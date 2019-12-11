LAL
Lakers strive to continue road streak in Orlando

The Los Angeles Lakers' lone loss on the road this season occurred in their own building ... over seven weeks ago.

The Lakers bounced back from that season-opening setback against the Clippers to win 21 of their next 23 overall, including 11 in a row on the road entering the opener of a five-game trek against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Should Los Angeles extend its road winning streak to a dozen games, it would match the 1972-73 team for the second-longest run in franchise history. The club record is 16 straight road wins, set by the 1971-72 Lakers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James bring their show on the road after the former recorded his first 50-point performance in a Los Angeles uniform and fourth of his eight-year career in Sunday's 142-125 victory over Minnesota.

"It means a lot," the 26-year-old Davis said after becoming the 11th player in team history to score 50 points in a game.

"There's some greats to come through there and to be in the class with guys like that, especially so early in my career, my first year here, it's humbling, and I'm definitely excited to be in that class."

That win came on the heels of Davis' 39-point performance as the Lakers improved to 11-0 away from the Staples Center with a 136-113 victory in Portland on Friday.

Davis was named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 35.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 steals during the Lakers' 4-0 stretch. It was his seventh such honor and first since Nov. 4.

James has meshed well with Davis in their first collective season with the Lakers, who have won 14 of their last 15 to reside tied with Milwaukee (21-3) for the best record in the league.

"For me and A.D., we just, it starts with us," the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player said. "If we're on the same page it makes it a lot easier for the rest of the ballclub, and that's both on and off the floor. So we're just trying to lead by example, lead by command, lead by our voices, lead by our play and see where it takes us. It's been pretty good for us so far."

The Magic saw their season-high four-game winning streak halted with a 110-101 setback to the Bucks on Monday, a game that began a difficult stretch for Orlando with Los Angeles and Houston (15-8) on the immediate horizon. The Magic play the latter two foes at home, where they own an 8-4 mark.

"We just have to play a little sharper, tight up on the mistakes," Terrence Ross said of facing the Lakers and Rockets. "Don't turn the ball over. Can't give possessions away. It will be a good test for us."

Ross highlighted his season-high 23-point performance against Milwaukee with four 3-pointers. Evan Fournier matched that total from beyond the arc to finish with a team-best 26 points.

Unfortunately for the Magic, the rest of the club went 2-for-17 from 3-point range on Monday.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
E. Fournier
10 SG
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.3 Field Goal % 48.4
49.9 Three Point % 48.0
70.5 Free Throw % 84.0
  Personal foul on Michael Carter-Williams 5:35
+ 2 Michael Carter-Williams made layup 5:55
  Bad pass turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Michael Carter-Williams 5:58
+ 3 Mo Bamba made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Ross 6:12
+ 2 LeBron James made driving layup 6:25
  Defensive rebound by Danny Green 6:42
  Jonathan Isaac missed jump shot 6:45
+ 2 Danny Green made layup, assist by LeBron James 6:57
+ 2 Mo Bamba made jump shot, assist by Michael Carter-Williams 7:17
+ 2 LeBron James made driving layup 7:36
  Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley 7:55
Team Stats
Points 42 23
Field Goals 17-39 (43.6%) 10-33 (30.3%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 19
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 20 11
Team 5 6
Assists 7 5
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 6 6
Technicals 0 0
L. James SF 23
16 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
E. Fournier SG 10
7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
1234T
Team Stats
Key Players
L. James SF 25.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 10.8 APG 50.1 FG%
E. Fournier SG 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.2 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 16 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
E. Fournier SG 7 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 30.3
36.4 3PT FG% 11.1
50.0 FT% 33.3
Lakers
Starters
L. James
J. Dudley
D. Green
A. Bradley
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 16 5 3 7/12 0/2 2/3 1 15 1 0 3 2 3 +8 25
J. Dudley 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 1 +13 7
D. Green 4 5 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 2 3 +3 13
A. Bradley 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +10 1
D. Howard 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 1 +2 1
On Bench
T. Daniels
A. Caruso
R. Rondo
D. Cousins
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
K. Kuzma
T. Horton-Tucker
Z. Norvell
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Daniels 4 1 0 1/2 1/1 1/3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 +11 5
A. Caruso 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +16 5
R. Rondo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuzma - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Norvell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 29 7 17/39 4/11 4/8 6 59 4 1 6 9 20 +63 57
Magic
Starters
M. Bamba
T. Ross
M. Carter-Williams
W. Iwundu
J. Isaac
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bamba 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -2 8
T. Ross 2 0 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 -13 3
M. Carter-Williams 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/2 1 9 1 0 0 0 1 -13 6
W. Iwundu 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -6 2
J. Isaac 0 3 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 2 0 1 2 -9 6
On Bench
N. Vucevic
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
B. Johnson
M. Frazier Jr.
J. Magette
M. Fultz
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 13 5 10/33 1/9 2/6 6 44 4 3 5 2 11 -43 25
