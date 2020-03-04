PHI
SAC

Kings look to stay hot against wounded 76ers

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

While the Sacramento Kings look to continue their drive to a possible playoff berth, the battered Philadelphia 76ers will look to halt their post All-Star Game slide.

The teams will meet Thursday at Sacramento, where playoff fever has emerged following the Kings' strong run since the All-Star break. They are 6-1 since the NBA's showcase game, falling only to the Oklahoma City Thunder while defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on the road.

The Kings got their offense going Tuesday in a 133-126 victory over the Washington Wizards, when they raced out to a 76-49 lead at halftime while shooting 60.0 percent from the field. It was their highest scoring half of the season.

The roles reversed in the third quarter with the Wizards holding a 46-19 advantage to tie the game, 95-95, but the Kings had enough of a finishing kick for the victory. The Wizards' comeback did provide some tense moments as Kings head coach Luke Walton was ejected in the third quarter after receiving back-to-back technical fouls.

While Sacramento's defense was not there in the third quarter, it showed up when it mattered in the fourth. Sacramento built a 10-point lead with 1:05 remaining on a pair of free throws from De'Aaron Fox, then held on from there.

Fox had 31 points while Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21. Sacramento shot 56.2 percent from the game and 44.8 percent from 3-point range. They had 42 rebounds to 31 for the Wizards.

The Kings' revival has been spurred by their play at home, where they have won six consecutive games. After Thursday's home game against the Sixers, the Kings go to Portland, then return home for four more in their own building.

"We're still a few games out of the playoffs and that's our goal right now," Fox told NBC Sports California after Tuesday's game. "You know, we dug ourselves a hole at the beginning of the season but right now I think we're playing some pretty good basketball."

The Sixers have been in a completely different mode, losing three of their last four games and four of their last six. They are on a four-game road trip through California, losing the first two in Los Angeles: 136-130 on Sunday to the Clippers and 120-107 to the Lakers on Tuesday.

The Sixers have been without three starters: Joel Embiid (shoulder) for the past three games, Ben Simmons (back) for the last five and Josh Richardson (concussion) for a game.

Embiid could be out until the middle of the month for a Philadelphia team that needs his services. The Sixers were in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at the start of play Wednesday, but had a comfortable gap ahead of seventh place.

In the defeat to the Lakers, Glenn Robinson III did what he could with a career-best 25 points, but L.A.'s Anthony Davis (37 points, 13 rebounds) and LeBron James (22 points, 14 assists) were too tough to overcome.

"It was always going to be a difficult game," Sixers head coach Brett Brown told reporters afterward. "But my criteria going into it was, did we get something out of it? Did we move the needle a little bit? And I believe that we did. I think to get something out of Glenn Robinson was big."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Harris
12 SF
B. Hield
24 SG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
47.4 Field Goal % 42.7
47.4 Three Point % 42.7
80.1 Free Throw % 85.5
away team logo
T. Harris SF 12
19.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
B. Hield SG 24
19.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 37-25 -----
home team logo Kings 27-34 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 37-25 109.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo Kings 27-34 108.7 PPG 42.4 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.1 APG 47.4 FG%
B. Hield SG 19.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.1 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
A. Horford
A. Burks
F. Korkmaz
S. Milton
G. Robinson III
M. Scott
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 43 30.3 23.3 11.8 3.1 0.9 1.4 3.0 47.2 34.2 81.4 2.7 9.0
T. Harris 62 34.6 19.2 6.7 3.1 0.8 0.6 1.5 47.4 36.4 80.1 0.8 5.9
B. Simmons 54 35.8 16.7 7.8 8.2 2.1 0.6 3.6 58.5 33.3 62.7 2.0 5.8
J. Richardson 47 30.7 13.9 3.4 3.1 1.0 0.7 1.9 43.0 32.5 79.0 0.8 2.6
A. Horford 57 30.6 11.6 6.7 3.9 0.9 0.9 1.0 43.2 32.8 73.9 1.5 5.2
A. Burks 8 20.6 10.4 3.1 1.8 0.5 0.0 0.6 37.3 29.4 89.5 0.4 2.8
F. Korkmaz 61 21.8 9.8 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.7 43.2 39.7 72.3 0.3 2.0
S. Milton 29 18.2 8.9 2.1 2.1 0.5 0.2 1.2 49.5 45.7 77.3 0.3 1.8
G. Robinson III 9 17.1 7.4 2.2 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.3 52.6 20.0 100.0 1.0 1.2
M. Scott 60 17.4 5.6 3.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.4 35.7 88.9 0.8 2.6
M. Thybulle 54 19.5 4.6 1.5 1.2 1.4 0.7 0.8 40.3 35.6 61.5 0.6 0.9
R. Neto 47 11.2 3.9 1.1 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.8 43.6 37.3 81.8 0.2 0.8
K. O'Quinn 26 9.8 3.3 3.7 1.3 0.2 0.8 0.7 48.6 30.4 52.6 1.2 2.5
N. Pelle 19 9.3 2.2 3.2 0.4 0.1 1.3 0.7 51.4 0.0 50.0 0.8 2.3
M. Shayok 2 5.0 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.5
Z. Smith 7 4.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.3 27.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.3
Total 62 241.2 109.0 45.5 25.8 8.27 5.50 13.5 46.4 35.8 74.8 10.2 35.2
Kings
Roster
D. Fox
B. Hield
H. Barnes
B. Bogdanovic
M. Bagley III
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
K. Bazemore
H. Giles
A. Len
C. Joseph
Y. Ferrell
J. Parker
J. James
D. Jeffries
K. Guy
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Fox 42 31.7 20.4 4.0 6.7 1.4 0.5 3.2 47.7 31.9 68.1 0.7 3.3
B. Hield 61 32.3 19.9 4.9 3.1 0.9 0.3 2.3 42.7 38.7 85.5 0.9 4.0
H. Barnes 61 34.8 14.7 4.8 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.3 45.9 37.0 80.5 0.9 3.9
B. Bogdanovic 50 28.3 14.4 3.1 3.1 1.0 0.2 1.7 42.6 35.7 72.5 0.3 2.8
M. Bagley III 13 25.7 14.2 7.5 0.8 0.5 0.9 1.4 46.7 18.2 80.6 2.2 5.2
R. Holmes 37 29.4 13.1 8.5 1.0 1.1 1.4 1.2 66.0 0.0 81.7 3.1 5.4
N. Bjelica 61 28.5 11.9 6.5 2.8 0.9 0.5 1.4 47.7 43.5 80.9 1.7 4.8
K. Bazemore 18 22.8 10.0 4.6 1.1 1.2 0.4 1.1 40.6 37.5 71.9 0.6 4.1
H. Giles 35 15.2 7.1 4.2 1.3 0.5 0.4 0.9 56.0 0.0 76.7 0.9 3.3
A. Len 6 18.5 6.7 8.2 0.7 0.3 1.8 1.0 60.0 0.0 80.0 3.3 4.8
C. Joseph 61 24.3 6.5 2.6 3.4 0.7 0.3 1.0 42.4 36.2 81.5 0.6 2.0
Y. Ferrell 43 11.2 4.3 1.1 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.6 39.9 27.9 85.7 0.1 1.0
J. Parker 1 15.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 4.0
J. James 32 6.8 2.7 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.2 42.3 34.6 47.6 0.2 0.8
D. Jeffries 6 3.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 42.9 25.0 0.0 0.2 0.0
K. Guy 2 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 61 242.5 108.7 42.4 23.3 7.66 4.21 13.7 45.8 36.2 76.5 9.7 32.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores