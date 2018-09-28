No Text
BOS
CHA
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|5:59
|Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges
|6:04
|Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:07
|Personal foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|6:18
|Shooting foul on Daniel Theis
|6:34
|Offensive rebound by Frank Kaminsky
|6:36
|Miles Bridges missed dunk
|6:38
|Personal foul on Guerschon Yabusele
|6:50
|Bad pass turnover on PJ Dozier, stolen by Devonte' Graham
|6:56
|Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier
|6:58
|Guerschon Yabusele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|89
|Field Goals
|34-92 (37.0%)
|30-80 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-43 (20.9%)
|10-33 (30.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|19-30 (63.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|68
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|41
|44
|Team
|6
|15
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|7
|7
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|30
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|37.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|20.9
|3PT FG%
|30.3
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|63.3
|
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|G. Yabusele
|10
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|11
|+4
|D. Theis
|12
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|10
|-16
|S. Ojeleye
|17
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|6
|11
|+12
|P. Dozier
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|3
|+5
|W. Lemon Jr.
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|3
|+1
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Morris
|17
|12
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|4
|15
|+7
|T. Rozier
|19
|11
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|4
|19
|+12
|A. Baynes
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|9
|+13
|R. Williams
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
|6
|+3
|B. Wanamaker
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|2
|+1
|J. Bird
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bibbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|91
|50
|12
|8
|7
|10
|30
|34/92
|9/43
|14/19
|9
|41
|89
|+42
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Lamb
|22
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|4
|22
|+5
|C. Zeller
|18
|13
|7
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5/10
|1/1
|2/4
|3
|4
|23
|+6
|M. Bridges
|16
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/8
|2/6
|0/2
|0
|6
|12
|-19
|D. Graham
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|8
|-9
|F. Kaminsky
|13
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|3
|7
|-18
|On Court
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|On Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|W. Hernangomez
|14
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|3/8
|2
|5
|19
|+2
|D. Bacon
|19
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|3
|7
|-6
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|16
|6
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|4
|13
|-2
|T. Parker
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|-9
|B. Biyombo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chealey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wilkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Macura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Barford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Monk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|138
|89
|53
|16
|3
|7
|15
|18
|30/80
|10/33
|19/30
|9
|44
|112
|-50