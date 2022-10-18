The Orlando Magic pulled a surprise by selecting Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft.

Banchero can begin to back up the Magic's faith in him during their season opener at Detroit on Wednesday.

In five preseason games, Banchero averaged 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.2 minutes.

"I just feel like I'm that level of player," Banchero said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "None of this was done by mistake. That's the level I feel like I'm at. I feel like I'm one of the best players in the world regardless of age or classification. When I'm at my best, there are not a lot of people better. That's the confidence I have."

Orlando has plenty of experience drafting in the lottery. The Magic have posted one winning season in the last 10 seasons -- when they finished 42-40 in 2018-19.

That could actually make Banchero's transition easier.

"That's the great part about this team - we talk about doing it by committee," coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Yes, he's the No. 1 pick and there's a lot surrounding that. The great part of the team we have around him is that Markelle (Fultz) has been the No. 1 pick, Jalen (Suggs) was the fifth pick (in 2021), Franz (Wagner) has felt and experienced it. You're not saying put it all on his shoulders as a 19-year-old."

Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick last year, had a strong rookie campaign. He averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Fultz is dealing with a fractured toe after playing in just 26 games over the past two seasons due to a serious knee injury.

The Pistons have floundered for well over a decade but are hoping their recent lottery picks will finally turn their fortunes. Detroit has just one winning record in the last 14 seasons.

Cade Cunningham, last year's No. 1 overall pick, established himself as the team's franchise player with a strong finish last season. He averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

The Pistons found what they believe to be Cunningham's long-term backcourt partner in Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick in this year's draft.

"He plays the right way," Cunningham said of the Purdue product. "He can definitely get to the rim whenever he wants, but he makes the right pass almost every time. He wants to get his teammates involved, so it helps me. It helps the rest of our guys that are ready to finish plays."

Detroit added some veteran pieces around that young backcourt duo, most notably forward Bojan Bogdanovic in a trade with Utah. Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points last season on a playoff team and the career 39.2-percent 3-point shooter will give the Pistons a much-needed perimeter threat.

The Pistons won't have one of their top big men available for the first few weeks. Marvin Bagley III injured his knee during the last preseason game.

Pistons owner Tom Gores anticipates that the team will soon be a perennial contender.

"I've now owned the team for 11 years, and I've never felt this way," Gores said. "This is a great foundation, it's a tremendous foundation. Part of the reason I love the players on this team is that you have tremendous skill, but there's a lot of humility here. With humility, you also reflect and that's how you improve. I really love this energy."

