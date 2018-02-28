GS
Durant, Curry, Warriors beat Wiz 109-101 after museum visit

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 28, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) A day after taking schoolkids to a museum instead of visiting President Donald Trump at the White House, the Golden State Warriors won for the seventh time in eight games by beating the Washington Wizards 109-101 as Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Stephen Curry added 25, and Klay Thompson limited Bradley Beal to eight Wednesday night.

Durant shot 12 for 20, Thompson scored 13, and Draymond Green contributed 11 points and 11 assists.

Otto Porter Jr. led Washington with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 on 4-of-16 shooting. Beal came in averaging a team-leading 23.7 points but he missed his first nine shots and had zero points at halftime. His first basket came with under 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.

The Wizards were again without All-Star point guard John Wall, who sat out his 14th game in a row after surgery on his left knee, but they trailed only 58-56 after two quarters Wednesday. Golden State tends to dominate third quarters, though, and this evening was no exception: It opened that period with a 16-4 run that made it 74-60 and was in control from there.

Washington was playing on the second half of a back-to-back after winning at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and a bit of lethargy showed early on. Five early turnovers led to 11 points for the Warriors, including a Curry-to-Durant alley-oop dunk that put Golden State up 32-21 and prompted a timeout for the hosts with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Warriors, meanwhile, were well-rested after getting Tuesday off. They dispensed with the reigning NBA champs' traditional White House visit while in town, opting to spend the day touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture with students from Durant's nearby hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

''We left it up to the players - what they decided to do, what they wanted to do. And this is what they decided to do, and it was a wonderful day yesterday,'' Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. ''I think everybody enjoyed it.'' In September, Curry said he would not visit the White House if invited; Trump then announced on Twitter that the ''invitation is withdrawn!''

TIP-INS

Warriors: Improved to 21-3 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, including 12-1 on the road. ... Golden State entered the day tied with the Rockets for the most wins in the NBA this season with 47.

Wizards: Beal scored only four points, his season-low, in 15 minutes before getting ejected from the teams' first meeting back on Oct. 27, a 120-117 home victory for Golden State. ... Porter had an X-ray on his sore right elbow after Tuesday's loss at Milwaukee, and coach Scott Brooks said everything checked out OK. ... Washington has scored at least 100 points in 15 consecutive games dating to Jan. 25, the longest current such streak in the East.

GOTTA BE THE SHOES

You can own a pair of shoes worn in a game by Curry - and support a cause, to boot. Curry posted on Instagram that he'll be auctioning off the sneakers he wore Wednesday to raise money for My Brother's Keeper Alliance. He says the effort ''was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity'' in support of ''young men and boys of color in their pursuit of achievement and higher success in life.''

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Close a three-game road trip at Atlanta on Friday.

Wizards: Host East-leading Toronto on Friday, the second part of a four-game homestand.

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
B. Beal
3 SG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
49.1 Field Goal % 46.2
49.4 Three Point % 46.4
91.8 Free Throw % 79.3
  Defensive rebound by Stephen Curry 0:02
  Kelly Oubre missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Tomas Satoransky 0:15
+ 2 Tomas Satoransky made layup 0:17
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Stephen Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Kelly Oubre 0:23
+ 1 Kelly Oubre made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Kelly Oubre made 1st of 2 free throws 0:25
Team Stats
Points 109 101
Field Goals 37-71 (52.1%) 36-90 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 25-30 (83.3%) 18-21 (85.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 56
Offensive 3 18
Defensive 33 32
Team 4 6
Assists 24 25
Steals 10 7
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 21 24
Technicals 1 3
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
32 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
O. Porter SF 22
29 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 48-14 36222724109
home team logo Wizards 36-26 21351431101
O/U 227.5, WAS +8.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 48-14 116.2 PPG 44.2 RPG 30.6 APG
home team logo Wizards 36-26 107.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 25.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 5.5 APG 52.2 FG%
O. Porter SF 14.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 49.4 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 32 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
O. Porter SF 29 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
52.1 FG% 40.0
41.7 3PT FG% 34.4
83.3 FT% 85.7
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
S. Curry
K. Thompson
D. Green
J. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 37 32 6 4 0 0 3 3 12/20 3/6 5/6 0 6 43 +17
S. Curry 35 25 5 3 2 0 6 3 5/15 4/9 11/12 0 5 32 +20
K. Thompson 36 13 3 0 2 0 0 0 5/11 3/6 0/0 1 2 18 -10
D. Green 37 11 6 11 2 2 2 4 5/6 0/1 1/2 0 6 41 +7
J. McGee 13 2 6 1 1 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 12 +19
Bench
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Z. Pachulia
D. West
N. Young
O. Casspi
D. Jones
K. Looney
P. McCaw
Q. Cook
C. Boucher
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Iguodala 29 14 7 2 1 3 0 3 4/5 0/1 6/6 1 6 29 -9
S. Livingston 16 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 1 7 -8
J. Bell 6 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -6
Z. Pachulia 5 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 0 0 3 +6
D. West 14 2 1 1 0 1 2 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 0 4 -11
N. Young 6 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +15
O. Casspi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 36 24 10 8 15 21 37/71 10/24 25/30 3 33 196 +40
Wizards
Starters
O. Porter
M. Morris
T. Satoransky
B. Beal
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Porter 32 29 10 2 2 0 1 2 10/17 4/6 5/5 3 7 44 -3
M. Morris 36 16 9 4 1 0 1 4 6/12 2/4 2/2 2 7 33 -11
T. Satoransky 33 11 5 3 0 0 2 2 5/8 1/2 0/0 3 2 20 -22
B. Beal 36 8 4 5 1 0 5 4 3/15 2/8 0/0 0 4 18 -14
M. Gortat 13 2 3 3 0 0 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 9 -19
Bench
K. Oubre
J. Meeks
M. Scott
I. Mahinmi
T. Frazier
R. Sessions
J. Smith
J. Wall
D. Robinson
C. McCullough
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre 34 17 4 3 0 1 2 5 4/16 2/8 7/9 2 2 26 +11
J. Meeks 16 8 7 2 2 1 0 2 3/6 0/2 2/3 2 5 22 +10
M. Scott 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 2 9 +3
I. Mahinmi 15 4 3 0 1 1 3 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2 6 -5
T. Frazier 9 0 2 3 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 8 +10
R. Sessions - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McCullough - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 101 50 25 7 3 16 24 36/90 11/32 18/21 18 32 195 -40
NBA Scores