LAC
DAL

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 24
DAL Mavericks 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:36   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
11:20   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
11:12   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
11:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:53   Patrick Beverley missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Doncic  
10:53   LAC team rebound  
10:35   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:15   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
10:09   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:01 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
9:47   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
9:41   Violation  
9:28   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
9:18   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:09   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
9:03   Personal foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:56   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:45   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:35   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:26   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
8:03   Luka Doncic missed jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
8:02   Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
8:00   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
8:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 4-0
8:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-0
7:49   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
7:49   DAL team rebound  
7:46   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
7:35   Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot, blocked by Luka Doncic  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
7:30   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
7:30 +1 Dwight Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 5-1
7:30   Dwight Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:19   Shooting foul on Luka Doncic  
7:19 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-1
7:19 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-1
7:06 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 7-3
6:51   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:34 +3 Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis 7-6
6:19   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
6:09 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 7-9
5:49 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 9-9
5:31 +2 Luka Doncic made reverse layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith 9-11
5:31   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
5:31 +1 Luka Doncic made free throw 9-12
5:14 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams 11-12
4:58   Dwight Powell missed floating jump shot  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
4:51 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet 14-12
4:37   Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley  
4:37   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:37   DAL team rebound  
4:37   Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
4:37   DAL team rebound  
4:37 +1 Luka Doncic made 3rd of 3 free throws 14-13
4:30 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 17-13
4:10   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:06   Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard  
4:06   Turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
3:50 +3 Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Powell 17-16
3:30   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell  
3:21   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:08   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Dwight Powell, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
2:53   Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
2:46   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
2:32 +2 Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic 17-18
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith  
2:08 +2 Luka Doncic made layup 17-20
1:57   Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot  
1:56   LAC team rebound  
1:52   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
1:52   LAC team rebound  
1:49 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 19-20
1:37   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
1:37 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 19-21
1:37 +1 Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
1:27   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
1:10 +2 Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot 19-24
0:48   JaMychal Green missed hook shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Jerome Robinson  
0:33   Personal foul on Jalen Brunson  
0:31 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
0:10   Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot  
0:08   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:01   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
0:00 +2 Rodney McGruder made fade-away jump shot 24-24
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 36
DAL Mavericks 25

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
11:34 +2 Seth Curry made jump shot 24-26
11:22   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Boban Marjanovic  
11:22   DAL team rebound  
11:06 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 24-28
10:47 +2 JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Jerome Robinson 26-28
10:22 +2 Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot 26-30
10:14   Personal foul on Maxi Kleber  
10:06   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Boban Marjanovic  
10:01   Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
9:43   Personal foul on Delon Wright  
9:33   Offensive foul on JaMychal Green  
9:33   Turnover on JaMychal Green  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
9:12   Rodney McGruder missed finger-roll layup  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic  
9:06   Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:58 +2 JaMychal Green made layup, assist by Rodney McGruder 28-30
8:42   Out of bounds turnover on Boban Marjanovic  
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
8:20 +2 Jalen Brunson made jump shot 28-32
8:05   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
8:05 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-32
8:05 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
7:56 +2 Delon Wright made reverse layup 30-34
7:45 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 33-34
7:26 +2 Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson 33-36
7:12   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson  
7:02   Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Jalen Brunson  
6:48   Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson  
6:45   Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:21   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis  
6:15 +3 Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 33-39
6:01   Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic  
6:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
6:01 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-39
5:45   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
5:40 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley 37-39
5:40   Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:40 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 38-39
5:24   Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
5:11   Kristaps Porzingis missed finger-roll layup  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
5:05   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   LAC team rebound  
4:57   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith  
4:48   Offensive foul on Luka Doncic  
4:48   Turnover on Luka Doncic  
4:32 +3 Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 41-39
4:14   Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber  
4:12   Lost ball turnover on Maxi Kleber, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:08   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
4:06   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:06 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 43-39
3:50   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:38   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
3:34 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green 46-39
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Ivica Zubac  
3:12   Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.  
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws 47-39
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 3 free throws 48-39
3:12 +1 Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws 49-39
2:52   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
2:52   Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52   DAL team rebound  
2:52 +1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
2:43   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:31   Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
2:26   Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic  
2:20 +2 Luka Doncic made floating jump shot 49-42
1:57   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   LAC team rebound  
1:57   Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
1:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 50-42
1:57 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-42
1:44   Luka Doncic missed driving layup  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:33 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 54-42
1:19   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:10   Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber  
1:10 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 55-42
1:10   Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis  
0:58 +2 Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic 55-44
0:58   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
0:58 +1 Kristaps Porzingis made free throw 55-45
0:48 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 57-45
0:48   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
0:48 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 58-45
0:36 +3 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic 58-48
0:30   Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.  
0:30   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
0:30 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 58-49
0:30   Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
0:06   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
0:05   Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis  
0:05 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 59-49
0:05 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-49
0:00   Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot  
0:00   DAL team rebound  
