LAL
GS

Lakers roll into Bay Area to face Warriors

  • FLM
  • Feb 27, 2020

Two teams moving at full speed, but in different directions, cross paths Thursday night when the surging Los Angeles Lakers visit the plodding Golden State Warriors.

In a matchup of the Western Conference's best and worst teams, the Lakers will take the court riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, while the Warriors will be attempting to end a seven-game losing skid.

The downside for the Lakers is that they will be without the services of LeBron James, who is nursing a sore left groin. Los Angeles forward Anthony Davis is listed as probable despite a sore left elbow.

Last season, James sustained a left groin tear during a Christmas Day game against the Warriors, and he missed 17 games.

The Lakers haven't won a season series from their Northern California rivals since 2012-13, but they have a chance to clinch this year's four-game set after having won 120-94 at home in November and 125-120 in San Francisco earlier this month.

Davis, who sat out the first head-to-head, contributed 27 points and 10 rebounds to Los Angeles' road win 19 days ago in his first San Francisco Bay Area regular-season game as a member of the Lakers.

James also recorded a double-double (22 points, 11 assists) in the win, giving him two in as many games against the Warriors this season.

James exploded for 40 points in Zion Williamson's first-ever NBA game in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, and the Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-109.

"We love when he's aggressive," Davis assured reporters after the game, referring to his fired-up superstar teammate. "One, he's able to score at will. Two, he's a willing passer and it's our job to make shots for him. We feel good when he kicks it to us, and we're able to make shots. Because we know it's just going to open it up for him."

The Thursday game opens a three-game trip for the Lakers, all against teams they beat during their current winning streak. After San Francisco, they will move on to Memphis on Saturday to face the Grizzlies, whom they beat 117-105 last week, and then to New Orleans on Sunday for a rematch with Williamson and the Pelicans.

The Warriors, meanwhile, will be seeking to prevent their current losing streak from becoming their second-longest of the season. They had a 10-gamer earlier.

Another potential issue for Golden State is a possible look-ahead to the weekend, when Stephen Curry is expected to return from a hand injury suffered in the fourth game of the season.

Curry has not played a game with newcomer Andrew Wiggins, who began his Warriors career strong, but has since received the bulk of the defensive attention on his offensively challenged team.

Wiggins has been harassed into 9-for-30 shooting in Golden State's last two games, totaling just 24 points.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr left the arena after Tuesday's 112-94 loss to Sacramento looking forward to the day when he can surround his new small forward with better players.

"He knows our plays, so that's not an issue," Kerr responded to the media when asked to explain Wiggins' issues the past two games. "I think it will be a big deal when Steph comes back just so he can feel what it's like to play next to Steph and Draymond (Green) together.

"I think that's the bigger thing, playing next to the guys that will be in the lineup with him next year. I think he will fit in nicely with those guys. He's doing a good job of executing the offense, and he knows what he is doing out there. We are short-handed right now. As we get healthier, I think we will see him fit better because he'll be able to fit into his role."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
A. Wiggins
22 SG
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
22.0 Pts. Per Game 22.0
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
49.4 Field Goal % 44.8
49.4 Three Point % 44.8
69.1 Free Throw % 72.2
away team logo
L. James SF 23
25.5 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.6 APG
home team logo
A. Wiggins SG 22
19.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Lakers 44-12 -----
home team logo Warriors 12-46 -----
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Chase Center San Francisco, California
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 44-12 114.8 PPG 46.4 RPG 26.2 APG
home team logo Warriors 12-46 106.0 PPG 42.9 RPG 25.2 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 25.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 10.6 APG 49.4 FG%
A. Wiggins SG 19.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.8 APG 48.3 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Lakers
Roster
A. Davis
L. James
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
A. Bradley
D. Howard
R. Rondo
J. McGee
A. Caruso
Q. Cook
T. Daniels
M. Morris
J. Dudley
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 49 34.7 26.7 9.5 3.3 1.5 2.5 2.5 50.9 32.3 84.5 2.3 7.2
L. James 54 34.9 25.5 7.7 10.6 1.2 0.5 4.0 49.4 34.9 69.1 1.0 6.8
K. Kuzma 47 24.4 12.5 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.4 1.6 43.3 31.7 73.3 0.9 3.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 56 25.4 9.6 2.1 1.7 0.8 0.2 0.9 47.0 40.7 78.9 0.6 1.5
D. Green 55 25.1 8.6 3.5 1.4 1.3 0.5 0.9 42.4 38.1 72.7 0.7 2.7
A. Bradley 42 23.6 8.3 2.3 1.1 0.9 0.1 0.9 45.0 35.3 80.0 0.4 1.9
D. Howard 56 19.6 7.7 7.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 1.2 73.5 60.0 47.0 2.6 5.1
R. Rondo 41 20.7 7.4 3.2 5.2 0.9 0.1 1.9 42.4 34.9 66.7 0.5 2.7
J. McGee 54 16.6 6.9 5.9 0.6 0.5 1.5 0.7 64.2 50.0 64.2 1.9 4.0
A. Caruso 53 18.1 5.6 1.9 1.8 1.1 0.3 0.8 42.9 35.0 78.6 0.2 1.7
Q. Cook 34 11.4 5.0 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.7 44.4 38.3 66.7 0.2 0.9
T. Daniels 39 11.4 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.2 39.2 36.1 66.7 0.3 0.8
M. Morris 1 15.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.0 1.0
J. Dudley 37 8.1 1.6 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 41.7 48.5 100.0 0.1 0.9
K. Antetokounmpo 3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
T. Horton-Tucker 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 56 240.9 114.8 46.4 26.2 8.55 6.98 14.6 48.6 36.0 72.6 10.8 35.6
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
A. Wiggins
E. Paschall
D. Lee
M. Chriss
J. Poole
J. Pargo
D. Green
J. Toscano-Anderson
K. Looney
D. Bender
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
A. Wiggins 6 32.2 19.2 3.5 2.8 1.5 1.5 2.0 48.3 42.3 74.1 1.3 2.2
E. Paschall 53 27.0 13.2 4.7 1.7 0.6 0.3 1.6 48.8 27.5 77.8 1.4 3.3
D. Lee 42 28.2 12.3 4.8 2.5 1.0 0.1 1.4 41.8 35.7 88.2 0.7 4.1
M. Chriss 52 19.3 8.9 5.8 1.7 0.6 1.0 1.3 54.3 22.2 76.3 1.8 3.9
J. Poole 51 22.1 8.4 2.1 2.1 0.6 0.2 1.2 31.1 26.3 82.4 0.1 2.0
J. Pargo 3 14.7 8.3 1.0 2.7 0.3 0.0 1.3 50.0 42.9 0.0 0.3 0.7
D. Green 42 28.9 8.2 6.3 6.2 1.4 0.8 2.3 38.7 27.9 75.9 0.5 5.8
J. Toscano-Anderson 6 20.2 6.8 3.8 2.2 1.3 0.5 1.2 53.1 45.5 66.7 0.2 3.7
K. Looney 18 12.7 3.0 3.1 0.8 0.6 0.3 0.6 33.8 8.3 70.0 1.3 1.8
D. Bender 2 22.5 3.0 5.0 2.0 0.5 0.5 1.5 16.7 28.6 0.0 2.0 3.0
Total 58 242.2 106.0 42.9 25.2 8.48 4.71 14.3 43.4 33.5 81.0 10.0 32.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores