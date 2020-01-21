No Text
LAC
DAL
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jumpball
|11:36
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|11:20
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|11:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|11:12
|
|Personal foul on Landry Shamet
|11:02
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|11:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|10:53
|
|Patrick Beverley missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Doncic
|10:53
|
|LAC team rebound
|10:35
|
|Ivica Zubac missed hook shot
|10:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|10:15
|
|Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot
|10:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|10:09
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|10:01
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot
|3-0
|9:47
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless
|9:41
|
|Violation
|9:28
|
|Ivica Zubac missed hook shot
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell
|9:18
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|9:09
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|9:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|9:03
|
|Personal foul on Maurice Harkless
|8:56
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed floating jump shot
|8:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|8:45
|
|Ivica Zubac missed hook shot
|8:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:35
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|8:26
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell
|8:03
|
|Luka Doncic missed jump shot
|8:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|8:02
|
|Bad pass turnover on Kristaps Porzingis, stolen by Kawhi Leonard
|8:00
|
|Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|8:00
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|4-0
|8:00
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5-0
|7:49
|
|Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot
|7:49
|
|DAL team rebound
|7:46
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|7:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|7:35
|
|Patrick Beverley missed floating jump shot, blocked by Luka Doncic
|7:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|7:30
|
|Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless
|7:30
|
|+1
|Dwight Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|5-1
|7:30
|
|Dwight Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|7:19
|
|Shooting foul on Luka Doncic
|7:19
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|6-1
|7:19
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|7-1
|7:06
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|7-3
|6:51
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|6:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|6:34
|
|+3
|Luka Doncic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristaps Porzingis
|7-6
|6:19
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|6:09
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|7-9
|5:49
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|9-9
|5:31
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made reverse layup, assist by Dorian Finney-Smith
|9-11
|5:31
|
|Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless
|5:31
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made free throw
|9-12
|5:14
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Lou Williams
|11-12
|4:58
|
|Dwight Powell missed floating jump shot
|4:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Lou Williams
|4:51
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landry Shamet
|14-12
|4:37
|
|Shooting foul on Patrick Beverley
|4:37
|
|Luka Doncic missed 1st of 3 free throws
|4:37
|
|DAL team rebound
|4:37
|
|Luka Doncic missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|4:37
|
|DAL team rebound
|4:37
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 3rd of 3 free throws
|14-13
|4:30
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|17-13
|4:10
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed jump shot
|4:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|4:06
|
|Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard
|4:06
|
|Turnover on Kawhi Leonard
|3:50
|
|+3
|Dorian Finney-Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwight Powell
|17-16
|3:30
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell
|3:21
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|3:08
|
|Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|2:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on Dwight Powell, stolen by Montrezl Harrell
|2:53
|
|Personal foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|2:46
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot
|2:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|2:32
|
|+2
|Dorian Finney-Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|17-18
|2:12
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Dorian Finney-Smith
|2:08
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made layup
|17-20
|1:57
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed floating jump shot
|1:56
|
|LAC team rebound
|1:52
|
|Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup, blocked by Boban Marjanovic
|1:52
|
|LAC team rebound
|1:49
|
|+2
|Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jerome Robinson
|19-20
|1:37
|
|Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell
|1:37
|
|+1
|Boban Marjanovic made 1st of 2 free throws
|19-21
|1:37
|
|+1
|Boban Marjanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19-22
|1:27
|
|Lou Williams missed jump shot
|1:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|1:10
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot
|19-24
|0:48
|
|JaMychal Green missed hook shot
|0:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson
|0:33
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jalen Brunson, stolen by Jerome Robinson
|0:33
|
|Personal foul on Jalen Brunson
|0:31
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|22-24
|0:10
|
|Boban Marjanovic missed jump shot
|0:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|0:01
|
|JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:01
|
|Offensive rebound by Rodney McGruder
|0:00
|
|+2
|Rodney McGruder made fade-away jump shot
|24-24
|0:00
|
|End of period
|11:51
|
|Lou Williams missed jump shot
|11:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|11:34
|
|+2
|Seth Curry made jump shot
