provided to the Busch Family concluded that severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications," the Busch family statement read. "The family asks for continued understanding and privacy during this difficult time."

On Wednesday, Busch was testing in a Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord, North Carolina, when he became unresponsive and was rushed to a Charlotte hospital, according to the Associated Press. Hours before Busch's death on Thursday, Richard Childress Racing and the Busch family released a joint statement saying that Busch had been hospitalized with a severe illness.

Busch's death took the racing community by surprise. Less than a week earlier, he dominated the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover Motor Speedway. After climbing out of his truck, Busch explained why victories in the later stages of his career remain just as sweet as all the others.

"Because you never know when the last one is," Busch said.

Busch's career in NASCAR spanned 22 years, dating back to his Cup debut in 2004. From there, Busch built a resume that stands up to even the most impressive in the history of the sport. Busch tallied 63 Cup Series victories, which ranks ninth all-time, and he won championships in 2015 and 2019. Between NASCAR's three national touring series, Busch compiled 234 wins, which are the most by any driver in history.