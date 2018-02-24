MEM
MIA

No Text

Johnson scores 23 to help Heat beat reeling Grizzlies 115-89

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2018

MIAMI (AP) After three consecutive narrow defeats and 17 close games in a row, the Miami Heat were in the market for a laugher.

Bring on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyler Johnson scored 23 points to lead six players in double figures, and the Heat beat the reeling Grizzlies 115-89 on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies lost their ninth game in a row, the longest active streak in the NBA, and their second in as many nights.

Miami snapped a three-game losing streak, with the defeats coming by a total of six points. The Heat had a single-digit margin in their past 17 games, three shy of the NBA record, and lost 12 of those.

''We were actually talking about it today - being the team with the most clutch games,'' forward Justise Winslow said. ''The bottom line is we got a win, which we really needed to get this thing going in the right direction.''

The victory was the Heat's most lopsided of the season. Their biggest margin previously was 25 points on Dec. 11 - also against Memphis.

Winslow scored a season-high 17 points. Reserve Wayne Ellington went 5 for 10 from 3-point range and scored 15.

Miami's Dwyane Wade was limited to 18 minutes by foul trouble and scored six points. But the Heat, scrambling for a playoff berth, still managed to win for only the second time in the past 10 games.

''We didn't start off the game great, but once we got into it we played a great game,'' Wade said.

Andrew Harrison scored 17 points for the Grizzlies, who played without leading scorer Tyreke Evans and center Marc Gasol.

Evans will undergo a precautionary MRI Sunday on his injured right ribs. Gasol was rested and missed only his second game.

The Grizzlies fell behind for good at 28-26. By the end of the third quarter they trailed 92-70.

''We didn't stick together again, started getting frustrated, started trying to come back all on one play, started trying to come back on our own,'' Harrison said. ''It was everybody.''

Miami outscored Memphis 50-30 in the paint, 13-2 on fast breaks and 26-8 off turnovers.

''We've been in so many close games,'' Johnson said. ''It's good to finally be able to exhale a little bit.''

Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised the Heat's effort.

''They compete for 48 minutes, and they can smell blood,'' he said. ''They just decide they're going to out-work you for a five-minute period of time, and then they continue it. And if you don't match that energy, you end up getting beat the way we got beat.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Heat: Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) missed his sixth consecutive game.

Grizzlies: F Chandler Parsons (illness) sat out, and his availability against Boston is uncertain. ... Gasol will be back in the lineup Monday at Boston, Bickerstaff said.

TIP-INS

Heat: Johnson, who had been averaging only 9.7 points since returning from an ankle injury, said he regrouped mentally during the All-Star break. ''I had to take a long look at myself over the break - what was working, what wasn't working,'' he said. ''I was just settling for too many jumpers, trying to shoot my way out of a funk instead of doing what I do best, which is being an attacker.''

Grizzlies: Fell to 0-9 on the road since Jan. 1, and 0-9 on the road against the Eastern Conference this season. They are 3-18 against the East overall. ... They fell to 3-35 when trailing to start the fourth quarter.

PREGAME

The Heat paid tribute to the victims of the Florida school shooting with a scoreboard video, and Wade praised the students campaigning for gun safety. ''You are our nation's inspiration,'' he said. ''We salute you and we support you.''

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Philadelphia on Tuesday in the second game of a five-game homestand.

