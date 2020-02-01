MIN
Leonard goes for 31, Clippers beat Timberwolves 118-106

  • AP
  • Feb 01, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points, his ninth straight game with at least that many, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-106 Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns countered with 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves, his fourth consecutive game with 30 or more points, but it wasn't enough to keep Minnesota from losing its 11th in a row, matching the team's skid from December.

Paul George added 21 points in 26 minutes and Lou Williams had 17 for the Clippers, who have won seven of nine.

The Wolves closed within four points in the third on two free throws by Robert Covington after Towns scored five points in a row.

The Clippers dominated the rest of the third thanks to a big effort by the reserves, including six points from Williams sandwiched between Leonard's dunk and a basket by George. They took a 98-86 lead into the fourth. The Clippers' bench outscored the Wolves' reserves, 46-33.

George went down on a drive to the basket while closely guarded by Covington in the third. He stayed in the game before briefly leaving the court.

George scored the Clippers' first seven points of the fourth, extending their lead to 105-86, and then sat down for good. He was eventually joined on the bench by every starter.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Fell to 3-11 against the West. ... Allen Crabbe missed his second game in a row with a left knee subluxation. ... Host the Clippers next Saturday.

Clippers: Leonard is two games from tying World B. Free's streak of 11 straight games with 30 or more points set from Jan. 2-23, 1980. Leonard's streak is the longest in his career and is the longest such streak in the NBA this season.

REMEMBERING KOBE

Coaches Doc Rivers of the Clippers and Ryan Saunders of the Wolves watched the Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant on TV Friday night. ''It was beautifully done,'' said Saunders, who expressed interest in visiting the impromptu memorial for Bryant and the other eight victims of the helicopter crash across from Staples Center.

''Being around it and being able to feel the emotion, you can feel what Kobe meant, not just to the game of basketball, but what he meant to a city and probably to people who didn't necessarily, might not have been basketball fans,'' Saunders said.

Rivers complimented the Lakers on the ceremony, saying, ''That was phenomenal.''

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Visit Sacramento on Monday. The teams' previous two meetings resulted in a combined three overtimes, with each gaining a win on each other's home courts.

Clippers: Host San Antonio on Monday, a team the Clippers have beaten twice in three meetings this season.

1st Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 32
LAC Clippers 40

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:35 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot 2-0
11:14   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:09   Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Robert Covington  
11:01   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
10:49 +2 Paul George made jump shot 2-2
10:46   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
10:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:46   Karl-Anthony Towns missed free throw  
10:46   MIN team rebound  
10:46 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 3-2
10:46 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-2
10:27   Personal foul on Shabazz Napier  
10:22   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
10:06   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Patrick Beverley  
9:59   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
9:47 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made floating jump shot 6-2
9:37 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick Beverley 6-5
9:23   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:15   Shooting foul on Andrew Wiggins  
9:15 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 6-6
9:15 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
9:02   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:51 +2 Patrick Beverley made reverse layup 6-9
8:36 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 9-9
8:25   Shooting foul on Karl-Anthony Towns  
8:25 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 9-10
8:25 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-11
8:10   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
8:10   Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:10   MIN team rebound  
8:10 +1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-11
7:52   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
7:44   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:39   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
7:39 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
7:39 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-13
7:30   Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
7:23 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot 10-16
7:10   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
7:10   Andrew Wiggins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:10   MIN team rebound  
7:10 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
6:56 +2 Patrick Beverley made finger-roll layup 11-18
6:36 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 13-18
6:26   Paul George missed reverse layup  
6:23   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:23 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 13-20
6:15   Karl-Anthony Towns missed layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Culver  
6:11   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
6:04   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:58   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
5:44 +2 Shabazz Napier made running Jump Shot 15-20
5:24 +2 Landry Shamet made layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 15-22
5:13 +2 Robert Covington made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 17-22
5:13   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
5:13 +1 Robert Covington made free throw 18-22
5:05   Personal foul on Andrew Wiggins  
5:05 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 18-23
5:05 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-24
4:43   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
4:43 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
4:43 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
4:33 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 20-27
4:21 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made dunk, assist by Shabazz Napier 22-27
3:59   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
3:51   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:38 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot 22-29
3:25 +2 Shabazz Napier made driving layup 24-29
3:10 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup 24-31
2:50 +2 Keita Bates-Diop made reverse layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 26-31
2:36   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
2:16   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Rodney McGruder  
2:11 +2 Lou Williams made layup 26-33
2:11   Violation  
1:55   Keita Bates-Diop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
1:29 +2 Josh Okogie made driving layup, assist by Keita Bates-Diop 28-33
1:15   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Jordan McLaughlin  
1:15   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
1:15 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-33
1:15 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-33
1:00   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
0:49   Bad pass turnover on Josh Okogie, stolen by Rodney McGruder  
0:43 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 30-35
0:39   Josh Okogie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:35   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:32   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
0:32 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 30-36
0:32 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-37
0:32 +1 Lou Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-38
0:14   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:11   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
0:11   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
0:11 +1 Josh Okogie made 1st of 2 free throws 31-38
0:11 +1 Josh Okogie made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-38
0:02   Shooting foul on Kelan Martin  
0:02 +1 Landry Shamet made 1st of 3 free throws 32-39
0:02   Landry Shamet missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
0:02   LAC team rebound  
0:02 +1 Landry Shamet made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-40
0:00   Jordan McLaughlin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   MIN team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
MIN Timberwolves 23
LAC Clippers 22

