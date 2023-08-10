away team background logo
home team background logo
CHI
MIL

2nd Quarter
CHI
Bulls
21
MIL
Bucks
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bucks offensive rebound  
0:00   Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:03   Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound  
0:03   Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
0:25   Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point driving floating bank jump shot  
0:33   Nikola Vucevic kicked ball violation  
0:37   Torrey Craig personal foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)  
0:44 +1 Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-50
0:44 +1 Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-50
0:44   Robin Lopez shooting foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)  
0:57   Bulls defensive rebound  
0:58   Lindell Wigginton misses three point jump shot  
1:04   Jae Crowder offensive rebound  
1:06   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
1:27 +2 Coby White makes two point driving layup (Nikola Vucevic assists) 49-50
1:41   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
1:45   Malik Beasley misses three point pullup jump shot  
2:10 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point pullup jump shot 47-50
2:40 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Lindell Wigginton assists) 45-50
2:51   Nikola Vucevic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
2:57   Coby White defensive rebound  
3:01   Robin Lopez misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Nikola Vucevic turnover (offensive foul)  
3:13   Nikola Vucevic offensive foul (Robin Lopez draws the foul)  
3:38 +3 Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot 45-47
3:50   Bucks defensive rebound  
3:51   Coby White misses three point running pullup jump shot  
3:55   Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)  
4:00   Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound  
4:04   Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:21 +3 Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists) 45-44
4:35   Coby White turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:44   Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
4:48   Malik Beasley kicked ball violation  
4:53   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)  
5:07   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
5:10   Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot  
5:32 +3 Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 45-41
5:51 +2 Coby White makes two point stepback jump shot 45-38
6:05 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists) 43-38
6:19 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point turnaround jump shot (Coby White assists) 43-35
6:34   Bulls 60 second timeout  
6:34 +2 Malik Beasley makes two point running layup 41-35
6:38   Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)  
6:52 +2 MarJon Beauchamp makes two point driving layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists) 41-33
6:58   TyTy Washington Jr. defensive rebound  
7:01   DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:07   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
7:12   Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot  
7:25 +2 Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 41-31
7:42 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 39-31
7:52   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
7:54   DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot  
8:01   MarJon Beauchamp personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)  
8:21 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point cutting layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists) 39-29
8:37   Bucks 60 second timeout  
8:37 +3 Patrick Williams makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists) 39-27
8:44   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
8:46   MarJon Beauchamp misses three point stepback jump shot  
8:59   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
9:03   Jevon Carter misses three point pullup jump shot  
9:08   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
9:12   TyTy Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:14   MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound  
9:19   Robin Lopez blocks Andre Drummond's two point cutting layup  
9:31   Bucks turnover (shot clock violation)  
9:31   Bucks offensive rebound  
9:32   Patrick Williams blocks TyTy Washington Jr.'s three point jump shot  
9:57   Bucks defensive rebound  
9:57   Patrick Williams misses two point running layup  
10:01   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
10:04   Pat Connaughton misses three point stepback jump shot  
10:22 +3 Jevon Carter makes three point pullup jump shot 36-27
10:30 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup 33-27
10:34   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
10:38   Thanasis Antetokounmpo blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point putback layup  
10:39   Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound  
10:43   Robin Lopez blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point driving layup  
10:59 +2 Pat Connaughton makes two point driving finger roll layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists) 33-25
11:20 +3 Patrick Williams makes three point bank jump shot (Jevon Carter assists) 33-23
11:44 +2 Thanasis Antetokounmpo makes two point cutting dunk (Pat Connaughton assists) 30-23

1st Quarter
CHI
Bulls
30
MIL
Bucks
21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Bulls offensive rebound  
0:00   Andre Drummond misses two point tip layup  
0:01   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
0:02   Andre Drummond misses two point tip layup  
0:02   Andre Drummond offensive rebound  
0:03   Torrey Craig misses two point tip layup  
0:03   Torrey Craig offensive rebound  
0:03   Jevon Carter misses two point pullup jump shot  
0:15 +2 MarJon Beauchamp makes two point running finger roll layup 30-21
0:16   MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound  
0:21   Thanasis Antetokounmpo blocks Torrey Craig's two point cutting layup  
0:33 +3 Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (TyTy Washington Jr. assists) 30-19
0:43 +2 Andre Drummond makes two point running layup (Alex Caruso assists) 30-16
0:46   Andre Drummond defensive rebound  
0:49   TyTy Washington Jr. misses two point cutting layup  
1:05 +2 Jevon Carter makes two point driving layup 28-16
1:13   Jevon Carter defensive rebound  
1:16   Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot  
1:29 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-16
1:29 +1 Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-16
1:29   Thanasis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)  
1:35 +2 Pat Connaughton makes two point putback layup 24-16
1:37   Pat Connaughton offensive rebound  
1:40   Pat Connaughton misses two point driving layup  
1:54   MarJon Beauchamp offensive rebound  
1:55   Thanasis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup  
2:05   Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)  
2:09   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
2:12   Jevon Carter misses three point running pullup jump shot  
2:16   MarJon Beauchamp turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)  
