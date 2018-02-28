SAC
Lillard has 26 points and Blazers beat Kings 116-99

  Feb 28, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Damian Lillard did not hesitate when asked about how well the Portland Trail Blazers have been playing recently.

''It's the best place I think we've been in years,'' he said.

Lillard had 26 points and 12 assists, and the Blazers won their fourth straight with a 116-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and nine rebounds for Portland, which sits in fifth place in the Western Conference - a game back of San Antonio - after winning five of its last six games. The current four-game winning streak matched the team's longest of the season.

''We can't be satisfied with where we are and what we've been doing,'' Lillard said. ''It's got to be on to the next thing, and keep trying to take it to the next level.''

Zach Randolph had 20 points for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight overall. Sacramento has dropped 10 straight games at Portland's Moda Center.

With just 18 wins, Sacramento is in second-to-last place in the West, above only the Phoenix Suns. The Kings have lost four straight and six of their last seven.

''We gave ourselves a chance multiple times tonight but when you have a team that's played with each other for a while, when things get chaotic and you need to settle down they know where to get the ball and they do a great job of that,'' Kings veteran Vince Carter said.

The Kings were playing the second of a back-to-back, after losing to Minnesota 118-100 on Monday night. Randolph sat out that game but returned against the Blazers. Randolph played six seasons in Portland.

Lillard had scored 197 points in the past five games, the most points for a Blazer over a five-game stretch in franchise history.

He had 15 points and five assists in the opening quarter against the Kings, including three 3-pointers, to give Portland a 36-26 lead. He was up to 19 points by the half, when the Blazers led 66-53. None of the Kings players were in double figures.

The Blazers led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the Kings closed the gap in the third quarter, closing within 88-80 to start the fourth.

But CJ McCollum' jumper from out front extended the lead for Portland to 105-88 with 6:40 left. The Blazers led by as many as 19 points down the stretch.

Shabazz Napier had 20 points off the bench for Portland.

''I thought we had good energy, our ball movement was good, defensively we were physical, we got our hands on some balls. But I think most important we were just connected,'' Lillard said. ''For the start of the game we were all on the same page once again - just knew what we needed to get done. And we got it done.''

When he reached 17 points, Lillard clinched the highest-scoring average for any month in Portland history. He passed Geoff Petrie who averaged 30.4 points in March, 1971. Lillard averaged 31.4 points for the month.

Lillard had 40 points in the Portland's 106-104 victory over the Suns on Saturday.

TIP INS:

Kings: It was the fourth meeting between the two teams. Sacramento's lone win came in the first. ... Willie Cauley-Stein had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers: Lillard has made a 3-pointer in 43 straight games. ... Blazers coach Terry Stotts is the reigning Western Conference Coach of the Month. ... Portland had a season-high 20 fast-break points.

PRAISE: ''Coach Stotts is a mastermind with how he runs his offense. He gets his guys to buy into their role. Once they get rolling they're a tough team to stop so you kinda have to pick your poison for why you're going to stop because they're going to score,'' Carter said.

UP NEXT:

The Kings host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The Trail Blazers host the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Randolph
50 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
26.3 Pts. Per Game 26.3
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
48.6 Field Goal % 44.9
48.4 Three Point % 44.7
79.4 Free Throw % 91.8
  Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard 0:15
  Buddy Hield missed jump shot 0:21
+ 3 Shabazz Napier made 3-pt. jump shot 0:37
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
  Personal foul on Meyers Leonard 0:51
  Defensive rebound by Skal Labissiere 0:59
  Pat Connaughton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 1:10
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 99 116
Field Goals 39-88 (44.3%) 44-84 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 15-34 (44.1%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 53
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 30 37
Team 5 6
Assists 20 27
Steals 14 10
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 17
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
13 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26 PTS, 1 REB, 12 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 18-43 2627271999
home team logo Trail Blazers 35-26 36302228116
O/U 208.5, POR -12.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
O/U 208.5, POR -12.5
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 18-43 99.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 35-26 104.9 PPG 44.9 RPG 19.0 APG
Key Players
Z. Randolph PF 14.8 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.1 APG 48.5 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.3 PPG 4.6 RPG 6.5 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. Randolph PF 20 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
D. Lillard PG 26 PTS 1 REB 12 AST
44.3 FG% 52.4
31.8 3PT FG% 44.1
93.3 FT% 76.5
Kings
Starters
Z. Randolph
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Bogdanovic
D. Fox
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Z. Randolph 28 20 6 2 0 0 3 2 8/16 1/4 3/4 3 3 27 -15
W. Cauley-Stein 31 17 10 1 2 1 2 3 8/13 0/0 1/1 2 8 30 -2
B. Bogdanovic 32 14 1 4 2 0 2 0 6/14 2/6 0/0 0 1 23 -7
D. Fox 33 13 3 8 3 0 3 0 5/15 1/4 2/2 0 3 32 -9
J. Jackson 24 9 4 1 4 0 0 0 3/5 1/2 2/2 0 4 19 -9
Bench
V. Carter
B. Hield
S. Labissiere
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
G. Temple
B. Caboclo
J. Cooley
J. Sampson
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
V. Carter 19 10 4 0 2 0 0 1 4/4 2/2 0/0 1 3 16 -5
B. Hield 28 6 5 2 0 2 0 1 2/11 0/4 2/2 0 5 17 -8
S. Labissiere 25 6 3 0 0 1 0 4 1/5 0/0 4/4 0 3 10 -17
F. Mason III 16 4 0 2 1 0 2 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 0 7 -13
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Temple - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cooley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 99 36 20 14 4 12 12 39/88 7/22 14/15 6 30 181 -85
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
C. McCollum
M. Harkless
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 33 26 1 12 2 0 4 1 11/19 4/8 0/0 0 1 49 +14
J. Nurkic 25 17 9 2 2 1 1 1 7/9 0/0 3/4 2 7 32 +12
A. Aminu 27 13 8 1 0 0 2 2 3/8 3/7 4/6 3 5 21 +14
C. McCollum 33 11 2 2 0 1 4 2 5/18 0/5 1/1 0 2 14 +16
M. Harkless 26 10 4 1 1 0 1 1 4/5 2/3 0/0 0 4 16 +10
Bench
S. Napier
E. Davis
Z. Collins
E. Turner
P. Connaughton
M. Leonard
J. Layman
C. Swanigan
B. Rush
C. Wilcox
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Napier 21 20 1 3 3 0 1 1 6/7 4/5 4/4 1 0 29 +10
E. Davis 20 9 12 1 1 0 0 2 4/6 0/0 1/2 3 9 24 +4
Z. Collins 18 8 6 0 1 0 2 2 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 5 13 +2
E. Turner 19 2 1 4 0 0 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 10 +6
P. Connaughton 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -6
M. Leonard 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 2 +1
J. Layman 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +1
C. Swanigan 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 +1
B. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 116 47 27 10 2 17 15 44/84 15/34 13/17 10 37 212 +85
NBA Scores