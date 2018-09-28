BOS
CHA

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 5:59
  Defensive rebound by Miles Bridges 6:04
  Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:07
  Personal foul on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist 6:18
  Shooting foul on Daniel Theis 6:34
  Offensive rebound by Frank Kaminsky 6:36
  Miles Bridges missed dunk 6:38
  Personal foul on Guerschon Yabusele 6:50
  Bad pass turnover on PJ Dozier, stolen by Devonte' Graham 6:56
  Offensive rebound by PJ Dozier 6:58
  Guerschon Yabusele missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:00
Team Stats
Points 91 89
Field Goals 34-92 (37.0%) 30-80 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 9-43 (20.9%) 10-33 (30.3%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 68
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 41 44
Team 6 15
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 3
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 30 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
K. Irving PG 11
9 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Batum SF 5
10 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 0-0 3723211091
home team logo Hornets 0-0 202539589
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 0-0 101.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Hornets 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
J. Brown F 14.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.6 APG 46.5 FG%
J. Lamb SG 12.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.3 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Brown F 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
J. Lamb SG 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
37.0 FG% 37.5
20.9 3PT FG% 30.3
73.7 FT% 63.3
Celtics
Starters
G. Yabusele
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Yabusele 10 6 2 0 1 2 0 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 2 11 +4
D. Theis 12 4 4 1 0 1 1 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 1 10 -16
S. Ojeleye 17 2 7 1 0 0 0 2 0/5 0/4 2/2 1 6 11 +12
P. Dozier 6 0 3 0 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 3 +5
W. Lemon Jr. 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 +1
On Court
G. Yabusele
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
P. Dozier
W. Lemon Jr.
On Bench
M. Morris
T. Rozier
A. Baynes
R. Williams
B. Wanamaker
J. Bird
M. Smart
J. Bibbs
N. King
J. Roberson
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 17 12 4 0 0 0 1 4 5/11 2/7 0/0 0 4 15 +7
T. Rozier 19 11 4 2 1 0 1 1 5/10 1/4 0/1 0 4 19 +12
A. Baynes 10 7 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 0/0 2 1 9 +13
R. Williams 5 3 2 0 2 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 2 6 +3
B. Wanamaker 5 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 2 +1
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 91 50 12 8 7 10 30 34/92 9/43 14/19 9 41 89 +42
Hornets
Starters
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
M. Bridges
D. Graham
F. Kaminsky
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Lamb 22 15 4 3 0 0 3 3 5/8 3/5 2/2 0 4 22 +5
C. Zeller 18 13 7 0 0 3 0 1 5/10 1/1 2/4 3 4 23 +6
M. Bridges 16 6 6 0 0 0 0 2 2/8 2/6 0/2 0 6 12 -19
D. Graham 11 4 1 1 1 0 0 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 8 -9
F. Kaminsky 13 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 2/2 2 3 7 -18
On Court
J. Lamb
C. Zeller
M. Bridges
D. Graham
F. Kaminsky
On Bench
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
T. Parker
B. Biyombo
J. Chealey
Z. Smith
I. Wilkins
J. Macura
J. Barford
M. Monk
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Hernangomez 14 9 7 2 0 0 1 2 3/6 0/0 3/8 2 5 19 +2
D. Bacon 19 7 3 0 0 0 3 2 2/8 0/2 3/5 0 3 7 -6
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 16 6 5 1 0 1 1 1 2/6 0/0 2/2 1 4 13 -2
T. Parker 9 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -9
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wilkins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Barford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 138 89 53 16 3 7 15 18 30/80 10/33 19/30 9 44 112 -50
NBA Scores