|24-26
|11:22
|
|Lou Williams missed floating jump shot, blocked by Boban Marjanovic
|11:22
|
|DAL team rebound
|11:06
|
|+2
|Jalen Brunson made jump shot
|24-28
|10:47
|
|+2
|JaMychal Green made hook shot, assist by Jerome Robinson
|26-28
|10:22
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made turnaround jump shot
|26-30
|10:14
|
|Personal foul on Maxi Kleber
|10:06
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Boban Marjanovic
|10:01
|
|Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:57
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|9:43
|
|Personal foul on Delon Wright
|9:33
|
|Offensive foul on JaMychal Green
|9:33
|
|Turnover on JaMychal Green
|9:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Boban Marjanovic, stolen by Montrezl Harrell
|9:12
|
|Rodney McGruder missed finger-roll layup
|9:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic
|9:06
|
|Seth Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:03
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|8:58
|
|+2
|JaMychal Green made layup, assist by Rodney McGruder
|28-30
|8:42
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Boban Marjanovic
|8:29
|
|Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jalen Brunson
|8:20
|
|+2
|Jalen Brunson made jump shot
|28-32
|8:05
|
|Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic
|8:05
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|29-32
|8:05
|
|+1
|Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30-32
|7:56
|
|+2
|Delon Wright made reverse layup
|30-34
|7:45
|
|+3
|Lou Williams made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|33-34
|7:26
|
|+2
|Boban Marjanovic made layup, assist by Jalen Brunson
|33-36
|7:12
|
|Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson
|7:02
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:00
|
|Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|6:56
|
|Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Jalen Brunson
|6:48
|
|Jalen Brunson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson
|6:45
|
|Personal foul on Boban Marjanovic
|6:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Kristaps Porzingis
|6:15
|
|+3
|Seth Curry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson
|33-39
|6:01
|
|Shooting foul on Boban Marjanovic
|6:01
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws
|34-39
|6:01
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35-39
|5:45
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard
|5:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|5:40
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made dunk, assist by Patrick Beverley
|37-39
|5:40
|
|Shooting foul on Dorian Finney-Smith
|5:40
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made free throw
|38-39
|5:24
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed jump shot
|5:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|5:11
|
|Kristaps Porzingis missed finger-roll layup
|5:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard
|5:05
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:04
|
|LAC team rebound
|4:57
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot
|4:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Dorian Finney-Smith
|4:48
|
|Offensive foul on Luka Doncic
|4:48
|
|Turnover on Luka Doncic
|4:32
|
|+3
|Patrick Beverley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard
|41-39
|4:14
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard
|4:13
|
|Offensive rebound by Maxi Kleber
|4:12
|
|Lost ball turnover on Maxi Kleber, stolen by Kawhi Leonard
|4:08
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot
|4:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|4:06
|
|+2
|Ivica Zubac made dunk
|43-39
|3:50
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|3:38
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:35
|
|Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green
|3:34
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaMychal Green
|46-39
|3:20
|
|Bad pass turnover on Luka Doncic, stolen by Ivica Zubac
|3:12
|
|Shooting foul on Tim Hardaway Jr.
|3:12
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws
|47-39
|3:12
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet made 2nd of 3 free throws
|48-39
|3:12
|
|+1
|Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws
|49-39
|2:52
|
|Shooting foul on JaMychal Green
|2:52
|
|Luka Doncic missed 1st of 2 free throws
|2:52
|
|DAL team rebound
|2:52
|
|+1
|Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|49-40
|2:43
|
|Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|2:31
|
|Dorian Finney-Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|2:26
|
|Luka Doncic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Luka Doncic
|2:20
|
|+2
|Luka Doncic made floating jump shot
|49-42
|1:57
|
|Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:57
|
|LAC team rebound
|1:57
|
|Personal foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|1:57
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-42
|1:57
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51-42
|1:44
|
|Luka Doncic missed driving layup
|1:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|1:33
|
|+3
|Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley
|54-42
|1:19
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|1:10
|
|Shooting foul on Maxi Kleber
|1:10
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-42
|1:10
|
|Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Kristaps Porzingis
|0:58
|
|+2
|Kristaps Porzingis made driving layup, assist by Luka Doncic
|55-44
|0:58
|
|Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac
|0:58
|
|+1
|Kristaps Porzingis made free throw
|55-45
|0:48
|
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Ivica Zubac
|57-45
|0:48
|
|Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|0:48
|
|+1
|Kawhi Leonard made free throw
|58-45
|0:36
|
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Doncic
|58-48
|0:30
|
|Lost ball turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Tim Hardaway Jr.
|0:30
|
|Personal foul on Patrick Beverley
|0:30
|
|+1
|Tim Hardaway Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|58-49
|0:30
|
|Tim Hardaway Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley
|0:06
|
|Ivica Zubac missed hook shot
|0:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac
|0:05
|
|Shooting foul on Kristaps Porzingis
|0:05
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws
|59-49
|0:05
|
|+1
|Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-49
|0:00
|
|Luka Doncic missed floating jump shot
|0:00
|
|DAL team rebound
|0:00