2:38   Bucks defensive rebound  
2:38   Ayo Dosunmu misses two point driving layup  
2:47   Bulls offensive rebound  
2:50   Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot  
3:06   Bulls 60 second timeout  
3:06   Coby White defensive rebound  
3:06   Jae Crowder misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
3:22   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
3:26   DeMar DeRozan misses two point running jump shot  
3:31   Lindell Wigginton turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)  
3:42 +2 Coby White makes two point running reverse layup (Torrey Craig assists) 24-14
3:46   Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Torrey Craig steals)  
4:03 +3 Torrey Craig makes three point running jump shot (Coby White assists) 22-14
4:08   Coby White defensive rebound  
4:12   Malik Beasley misses three point stepback jump shot  
4:25 +2 Torrey Craig makes two point running layup (Zach LaVine assists) 19-14
4:28   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
4:31   Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot  
4:37   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
4:39   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
4:49   Torrey Craig offensive rebound  
4:51   Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot  
5:06 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists) 17-14
5:14   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
5:17   Torrey Craig misses two point driving layup  
5:24   Coby White defensive rebound  
5:26   Malik Beasley misses two point driving floating bank jump shot  
5:42 +3 Coby White makes three point running jump shot (Zach LaVine assists) 17-11
5:46   Zach LaVine defensive rebound  
5:50   Jae Crowder misses three point stepback jump shot  
6:00   Jae Crowder defensive rebound  
6:03   Nikola Vucevic misses two point pullup jump shot  
6:30 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point pullup jump shot (Jae Crowder assists) 14-11
6:36   Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Lindell Wigginton steals)  
6:52 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point driving layup 14-8
7:04 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-6
7:04 +1 DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-6
7:04   Malik Beasley shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)  
7:04   DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound  
7:07   DeMar DeRozan blocks Lindell Wigginton's two point driving floating jump shot  
7:28   Bucks 60 second timeout  
7:28 +3 Zach LaVine makes three point running jump shot (Coby White assists) 12-6
7:33   Coby White defensive rebound  
7:36   Bobby Portis misses two point pullup jump shot  
7:52 +2 Patrick Williams makes two point running pullup jump shot 9-6
7:58   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
8:04   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
8:16 +3 DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists) 7-6
8:33 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 4-6
8:49 +2 DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot 4-4
9:06 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point driving layup 2-4
9:13   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
9:17   Coby White misses three point jump shot  
9:37 +2 Jae Crowder makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists) 2-2
9:50 +2 Zach LaVine makes two point running layup (Coby White assists) 2-0
9:58   Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (DeMar DeRozan steals)  
10:11   Bucks defensive rebound  
10:12   Zach LaVine misses three point running jump shot  
10:18   Lindell Wigginton turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)  
10:23   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
10:26   DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot  
10:40   Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound  
10:43   Brook Lopez misses two point floating jump shot  
11:00   Lindell Wigginton defensive rebound  
11:04   Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot  
11:24   Patrick Williams defensive rebound  
11:26   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
11:40   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
11:44   Zach LaVine misses two point stepback jump shot  
12:00   Nikola Vucevic vs. Brook Lopez (Zach LaVine gains possession)  
12:00   Bucks delay of game violation  
Team Stats
Points 51 50
Field Goals 19-48 (39.6%) 21-46 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 6-6 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 19 18
Team 3 6
Assists 13 14
Steals 7 2
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 3 5
Technicals 0 0
C. White PG 0
9 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
B. Portis PF 9
8 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
Bulls 0-0 3021--51
Bucks 0-0 2129--50
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
Bulls 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Bucks 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
C. White PG PPG RPG APG FG%
B. Lopez C PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
C. White PG 9 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
B. Lopez C 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
39.6 FG% 45.7
36.8 3PT FG% 34.8
100.0 FT% 0
Bulls
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 9 2 3 4/7 1/3 0/0 0 17 2 0 1 0 2 -1 18
C. White 9 5 4 4/7 1/4 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 0 5 +5 21
P. Williams 8 1 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 12 1 1 0 0 1 -2 11
D. DeRozan 7 2 0 2/6 1/1 2/2 0 17 1 1 0 0 2 -1 11
N. Vucevic 4 4 2 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 4 -1 10
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Carter 5 2 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 2 +2 9
T. Craig 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 0 2 0 +3 10
A. Drummond 4 5 0 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 2 3 +2 9
A. Caruso 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 +2 3
A. Dosunmu 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 0 -4 3
C. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Drell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Terry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 24 13 19/48 7/19 6/6 3 115 7 2 5 5 19 +5 105
Bucks
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Lopez 11 3 0 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 3 -2 14
J. Crowder 8 3 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 1 2 -3 11
B. Portis 8 4 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 4 -2 16
M. Beasley 8 0 4 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 16 1 0 2 0 0 +3 15
L. Wigginton 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 15 1 0 2 0 1 -5 2
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 7 4 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 3 -4 13
T. Antetokounmpo 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 2 0 0 0 -2 6
M. Beauchamp 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 1 2 +2 6
R. Lopez 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 2 0 0 0 +1 2
T. Washington Jr. 0 1 4 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +4 9
D. Lillard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gortman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 21 14 21/46 8/23 0/0 5 110 2 4 7 3 18 -8 94
