Magic win for 3rd time in 20 games, beat Celtics 103-95

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2018

BOSTON (AP) After a near-miss in their last game, the Orlando Magic were rewarded for another solid effort.

Elfrid Payton had 22 points and the Magic won for just the third time in their last 20 games, overcoming Kyrie Irving's 40 points to beat the Boston Celtics 103-95 on Sunday.

''It feels good to get a win, especially after playing well,'' Payton said. ''We felt we played well against the Cavs and didn't come out with the victory. So to get the win today feels good.''

Orlando snapped a 14-game losing streak at Boston. The Magic had lost 10 in a row on the road overall since early December including a one-point loss to Cleveland in its previous game.

Irving sat out Boston's previous game to rest a sore left shoulder. Despite his efforts, the Celtics dropped their season-worst third straight overall and at home.

''We haven't played well consistently on both ends for a while now,'' Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. ''I felt like they were shooting layups for the most part tonight.''

Evan Fournier added 19 and Aaron Gordon had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.

''Was a really good win for us and we are playing really hard right now,'' Fournier said. ''We almost let it slip, but made a few plays to close the deal and it feels really good.''

Trailing 59-58 at halftime, Orlando outscored the Celtics 32-12 in the third quarter while shooting 60 percent. The Magic held Boston to four field goals, three by Irving, and led 90-71 after three.

''I thought Payton was the leader of the pack,'' Magic coach Frank Vogel said. ''The Elfrid in the third quarter was the guy driving the engine.''

Jayson Tatum sparked a fourth-quarter run by scoring seven of his nine points to draw the Celtics to 93-84, but both teams traded points and Orlando maintained control the rest of the way.

SURE SHOTS

Orlando shot 61 percent on combined 27 of 44 in the second and third quarter. The Magic came into the game 14th in the NBA in field goal percentage.

BENCH STRENGTH

Shelvin Mack and D.J. Augustin combined for 20 points as the Magic bench outscored the Celtics 38-8. Boston reserves shot 4 for 19 from the field.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Aaron Afflalo completed his two-game suspension and didn't play. ... Nikola Vucevic missed his 12th game and is hoping to return after the All-Star break. ... Orlando made one of its first 16 shots in the fourth quarter.

Celtics: Marcus Morris (12) scored in double figures for his fourth straight game. Jaylen Brown added 17 for Boston. Boston had been one of five teams not to lose three straight.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Celtics: Visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Key Players
A. Gordon
00 PF
K. Irving
11 PG
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
24.1 Pts. Per Game 24.1
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
45.0 Field Goal % 47.6
45.2 Three Point % 47.5
73.7 Free Throw % 88.4
  Team rebound 0:02
  Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown 0:05
  Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon 0:09
  Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot, blocked by Kyrie Irving 0:13
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Kyrie Irving made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Personal foul on Shelvin Mack 0:36
+ 2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Shelvin Mack 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Evan Fournier 0:57
Team Stats
Points 103 95
Field Goals 43-92 (46.7%) 37-85 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 54 49
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 31 33
Team 10 5
Assists 20 22
Steals 7 6
Blocks 9 9
Turnovers 10 15
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 1 0
E. Payton PG 2
22 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
K. Irving PG 11
40 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 14-32 28303213103
home team logo Celtics 34-132930122495
O/U 209.5, BOS -10.5
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logoMagic 14-32 105.2 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logoCeltics 34-13 102.7 PPG 44.4 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
E. Payton PG 12.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 6.5 APG 51.7 FG%
K. Irving PG 24.1 PPG 3.6 RPG 5.0 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Payton PG 22 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
K. Irving PG 40 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
46.7 FG% 43.5
28.6 3PT FG% 29.6
68.8 FT% 92.9
Magic
Starters
E. Payton
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
J. Simmons
B. Biyombo
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Payton 34 22 6 2 1 0 1 1 9/16 0/1 4/6 2 4 32 +6
E. Fournier 35 19 3 3 1 1 2 3 8/19 3/6 0/0 0 3 28 0
A. Gordon 37 11 13 4 0 0 2 1 5/17 0/3 1/2 3 10 30 +4
J. Simmons 25 9 2 4 1 2 3 5 4/7 0/3 1/1 0 2 19 +1
B. Biyombo 20 4 0 0 0 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 7 +6
Bench
D. Augustin
S. Mack
M. Hezonja
M. Speights
K. Birch
W. Iwundu
A. Afflalo
N. Vucevic
T. Ross
J. Artis
A. Payne
J. Isaac
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 13 10 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/3 3/3 2 1 14 0
S. Mack 24 10 2 4 3 0 0 4 5/8 0/0 0/0 0 2 23 +10
M. Hezonja 12 7 3 0 0 0 0 1 3/6 1/3 0/2 2 1 10 +1
M. Speights 7 5 1 0 0 1 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1 7 +11
K. Birch 17 4 7 1 1 2 0 3 2/7 0/0 0/0 3 4 16 -6
W. Iwundu 10 2 4 1 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 7 +7
A. Afflalo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ross - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Artis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Isaac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 103 44 20 7 9 10 19 43/92 6/21 11/16 13 31 193 +40
Celtics
Starters
K. Irving
J. Brown
M. Morris
A. Horford
J. Tatum
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Irving 40 40 7 5 0 1 1 1 14/23 5/7 7/8 2 5 57 +6
J. Brown 36 17 7 1 0 1 4 3 7/12 1/3 2/2 1 6 23 +2
M. Morris 26 12 5 1 1 0 1 3 4/9 0/3 4/4 2 3 19 +2
A. Horford 32 9 5 6 1 1 0 1 4/11 1/2 0/0 1 4 28 +3
J. Tatum 30 9 10 1 1 1 2 2 4/11 1/4 0/0 3 7 21 +3
Bench
D. Theis
T. Rozier
M. Smart
A. Baynes
S. Larkin
S. Ojeleye
G. Hayward
A. Nader
J. Bird
J. Eddie
K. Allen
G. Yabusele
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Theis 11 4 5 2 0 2 1 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 14 -10
T. Rozier 20 2 2 1 2 2 1 1 1/9 0/5 0/0 0 2 9 -2
M. Smart 19 2 0 3 1 0 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 0 5 -11
A. Baynes 4 0 1 1 0 1 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 3 -7
S. Larkin 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 3 -10
S. Ojeleye 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1 1 -16
G. Hayward - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Eddie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yabusele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 95 44 22 6 9 15 18 37/85 8/27 13/14 11 33 183 -40
NBA Scores