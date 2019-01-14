CHI
LAL

Bulls aim to end their skid versus Lakers

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 14, 2019

The Chicago Bulls will try to avoid their longest losing streak in more than a year when they play the fourth game of a five-game road trip Tuesday at the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls (10-33) have lost seven straight following a 110-102 loss at the Utah Jazz on Saturday. They haven't lost eight in a row since a 10-game skid from Nov. 19 to Dec. 6, 2017.

"We have to get that killer mentality," Bulls coach Jim Boylen told reporters following the most recent defeat.

The Lakers (23-21) are coming off a loss to the only NBA team that hasn't reached double figures in wins.

The Cleveland Cavaliers led nearly the whole game in a 101-95 win at Staples Center on Sunday night, which ended their 12-game losing streak.

Making things extra challenging for the Lakers has been the groin injury to LeBron James, who leads the team in scoring (27.3), rebounding (8.3) and assists (7.4). He has missed the past 10 games and won't play against the Bulls. Los Angeles is 3-7 since James was injured against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.

The absence of James has certainly slowed Los Angeles in some areas, but the Lakers haven't helped themselves either. One area is at the free throw line. The Lakers came into Sunday last in the NBA in free-throw shooting at 68.6 percent, and then shot 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) against the Cavaliers.

"We've got to play better. We've got to make shots, we've got to make free throws," Lakers coach Luke Walton said after the loss. "I believe in this group and I believe this group will play better, and we'll start winning some games, but as a team we've got to step up and go out and take some of these games."

The Lakers have allowed at least 32 points in the first quarter of five of the past six games, prompting Walton to consider changes to the starting lineup.

"By the end of the games, we're doing a nice job of stabilizing our defense and getting the stops we need, but we can't just keeping giving up 30 points to start the games," Walton said. "We'll take a look at that and, possibly, make a change before Tuesday."

The Bulls have one of the youngest teams in the NBA, including a starting five that ranges in age from 19 to 24. Boylen said he plans to stick with the same lineup moving forward.

"I think there's some force-feeding going on," he said. "We've got to learn how to win."

The most veteran starter for the Bulls is point guard Zach LaVine, who leads Chicago at 23.6 points a game. LaVine, who played one year at UCLA, told reporters he's looking forward to returning to Los Angeles.

"Haven't played in L.A. in a while," he said. "I'm excited. Hopefully it's sunny out there."

