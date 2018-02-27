MIN
Towns helps Wolves pull away to beat Kings 118-100

  STATS AP
  Feb 27, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Karl-Anthony Towns recorded yet another double-double in what has become a common occurrence for the first-time All-Star, and Minnesota got a much better defensive effort in the second half to pull away for a second straight lopsided win.

Turns out life without Jimmy Butler isn't as bad as for the Timberwolves as some expected it would be.

Towns had 26 points and 17 rebounds, his 54th double-double in 64 games this season, and Minnesota beat the Sacramento Kings 118-100 on Monday night.

''Everyone has to step up,'' said Andrew Wiggins, who scored 22 points. ''Everyone has to do their job and more if we want to get to where we want to get to. We just have to keep it going. We're in a good spot right now and we have to keep it going and finish strong.''

Jeff Teague added 20 points and Taj Gibson had 15 points to help the Timberwolves sweep the three-game season series between the two teams.

All five starters and six players overall scored in double figures for the Minnesota.

''The unselfishness has been there all year,'' coach Tom Thibodeau said. ''We have to continue to do that. Defensively, we have got to keep working at it. We understand how important that is.''

More importantly, Minnesota improved to 2-0 since losing Butler to a torn right meniscus last week heading into one of its toughest stretches of the season. The Timberwolves leading scorer, Butler is hoping to return for the playoffs.

Thibodeau's team, which began the day in third place in the West and is off to the fourth-best start in franchise history, plays its next eight games against teams with winning records beginning with back-to-backs at Portland and Utah.

''Without Jimmy we have to tighten up a whole lot more,'' Minnesota center Taj Gibson said. ''We're just putting the pressure on different guys in our lineup to step up because we have a tough road ahead of us.''

The Timberwolves scored only 21 points in the fourth quarter but it hardly mattered after they outscored the Kings 34-17 in the third to pull away after a back-and-forth first half.

Towns took one shot in the first quarter before finding his stroke in the second when he scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He had four free throws during that stretch and finished 8-of-8 from the stripe.

Skal Labissiere scored 20 points, Willie Cauley-Stein added 17 and Buddy Hield had 16 for Sacramento, The Kings have lost four straight and six of seven.

''They got in the paint too much, shrunk up the court, bottled us up and we fouled them too much,'' Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. ''Their physicality was a lot.''

Towns was one rebound shy of a double-double in the first half and Minnesota led by as much as 10 before De'Aaron Fox capped a late Sacramento surge with a layup to pull the Kings within 63-60 at halftime.

Teague and Wiggins combined for 15 points in the third quarter and Tyus Jones made two free throws and a short jumper to extend the Timberwolves lead to 97-77.

GETTING TO THE RIM

Minnesota held a big advantage on free throws, going 33 of 36 from the stripe. Sacramento was 12 of 13.

''When we're able to get to the line we get some rest and we get the chance to put the defense in different situations,'' Towns said. ''We're doing a great job of getting to the line and putting ourselves in position to not get to the line but just making good offensive plays and getting some easy buckets.''

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns' double-double is the 168th of his career. ... Minnesota went 14-for-14 from the free throw line in the first half.

Kings: Bruno Cabocio had four points, three rebounds and three fouls in 18 minutes of his Sacramento debut. Cabocio was part of the trade that sent Malachi Richardson to Toronto.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Play at Portland on Thursday.

Kings: Play at Portland on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

K. Towns
32 C
Z. Randolph
50 PF
25.8 Min. Per Game 25.8
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
54.5 Field Goal % 48.5
54.1 Three Point % 48.5
86.1 Free Throw % 79.6
  Defensive rebound by Cole Aldrich 0:21
  Skal Labissiere missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 0:30
  Gorgui Dieng missed hook shot 0:34
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:54
+ 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 0:54
  Personal foul on Aaron Brooks 0:54
  Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng 1:16
  Lost ball turnover on Tyus Jones, stolen by Justin Jackson 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 1:32
  Bruno Caboclo missed floating jump shot 1:35
Team Stats
Points 118 100
Field Goals 39-75 (52.0%) 40-84 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 33-36 (91.7%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 48 36
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 35 23
Team 6 5
Assists 22 22
Steals 11 5
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 14 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
26 PTS, 17 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 00
17 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 38-26 29343421118
home team logo Kings 18-42 29311723100
O/U 216.0, SAC +5.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
O/U 216.0, SAC +5.0
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 38-26 109.9 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.8 APG
home team logo Kings 18-42 99.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 20.3 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.4 APG 54.5 FG%
S. Labissiere PF 8.2 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.9 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Towns C 26 PTS 17 REB 4 AST
S. Labissiere PF 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
52.0 FG% 47.6
43.8 3PT FG% 36.4
91.7 FT% 92.3
Timberwolves
Starters
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Towns 38 26 17 4 2 2 5 3 9/10 0/0 8/8 3 14 50 +21
A. Wiggins 37 22 1 2 1 1 0 0 8/15 1/3 5/6 0 1 29 +15
J. Teague 32 20 4 7 3 0 2 1 4/14 1/2 11/12 0 4 39 +20
T. Gibson 34 15 5 2 0 1 1 3 6/7 0/0 3/4 2 3 24 +14
N. Bjelica 33 12 7 3 4 0 1 1 5/9 2/3 0/0 1 6 28 +22
Bench
G. Dieng
T. Jones
J. Crawford
A. Brooks
C. Aldrich
J. Butler
A. Brown
A. Jefferson
S. Muhammad
M. Georges-Hunt
J. Patton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
G. Dieng 21 10 6 0 0 0 0 3 3/7 0/0 4/4 1 5 16 +3
T. Jones 15 7 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/2 1/1 2/2 0 1 6 -2
J. Crawford 24 6 0 4 1 0 1 1 2/11 2/7 0/0 0 0 14 +1
A. Brooks 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
C. Aldrich 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -2
J. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Muhammad - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Georges-Hunt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 118 42 22 11 4 12 14 39/75 7/16 33/36 7 35 207 +90
Kings
Starters
S. Labissiere
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Labissiere 31 20 4 0 1 0 0 2 8/11 1/3 3/3 1 3 25 -20
W. Cauley-Stein 29 17 5 3 0 0 2 6 7/13 0/0 3/3 1 4 26 -6
D. Fox 27 13 2 5 0 0 2 2 5/9 3/4 0/0 0 2 23 -13
B. Bogdanovic 32 11 3 6 0 1 2 2 4/13 1/4 2/2 1 2 25 -5
J. Jackson 35 3 3 1 3 0 0 1 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 2 11 -22
Bench
B. Hield
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
B. Caboclo
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
V. Carter
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 27 16 5 3 0 1 3 2 7/15 2/6 0/0 2 3 25 -2
F. Mason III 17 9 2 1 0 1 4 3 3/6 0/0 3/3 0 2 10 -7
K. Koufos 19 7 4 2 0 0 0 2 3/6 0/0 1/2 0 4 15 -8
B. Caboclo 18 4 3 1 1 0 1 3 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 1 9 -7
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 100 31 22 5 3 14 23 40/84 8/22 12/13 8 23 169 -90