Grizzlies: Visit Boston on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Gasol
33 C
G. Dragic
7 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
41.4 Field Goal % 44.1
41.4 Three Point % 44.2
83.9 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Luke Babbitt 0:20
  Myke Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:24
  Bad pass turnover on Justise Winslow, stolen by Brice Johnson 0:29
  Lost ball turnover on Kobi Simmons, stolen by Justise Winslow 0:50
  Defensive rebound by Brice Johnson 1:07
  Udonis Haslem missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Udonis Haslem 1:26
  Offensive rebound by Brice Johnson 1:27
  Brice Johnson missed dunk 1:27
  Brice Johnson missed layup 1:31
  Defensive rebound by Ivan Rabb 1:39
Team Stats
Points 89 115
Field Goals 35-80 (43.8%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 12-33 (36.4%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 21-27 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 46 56
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 31 36
Team 6 6
Assists 16 27
Steals 7 15
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 19 10
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
A. Harrison SG 5
17 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
17 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 18-40 3121181989
home team logo Heat 31-29 34263223115
O/U 198.5, MIA -9.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
O/U 198.5, MIA -9.5
American Airlines Arena Miami, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 18-40 99.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Heat 31-29 100.9 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
A. Harrison SG 8.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.8 APG 41.9 FG%
T. Johnson SG 11.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.3 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Harrison SG 17 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
T. Johnson SG 23 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
43.8 FG% 46.1
45.5 3PT FG% 36.4
82.4 FT% 77.8
Grizzlies
Starters
A. Harrison
D. Davis
J. Green
D. Brooks
J. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Harrison 28 17 4 6 0 0 2 3 7/13 0/1 3/5 1 3 31 -14
D. Davis 23 14 7 0 0 0 0 3 6/11 0/0 2/2 2 5 21 -10
J. Green 35 10 11 1 0 0 3 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 3 8 20 -11
D. Brooks 26 8 2 3 2 0 2 4 3/9 0/0 2/2 0 2 16 -12
J. Martin 32 4 3 2 0 2 4 1 1/8 0/2 2/2 0 3 9 -23
Starters
A. Harrison
D. Davis
J. Green
D. Brooks
J. Martin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Harrison 28 17 4 6 0 0 2 3 7/13 0/1 3/5 1 3 31 -14
D. Davis 23 14 7 0 0 0 0 3 6/11 0/0 2/2 2 5 21 -10
J. Green 35 10 11 1 0 0 3 0 5/10 0/2 0/0 3 8 20 -11
D. Brooks 26 8 2 3 2 0 2 4 3/9 0/0 2/2 0 2 16 -12
J. Martin 32 4 3 2 0 2 4 1 1/8 0/2 2/2 0 3 9 -23
Bench
I. Rabb
M. Henry
M. Chalmers
B. McLemore
K. Simmons
B. Johnson
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
T. Evans
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Rabb 23 9 6 1 1 0 3 4 3/4 0/0 3/4 2 4 15 -9
M. Henry 12 8 1 0 1 1 2 1 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 1 9 +1
M. Chalmers 15 7 0 0 2 0 1 2 3/7 1/1 0/0 0 0 8 -16
B. McLemore 15 6 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 3 9 -19
K. Simmons 22 6 0 3 0 0 2 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 0 0 10 -15
B. Johnson 4 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 4 -2
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 89 40 16 7 3 19 22 35/80 5/11 14/17 9 31 152 -130
Heat
Starters
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
G. Dragic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 31 23 2 1 2 1 2 1 6/12 2/6 9/9 0 2 28 +19
J. Winslow 28 17 7 2 3 1 1 2 7/12 2/3 1/2 1 6 31 +3
J. Richardson 26 15 3 1 5 0 0 1 6/13 1/3 2/2 1 2 25 +15
H. Whiteside 25 12 8 2 1 3 1 4 4/10 0/0 4/7 3 5 27 +7
G. Dragic 25 6 6 8 0 1 1 3 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 4 28 +5
Starters
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
G. Dragic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 31 23 2 1 2 1 2 1 6/12 2/6 9/9 0 2 28 +19
J. Winslow 28 17 7 2 3 1 1 2 7/12 2/3 1/2 1 6 31 +3
J. Richardson 26 15 3 1 5 0 0 1 6/13 1/3 2/2 1 2 25 +15
H. Whiteside 25 12 8 2 1 3 1 4 4/10 0/0 4/7 3 5 27 +7
G. Dragic 25 6 6 8 0 1 1 3 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 4 28 +5
Bench
W. Ellington
B. Adebayo
J. Johnson
D. Wade
L. Babbitt
J. Mickey
U. Haslem
D. Waiters
K. Olynyk
R. McGruder
D. Jones Jr.
D. Walton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
W. Ellington 27 15 2 5 1 0 2 0 5/11 5/10 0/0 0 2 26 +24
B. Adebayo 18 13 7 1 1 0 0 1 5/7 0/0 3/4 2 5 23 +24
J. Johnson 19 8 5 2 2 0 1 1 3/5 1/3 1/1 1 4 18 +23
D. Wade 18 6 4 4 0 0 1 4 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 1 17 +26
L. Babbitt 10 0 5 1 0 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 4 6 -6
J. Mickey 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -5
U. Haslem 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -5
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Olynyk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 115 50 27 15 6 10 17 41/89 12/33 21/27 14 36 230 +130
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores