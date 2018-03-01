HOU
Rockets start fast, beat Clippers 105-92 for 14th straight

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 01, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Houston Rockets really didn't need an exclamation point to their dominating first quarter Wednesday night. James Harden provided one anyway.

The Rockets had already blown past the Clippers when Harden juked Wesley Johnson so badly, the defender stumbled and fell flat to the floor. Harden looked down at him for a long moment before calmly drilling a 3-pointer to give Houston a 31-7 lead.

Houston's 14th consecutive victory was in hand early and the Rockets went on to win 105-92.

Harden scored 17 of his 25 points in the first quarter, but claimed he wasn't trying to stare down the floored Johnson.

''I was just trying to figure out what he was doing,'' Harden said. ''I didn't know.

''I was looking at him and he was looking at me,'' Harden said. ''I was thinking, `What are you doing?' I was going to shoot it, but I was waiting to figure out what was going on. I was confused. And then I shot it.''

The Clippers had played the previous night in Denver, while the Rockets had the day off.

''I'm thinking, `This is not a good matchup,''' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

''You could see it early. We were just dead. That's the slowest game that we've played in eight weeks. I tried every lineup but it just wasn't there. You could see it on their faces, but there was nothing you could do about it.''

The Clippers rallied from 19 points down to beat Denver the previous night, but could not overcome their dismal start, never getting closer than eight points.

Not against a confident Houston team that is absolutely rolling. The Rockets (48-13) matched their longest winning streak of the season and remained a half-game ahead of Golden State for the NBA's best record.

''We just feel like we can win every game right now,'' said Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

Clint Capela and Eric Gordon each scored 22 points for the Rockets, who made 13 3-pointers. Capela added 14 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 24 points, with Montrezl Harrell added 22. Lou Williams and Milos Teodosic each scored 13.

The Clippers missed 16 of their first 19 shots, had 11 turnovers and trailed by as many as 27 points in the first quarter. Los Angeles shot 22.7 percent (5 of 22) for the period and trailed 34-12 at the end of the quarter.

''Offensively, we can score,'' Harden said. ''That's not the problem. Defensively when we're able to communicate and move our bodies and help each other out, we're at another level.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: Gordon returned after missing four games, one to a sore knee and the last three due to an illness. ... D'Antoni, on any spillover of hard feelings from the chippy Jan. 15 meeting with the Clippers, when several Rockets tried to enter the Clippers' locker room from a back corridor that resulted in two-game suspensions for Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green: ''That doesn't play any part in it. They're all grown men. They know better.''

Clippers: Rivers made light of the previous meeting, saying: ''We've kind of barricaded all the secret passageways. ... We're going to build a wall. And I'm not paying for it, Houston is going to pay for it.'' ... F Danilo Gallinari missed his third consecutive game with a bruised right hand. ... G C.J. Williams was recalled from the G League. He last played with the Clippers on Jan. 10. Tyrone Wallace went back down.

THEY'RE LAUGHING NOW

The door in Houston's locker room that led to the back corridor used by several Rockets to enter the Clippers room after their previous meeting was covered with yellow tape Wednesday.

The tape read: ''Do Not Enter. CAUTION.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: Return home on Saturday to play Boston.

Clippers: Remain at home to meet New York on Friday.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
23.4 Pts. Per Game 23.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
44.9 Field Goal % 44.4
44.7 Three Point % 44.4
86.4 Free Throw % 89.1
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made free throw 0:23
  Shooting foul on Tarik Black 0:23
+ 2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Milos Teodosic 0:31
  Gerald Green missed jump shot 0:33
+ 2 C.J. Williams made reverse layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 0:44
  Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:46
  C.J. Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
  Team rebound 0:59
  Montrezl Harrell missed layup, blocked by Tarik Black 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 1:06
Team Stats
Points 105 92
Field Goals 36-85 (42.4%) 36-79 (45.6%)
3-Pointers 13-43 (30.2%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 49 53
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 31 35
Team 8 14
Assists 21 17
Steals 11 6
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 48-13 34272222105
home team logo Clippers 32-28 1231292092
O/U 229.0, LAC +8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 229.0, LAC +8.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 48-13 114.0 PPG 43.6 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 32-28 108.9 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.3 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 31.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 8.9 APG 44.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.1 PPG 7.2 RPG 3.1 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 25 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
T. Harris SF 24 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 45.6
30.2 3PT FG% 30.4
83.3 FT% 68.4
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
M. Teodosic
A. Rivers
C. Williams
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 24 4 1 3 0 6 2 9/16 3/6 3/3 0 4 27 -16
M. Teodosic 27 13 6 4 0 0 2 2 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 6 25 -13
A. Rivers 33 6 3 4 0 0 1 4 3/12 0/3 0/0 0 3 16 -3
C. Williams 21 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 0 8 -6
D. Jordan 29 4 16 1 0 1 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 21 -18
Starters
T. Harris
M. Teodosic
A. Rivers
C. Williams
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 35 24 4 1 3 0 6 2 9/16 3/6 3/3 0 4 27 -16
M. Teodosic 27 13 6 4 0 0 2 2 5/10 3/6 0/0 0 6 25 -13
A. Rivers 33 6 3 4 0 0 1 4 3/12 0/3 0/0 0 3 16 -3
C. Williams 21 6 0 1 0 0 0 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 0 8 -6
D. Jordan 29 4 16 1 0 1 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 14 21 -18
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
S. Thornwell
W. Johnson
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Wallace
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Harrell 28 22 4 2 1 1 3 4 9/14 0/0 4/6 2 2 29 -3
L. Williams 35 13 1 3 1 0 1 0 4/11 1/3 4/6 0 1 20 -4
S. Thornwell 14 4 1 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 2/4 0 1 8 +10
W. Johnson 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -16
S. Dekker 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 +5
B. Marjanovic 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 -1
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 92 39 17 6 2 16 19 36/79 7/23 13/19 4 35 157 -65
