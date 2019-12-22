DEN
The Denver Nuggets are riding a five-game winning streak and oozing with confidence heading into Sunday's contest at the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, who are expected to be without star LeBron James.

"They're a fast-pace team but so are we," said Denver guard Jamal Murray after the Nuggets earned a 109-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, according to the Denver Post.

"When we played them (before) we weren't making shots and now we are. Hopefully, that carries over. We've got to rebound and we've got to control the paint. It's going to be very tough with all of those bigs down there, but if we come with the right effort, I think we can do whatever we need to get a win."

The Nuggets have the second-best record in the Western Conference.

"(The Lakers) are in first place for a reason. But I think our guys are more than ready for that challenge," coach Michael Malone said in the Post.

The Lakers recorded a 105-96 win over the Nuggets at Denver on Dec. 3 behind 25 points each by James and Anthony Davis. Murray led the Nuggets with 22 points, but Nikola Jokic managed just 13 on 4 of 12 shooting. He also had five turnovers. Paul Millsap finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

However, Jokic delivered a stronger performance on Friday against the Timberwolves, recording his fifth triple-double of the season with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Murray scored a team-high 28 points as the Nuggets completed a perfect five-game homestand.

The Lakers are coming off a 3-2 road trip in which they suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season. They fell 111-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in a matchup of clubs with the league's two best records. That setback occurred after a 105-102 loss Tuesday to the Indiana Pacers, snapping the Lakers' 14-game road winning streak, the second-best in franchise history.

Davis, who sat out the game against the Pacers with a sprained ankle, returned against the Bucks and scored 36 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three blocks. Davis, though, missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

James added 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh triple-double this season. Danny Green had 21 points, converting 7 of 12 3-pointers.

James, however, is doubtful for Sunday's game because of a thoracic muscle strain in his back.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Pacers and played with the ailment on Thursday.

James also didn't participate in Saturday's practice. If he sits out on Sunday, it will be his first missed game of the season. He is averaging 25.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

The burden against the Nuggets will fall to the rest of the team, which struggled in the first half against the Bucks, who took a 65-46 lead into halftime. Although the Lakers cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, they never led.

"We did have some careless turnovers in the second quarter, which resulted in a lot of possessions for them, but once we kind of calmed down after that quarter, we played exceptional basketball offensively," said James, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We got some great shots from the outside, we got some great interior possessions."

The Lakers' bench was practically non-existent against the Bucks. It was outscored 34-4, with Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo tallying two points apiece.

The Nuggets and Lakers' reserves ranked 21st and 22nd in the NBA in scoring, respectively, through Friday's games. Denver averages 34.4 points per contest compared to 33.8 for Los Angeles.

The Lakers could get a boost against the Nuggets. Forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) practiced on Saturday and is probable to play. He has missed the past five games.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
A. Davis
3 PF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
27.7 Pts. Per Game 27.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
9.4 Reb. Per Game 9.4
48.7 Field Goal % 49.9
48.8 Three Point % 49.4
80.3 Free Throw % 85.5
  Full timeout called 11:24
+ 3 Gary Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 11:25
  Lost ball turnover on Dwight Howard, stolen by Gary Harris 11:32
+ 2 Gary Harris made dunk 11:44
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Gary Harris 11:47
  Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Mason Plumlee made dunk 0:02
  Offensive rebound by Mason Plumlee 0:02
  Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle Kuzma, stolen by Jerami Grant 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard 0:32
Team Stats
Points 96 78
Field Goals 34-71 (47.9%) 29-67 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 20-20 (100.0%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 45
Offensive 11 17
Defensive 22 23
Team 3 5
Assists 22 12
Steals 11 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 5 15
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
W. Barton SG 5
12 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST
A. Davis PF 3
27 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 19-8 233236596
home team logo Lakers 24-5 282525078
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 19-8 106.9 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Lakers 24-5 112.6 PPG 45.5 RPG 26.2 APG
Key Players
P. Millsap PF 12.6 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.3 APG 48.0 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.7 PPG 9.4 RPG 3.3 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Millsap PF 19 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
A. Davis PF 27 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
47.9 FG% 43.3
36.4 3PT FG% 26.1
100.0 FT% 70.0
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
M. Plumlee
J. Grant
M. Beasley
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 15 0 4 6/8 1/2 2/2 3 26 4 0 0 0 0 +11 27
M. Plumlee 10 3 3 4/4 0/0 2/2 3 13 1 0 1 1 2 +10 19
J. Grant 8 3 1 2/6 2/3 2/2 1 17 1 0 1 0 3 +2 13
M. Beasley 7 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +17 12
M. Morris 4 4 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 2 0 0 2 2 +11 14
On Court
G. Harris
M. Plumlee
J. Grant
M. Beasley
M. Morris
On Bench
M. Porter Jr.
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Porter Jr. 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 0 0 1 -2 4
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 33 22 34/71 8/22 20/20 15 84 11 2 5 11 22 +49 89
Lakers
Starters
A. Davis
K. Kuzma
A. Caruso
D. Howard
K. Caldwell-Pope
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Davis 27 10 1 11/19 0/2 5/6 4 26 0 3 3 5 5 -11 39
K. Kuzma 14 4 0 6/13 1/4 1/2 1 17 1 2 2 2 2 -12 19
A. Caruso 6 1 0 0/1 0/1 6/6 0 15 1 1 0 0 1 -12 9
D. Howard 6 6 1 3/3 0/0 0/2 2 15 0 0 2 4 2 -17 12
K. Caldwell-Pope 3 2 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 2 -12 6
On Court
A. Davis
K. Kuzma
A. Caruso
D. Howard
K. Caldwell-Pope
On Bench
Q. Cook
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
L. James
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Q. Cook 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 2 -3 4
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 40 12 29/67 6/23 14/20 17 104 5 6 15 17 23 -67 89
NBA Scores