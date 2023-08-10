CHI
MIL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|0:03
|Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:25
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|0:33
|Nikola Vucevic kicked ball violation
|0:37
|Torrey Craig personal foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)
|0:44
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-50
|0:44
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-50
|0:44
|Robin Lopez shooting foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|0:57
|Bulls defensive rebound
|0:58
|Lindell Wigginton misses three point jump shot
|1:04
|Jae Crowder offensive rebound
|1:06
|Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|+2
|Coby White makes two point driving layup (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|49-50
|1:41
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|1:45
|Malik Beasley misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:10
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point pullup jump shot
|47-50
|2:40
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Lindell Wigginton assists)
|45-50
|2:51
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:57
|Coby White defensive rebound
|3:01
|Robin Lopez misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (offensive foul)
|3:13
|Nikola Vucevic offensive foul (Robin Lopez draws the foul)
|3:38
|+3
|Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot
|45-47
|3:50
|Bucks defensive rebound
|3:51
|Coby White misses three point running pullup jump shot
|3:55
|Malik Beasley turnover (lost ball) (Zach LaVine steals)
|4:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|4:04
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|+3
|Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|45-44
|4:35
|Coby White turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:44
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|4:48
|Malik Beasley kicked ball violation
|4:53
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|5:07
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|5:10
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|5:32
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|45-41
|5:51
|+2
|Coby White makes two point stepback jump shot
|45-38
|6:05
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists)
|43-38
|6:19
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point turnaround jump shot (Coby White assists)
|43-35
|6:34
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:34
|+2
|Malik Beasley makes two point running layup
|41-35
|6:38
|Zach LaVine turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)
|6:52
|+2
|MarJon Beauchamp makes two point driving layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists)
|41-33
|6:58
|TyTy Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|7:01
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:07
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|7:12
|Brook Lopez misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|7:25
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|41-31
|7:42
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|39-31
|7:52
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|7:54
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:01
|MarJon Beauchamp personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|8:21
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point cutting layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists)
|39-29
|8:37
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|8:37
|+3
|Patrick Williams makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|39-27
|8:44
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|8:46
|MarJon Beauchamp misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:59
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|9:03
|Jevon Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:08
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|9:12
|TyTy Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound
|9:19
|Robin Lopez blocks Andre Drummond's two point cutting layup
|9:31
|Bucks turnover (shot clock violation)
|9:31
|Bucks offensive rebound
|9:32
|Patrick Williams blocks TyTy Washington Jr.'s three point jump shot
|9:57
|Bucks defensive rebound
|9:57
|Patrick Williams misses two point running layup
|10:01
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|10:04
|Pat Connaughton misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:22
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point pullup jump shot
|36-27
|10:30
|+2
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup
|33-27
|10:34
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|10:38
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point putback layup
|10:39
|Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
|10:43
|Robin Lopez blocks Ayo Dosunmu's two point driving layup
|10:59
|+2
|Pat Connaughton makes two point driving finger roll layup (TyTy Washington Jr. assists)
|33-25
|11:20
|+3
|Patrick Williams makes three point bank jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|33-23
|11:44
|+2
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo makes two point cutting dunk (Pat Connaughton assists)
|30-23
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|Andre Drummond misses two point tip layup
|0:01
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|0:02
|Andre Drummond misses two point tip layup
|0:02
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|0:03
|Torrey Craig misses two point tip layup
|0:03
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|0:03
|Jevon Carter misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:15
|+2
|MarJon Beauchamp makes two point running finger roll layup
|30-21
|0:16
|MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound
|0:21
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo blocks Torrey Craig's two point cutting layup
|0:33
|+3
|Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (TyTy Washington Jr. assists)
|30-19
|0:43
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point running layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|30-16
|0:46
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|0:49
|TyTy Washington Jr. misses two point cutting layup
|1:05
|+2
|Jevon Carter makes two point driving layup
|28-16
|1:13
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|1:16
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|1:29
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-16
|1:29
|+1
|Andre Drummond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-16
|1:29
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Andre Drummond draws the foul)
|1:35
|+2
|Pat Connaughton makes two point putback layup
|24-16
|1:37
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|1:40
|Pat Connaughton misses two point driving layup
|1:54
|MarJon Beauchamp offensive rebound
|1:55
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|2:05
|Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)
|2:09
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|2:12
|Jevon Carter misses three point running pullup jump shot
|2:16
|MarJon Beauchamp turnover (bad pass) (Alex Caruso steals)
|2:38
|Bucks defensive rebound
|2:38
|Ayo Dosunmu misses two point driving layup
|2:47
