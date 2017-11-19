SAC
C.J. McCollum scores 25 points, Blazers beat Kings 102-90

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) It didn't take the Portland Trail Blazers long to lose the bad taste of a road loss to Sacramento.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and the Trail Blazers handed the Kings their ninth consecutive road loss, 102-90 on Saturday night.

Portland, which lost 86-82 at Sacramento on Friday night, turned it around by improving at the offensive end. The Blazers shot a season-high 54 percent (38 of 70) from the floor, a significant improvement over their 38 percent performance the previous night.

Blazers coach Terry Stotts said he sensed things were headed in a better direction at the outset, when Portland had assists on its first five baskets.

''I liked our demeanor. After being disappointed last night and struggling with the offense, I liked the way we set the tone,'' Stotts said. ''To come back and have this type of game was encouraging.''

To Lillard, the combination of a fresh loss to Sacramento and an upcoming five-game road trip, this was as close as it gets to a regular-season must win in the NBA.

''It was a great win for us. After a tough loss last night on the road we knew that we had to have this one,'' Lillard said.

McCollum hit four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16, while Lillard had six assists.

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic, bouncing back from a season-low four-point performance Friday, had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Meyers Leonard, in his second game back after missing four weeks with a right ankle injury, hit three 3-pointers and had a season-high 11 points for the Blazers. Shabazz Napier also had 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Stotts thought the Blazers' roster contributed to the uptick in offensive performance.

''C.J., he shot the ball better. I thought it was good by everybody. I thought Damian did a good job managing the game. . Our bench, they struggled last night and they were the difference tonight,'' Stotts said.

Meanwhile, the Kings struggled from the floor, making just 38 percent (34 of 89) of their shots.

''I thought it was a good offensive night, but more importantly, it was another really good defensive night,'' Lillard said.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Sacramento, and Zach Randolph had 17.

Sacramento coach Dave Joerger felt the Kings didn't come up short in effort despite the loss.

''I'm really, really proud of our team because last night was an emotional game for us,'' Joerger said.

Neither team had a significant advantage for most of the first half. But Portland, trailing 33-32 midway through the second quarter, finished the half by hitting four 3-pointers during a 21-8 run to grab a 53-41 lead at the break.

''We had a little bit of a fight on our hands at the start of the game. They had a lot of confidence,'' Lillard said.

Portland widened its lead to 22 points during the third quarter. During a nine-minute stretch, only Randolph scored for the Kings. Lillard scored nine points that fueled an 11-3 run as Portland took a 78-56 lead late in the third quarter. Sacramento never got closer than 12 points the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: Buddy Hield, who sprained his ankle in Friday's game against the Blazers, did not make the trip to Portland. ... Vince Carter (kidney stones) missed his sixth consecutive game. ... Randolph, scoreless against Portland on Friday, scored the Kings first four points Saturday. .... Sacramento lost its ninth consecutive game in Portland.

Trail Blazers: Ed Davis returned to action after missing Friday's game (ankle). ... Portland heads to Memphis on Monday to start a five-game road trip, tied for its longest of the season. . The Blazers have held four consecutive opponents under 100 points. . Lillard went 5 of 6 at the free throw line, leaving him three free throws shy of making 2,000 during his 412-game NBA career.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Denver on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: At Memphis on Monday night.

---

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 F
D. Lillard
0 G
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
24.8 Pts. Per Game 24.8
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
45.5 Field Goal % 40.5
44.8 Three Point % 39.6
75.0 Free Throw % 92.4
Team Stats
Points 90 102
Field Goals 34-89 (38.2%) 38-70 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 45 51
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 27 39
Team 9 7
Assists 14 19
Steals 9 6
Blocks 4 8
Turnovers 11 18
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
18 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
D. Lillard G 0
22 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 4-12 2021222790
home team logo Trail Blazers 9-721322722102
o194.5, POR -12.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
o194.5, POR -12.0
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logoKings 4-12 92.9 PPG 39.6 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logoTrail Blazers 9-7 103.0 PPG 46.9 RPG 18.6 APG
Key Players
W. Cauley-Stein C 9.7 PPG 6.1 RPG 2.0 APG 47.7 FG%
C. McCollum G 22.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.7 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Cauley-Stein C 18 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
C. McCollum G 25 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
38.2 FG% 54.3
47.1 3PT FG% 47.6
77.8 FT% 76.2
Kings
Starters
Z. Randolph
G. Hill
D. Fox
G. Temple
S. Labissiere
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Randolph 21 17 5 0 0 0 1 1 6/11 1/2 4/5 3 2 21 -11
G. Hill 30 12 4 1 2 1 1 4 5/11 2/3 0/1 0 4 20 -12
D. Fox 27 11 2 2 2 0 1 3 5/9 1/1 0/0 0 2 18 -9
G. Temple 27 0 1 2 1 0 2 3 0/9 0/1 0/0 0 1 4 -7
S. Labissiere 11 0 3 1 0 2 0 4 0/8 0/0 0/0 2 1 7 -4
Bench
W. Cauley-Stein
F. Mason III
B. Bogdanovic
K. Koufos
J. Cooley
M. Richardson
B. Hield
V. Carter
J. Sampson
G. Papagiannis
J. Jackson
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Cauley-Stein 32 18 9 0 3 1 3 1 6/13 1/1 5/5 2 7 28 -8
F. Mason III 19 13 2 2 0 0 3 2 5/10 1/2 2/3 1 1 16 -1
B. Bogdanovic 27 12 1 3 0 0 0 1 5/13 2/6 0/0 0 1 19 -9
K. Koufos 22 4 7 2 0 0 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 15 -9
J. Cooley 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1 5 +5
M. Richardson 17 1 1 0 1 0 0 3 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 1 3 +5
B. Hield - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Papagiannis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 90 36 14 9 4 11 24 34/89 8/17 14/18 9 27 156 -60
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
N. Vonleh
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. McCollum 34 25 3 4 2 0 2 3 9/16 4/7 3/3 0 3 36 -1
D. Lillard 33 22 2 6 1 1 2 1 8/18 1/7 5/6 1 1 36 +20
J. Nurkic 24 14 7 2 0 4 4 3 6/12 0/0 2/4 2 5 25 +9
N. Vonleh 20 6 6 1 0 0 0 3 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 14 +6
M. Harkless 19 0 1 2 1 0 3 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 0
Bench
M. Leonard
S. Napier
E. Turner
P. Connaughton
E. Davis
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
Z. Collins
A. Aminu
C. Wilcox
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Leonard 21 11 7 0 0 0 0 3 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 7 18 +10
S. Napier 20 11 4 1 1 0 2 1 5/6 1/1 0/2 1 3 16 +3
E. Turner 16 6 4 1 0 0 2 1 1/3 0/0 4/4 0 4 10 +2
P. Connaughton 21 5 2 1 1 2 0 0 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 2 12 +18
E. Davis 21 2 8 1 0 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 12 +8
J. Layman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
C. Swanigan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
Z. Collins 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 -2 -5
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 232 102 44 19 6 8 18 22 38/70 10/21 16/21 5 39 180 +60
NBA Scores