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Keita Bates-Diop  
11:26   Offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins  
11:26   Turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
11:26   Full timeout called  
11:12 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup, assist by JaMychal Green 32-42
10:54 +2 Jordan McLaughlin made driving layup 34-42
10:46   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
10:30 +2 Josh Okogie made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 36-42
10:12   Backcourt turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
10:01   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
9:58   LAC team rebound  
9:49   Full timeout called  
9:41   Paul George missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Jordan McLaughlin  
9:39   Offensive foul on Josh Okogie  
9:39   Turnover on Josh Okogie  
9:25   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
9:22 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 36-44
9:13   Shabazz Napier missed running Jump Shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
9:13   Out of bounds turnover on Lou Williams  
9:05   Gorgui Dieng missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:54   Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Gorgui Dieng  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
8:48 +2 Gorgui Dieng made finger-roll layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 38-44
8:30   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Shabazz Napier  
8:18   Shabazz Napier missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
8:09 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Paul George 38-46
8:00   Personal foul on Paul George  
7:47   Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Lou Williams  
7:44 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 38-48
7:31   Shabazz Napier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Maurice Harkless  
7:23 +2 Paul George made layup, assist by Lou Williams 38-50
7:10 +3 Gorgui Dieng made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 41-50
6:51   Paul George missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
6:27   Bad pass turnover on Jarrett Culver, stolen by Paul George  
6:10   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
5:50 +3 Karl-Anthony Towns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 44-50
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Robert Covington  
5:31   Personal foul on Patrick Beverley  
5:27 +2 Karl-Anthony Towns made hook shot, assist by Shabazz Napier 46-50
5:15   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
5:12   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns  
4:55   Robert Covington missed jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:33   Out of bounds turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
4:23 +2 Robert Covington made driving layup, assist by Shabazz Napier 48-50
4:23   Shooting foul on Paul George  
4:23   Robert Covington missed free throw  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:09 +2 Kawhi Leonard made running Jump Shot 48-52
3:54   Bad pass turnover on Shabazz Napier, stolen by Paul George  
3:50   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:50   MIN team rebound  
3:50   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
3:34   Josh Okogie missed jump shot, blocked by Patrick Beverley  
3:31   Offensive rebound by Josh Okogie  
3:29   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
3:29 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 49-52
3:29   Karl-Anthony Towns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:07 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 49-54
2:41   Karl-Anthony Towns missed hook shot  
2:38   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:35   Personal foul on Josh Okogie  
2:35   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:35   Kawhi Leonard missed free throw  
2:35   LAC team rebound  
2:30   Personal foul on Jarrett Culver  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
2:15   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
2:15 +1 Kelan Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 50-54
2:15 +1 Kelan Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
1:58   Kawhi Leonard missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Shabazz Napier  
1:42   Shooting foul on Maurice Harkless  
1:42 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 1st of 2 free throws 52-54
1:42 +1 Karl-Anthony Towns made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-54
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Patrick Beverley, stolen by Kelan Martin  
1:30   Offensive foul on Kelan Martin  
1:30   Turnover on Kelan Martin  
1:11 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot 53-57
0:44   Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
0:36   Shooting foul on Jordan Bell  
0:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 3 free throws 53-58
0:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 3 free throws 53-59
0:36 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 3rd of 3 free throws 53-60
0:29   Shabazz Napier missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
0:08 +2 Lou Williams made driving layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 53-62
0:02 +2 Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Karl-Anthony Towns 55-62
0:00   Patrick Beverley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  