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:50
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|3:06
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|3:06
|Coby White defensive rebound
|3:06
|Jae Crowder misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:22
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|3:26
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point running jump shot
|3:31
|Lindell Wigginton turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
|3:42
|+2
|Coby White makes two point running reverse layup (Torrey Craig assists)
|24-14
|3:46
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (Torrey Craig steals)
|4:03
|+3
|Torrey Craig makes three point running jump shot (Coby White assists)
|22-14
|4:08
|Coby White defensive rebound
|4:12
|Malik Beasley misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:25
|+2
|Torrey Craig makes two point running layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|19-14
|4:28
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|4:31
|Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|4:39
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|4:51
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists)
|17-14
|5:14
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|5:17
|Torrey Craig misses two point driving layup
|5:24
|Coby White defensive rebound
|5:26
|Malik Beasley misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|5:42
|+3
|Coby White makes three point running jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|17-11
|5:46
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|5:50
|Jae Crowder misses three point stepback jump shot
|6:00
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|6:03
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:30
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point pullup jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|14-11
|6:36
|Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Lindell Wigginton steals)
|6:52
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point driving layup
|14-8
|7:04
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-6
|7:04
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-6
|7:04
|Malik Beasley shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|7:04
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|7:07
|DeMar DeRozan blocks Lindell Wigginton's two point driving floating jump shot
|7:28
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|7:28
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point running jump shot (Coby White assists)
|12-6
|7:33
|Coby White defensive rebound
|7:36
|Bobby Portis misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:52
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point running pullup jump shot
|9-6
|7:58
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|8:04
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|+3
|DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|7-6
|8:33
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|4-6
|8:49
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-4
|9:06
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point driving layup
|2-4
|9:13
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|9:17
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|2-2
|9:50
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point running layup (Coby White assists)
|2-0
|9:58
|Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
|10:11
|Bucks defensive rebound
|10:12
|Zach LaVine misses three point running jump shot
|10:18
|Lindell Wigginton turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)
|10:23
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|10:26
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|10:40
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|10:43
|Brook Lopez misses two point floating jump shot
|11:00
|Lindell Wigginton defensive rebound
|11:04
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|11:24
|Patrick Williams defensive rebound
|11:26
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|11:44
|Zach LaVine misses two point stepback jump shot
|12:00
|Nikola Vucevic vs. Brook Lopez (Zach LaVine gains possession)
|12:00
|Bucks delay of game violation
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|0:03
|Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|0:22
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|0:25
|Torrey Craig personal foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)
|0:37
|+ 1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:44
|+ 1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:44
|Robin Lopez shooting foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|0:44
|Bulls defensive rebound
|0:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|50
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|21-46 (45.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-6 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|27
|Offensive
|5
|3
|Defensive
|19
|18
|Team
|3
|6
|Assists
|13
|14
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|5
|7
|Fouls
|3
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.6
|FG%
|45.7
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Z. LaVine
|9
|2
|3
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|18
|C. White
|9
|5
|4
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|+5
|21
|P. Williams
|8
|1
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|11
|D. DeRozan
|7
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|11
|N. Vucevic
|4
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|10
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Carter
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|9
|T. Craig
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+3
|10
|A. Drummond
|4
|5
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|+2
|9
|A. Caruso
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|3
|A. Dosunmu
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-4
|3
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Drell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|24
|13
|19/48
|7/19
|6/6
|3
|115
|7
|2
|5
|5
|19
|+5
|105
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Lopez
|11
|3
|0
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|14
|J. Crowder
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-3
|11
|B. Portis
|8
|4
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-2
|16
|M. Beasley
|8
|0
|4
|3/8
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|+3
|15
|L. Wigginton
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Connaughton
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|13
|T. Antetokounmpo
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|6
|M. Beauchamp
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+2
|6
|R. Lopez
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|2
|T. Washington Jr.
|0
|1
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+4
|9
|D. Lillard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Middleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Antetokounmpo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gortman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Livingston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jackson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|21
|14
|21/46
|8/23
|0/0
|5
|110
|2
|4
|7
|3
|18
|-8
|94