LaVine could see time against former UCLA point guard, Lonzo Ball, the second overall draft pick in 2017. Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen was selected five spots behind Ball out of Arizona, another Pac-12 school.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
K. Kuzma
0 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
45.7 Field Goal % 46.4
45.7 Three Point % 46.4
86.7 Free Throw % 75.5
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
23.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.1 APG
home team logo
K. Kuzma PF 0
18.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Bulls 10-33 -----
home team logo Lakers 23-21 -----
LAL -6.5, O/U 214
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAL -6.5, O/U 214
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 10-33 100.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Lakers 23-21 111.4 PPG 47 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 23.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.1 APG 45.7 FG%
K. Kuzma PF 18.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 2.4 APG 46.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Bulls
Roster
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
J. Parker
K. Dunn
B. Portis
W. Carter Jr.
A. Blakeney
R. Arcidiacono
S. Harrison
R. Lopez
W. Selden Jr.
C. Felicio
R. Alkins
T. Ulis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
Z. LaVine 37 34.1 23.6 4.3 4.1 0.9 0.5 3.6 45.7 35.8 86.7 0.4 3.9
L. Markkanen 20 31.2 16.5 7.1 1.1 0.9 0.8 1.7 43.1 36.9 82.2 1.1 6.0
J. Parker 31 29.2 14.7 6.8 2.2 0.6 0.3 2.5 45.2 29.5 72.4 1.1 5.7
K. Dunn 17 30.4 13.2 4.5 6.8 1.5 0.3 2.4 47.1 34.6 77.4 0.1 4.4
B. Portis 12 22.9 12.9 7.3 1.0 0.5 0.6 1.5 44.0 37.1 70.6 1.7 5.6
W. Carter Jr. 43 25.1 10.4 6.9 1.8 0.6 1.3 1.4 48.9 19.4 79.5 2.0 4.9
A. Blakeney 34 15.9 8.7 1.8 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.7 42.5 44.8 68.5 0.1 1.7
R. Arcidiacono 42 26.7 6.3 2.5 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.9 43.2 38.8 86.8 0.3 2.2
S. Harrison 34 17.7 5.7 2.8 1.7 1.3 0.3 0.8 39.7 25.6 63.3 0.4 2.4
R. Lopez 36 16.3 5.6 2.5 1.0 0.2 0.8 1.4 51.2 28.6 70.0 1.1 1.4
W. Selden Jr. 4 14.0 4.5 1.0 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.5 46.7 33.3 66.7 0.3 0.8
C. Felicio 27 10.4 3.1 2.9 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.5 55.9 0.0 73.9 0.9 2.1
R. Alkins 2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 25.0 100.0 0.0 1.5 0.0
T. Ulis 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 43 242.3 100.9 41.3 21.5 7.88 4.49 14.4 44.5 34.7 78.2 7.7 33.6
Lakers
Roster
L. James
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
J. McGee
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Ball
J. Hart
R. Rondo
M. Beasley
L. Stephenson
I. Zubac
T. Chandler
M. Wagner
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Bonga
A. Caruso
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. James 34 34.6 27.3 8.3 7.1 1.3 0.7 3.4 51.8 35.6 68.2 0.9 7.4
K. Kuzma 42 32.8 18.8 5.9 2.4 0.6 0.4 1.9 46.4 29.9 75.5 0.8 5.1
B. Ingram 33 32.2 16.5 4.8 2.5 0.6 0.7 2.5 46.8 31.0 62.2 0.9 3.9
J. McGee 37 23.1 11.1 6.9 0.8 0.7 2.3 1.5 59.4 16.7 66.2 2.5 4.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 44 23.3 9.9 2.7 1.1 0.8 0.1 0.6 42.0 35.2 88.5 0.5 2.2
L. Ball 44 30.2 9.5 5.3 5.2 1.5 0.4 2.2 40.0 32.7 41.7 1.1 4.2
J. Hart 44 27.3 9.3 4.0 1.4 1.1 0.7 0.9 41.0 34.6 69.2 0.5 3.5
R. Rondo 14 24.4 8.4 4.4 6.7 1.0 0.0 2.1 45.0 35.7 61.5 0.8 3.6
M. Beasley 16 9.8 7.4 1.8 0.7 0.4 0.3 0.9 55.1 25.0 70.8 0.3 1.5
L. Stephenson 43 15.3 7.0 3.0 2.0 0.6 0.1 1.2 44.1 36.9 60.5 0.5 2.6
I. Zubac 23 13.1 6.4 4.1 0.7 0.2 0.8 0.7 56.5 0.0 89.3 1.3 2.7
T. Chandler 30 19.8 3.9 7.1 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.8 59.2 0.0 65.3 2.4 4.7
M. Wagner 13 6.8 3.5 1.7 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.5 37.2 35.0 66.7 0.4 1.3
J. Williams 7 12.7 3.3 3.0 0.6 0.1 0.6 0.3 55.0 0.0 20.0 1.6 1.4
S. Mykhailiuk 30 9.7 2.9 0.6 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.6 34.5 33.3 53.3 0.2 0.4
I. Bonga 6 3.7 1.0 0.7 0.7 0.5 0.0 0.3 25.0 0.0 66.7 0.3 0.3
A. Caruso 2 2.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0
Total 44 240.6 111.4 47 24.3 7.93 5.68 15.2 47.0 33.5 68.3 10.0 37.0
