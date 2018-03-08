PHO
OKC

No Text

Russell Westbrook, Thunder rout Suns 115-87

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Phoenix Suns 115-87 on Thursday night.

Paul George added 21 points, Corey Brewer had 17, Steven Adams 16, and Carmelo Anthony 11. Brewer, who made his Thunder debut two games ago, replaced Josh Huestis in the starting lineup and responded with a 6-for-11 performance from the floor.

Devin Booker, wearing a headband for the first time in his three-year NBA career, had 30 points for Phoenix. He had 30 last week in Arizona in a loss to the Thunder.

Phoenix shot 33.7 percent from the field and 24.3 percent from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City led 49-38 at halftime, shooting 46.3 percent from the floor and limiting the Suns to just 27.9 percent. Westbrook had a 7-0 run of his own in third to push the lead to 22 points.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Improved to 1-2 with Brewer in the lineup. ... Terrance Ferguson left the game late in the third quarter after a collision with Adams. Ferguson, who scored two points, appeared to have a head injury and was helped to the locker room. ... Nick Collison played in his 11th game of the season, earning a thunderous applause when he scored twice late in the fourth quarter.

Suns: Lost their fourth game in a row. They haven't won in March. ... T.J. Warren missed the game because of back spasms. Josh Jackson started in his place, scoring six points.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Charlotte on Saturday.

Thunder: Host San Antonio on Saturday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
10.2 Ast. Per Game 10.2
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
43.6 Field Goal % 44.7
43.6 Three Point % 44.3
87.5 Free Throw % 73.9
  Defensive rebound by Nick Collison 0:19
  Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:21
+ 1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 0:21
  Shooting foul on Dakari Johnson 0:21
+ 2 Nick Collison made dunk, assist by Josh Huestis 0:38
  Team rebound 0:53
  Davon Reed missed layup, blocked by Patrick Patterson 0:55
  Bad pass turnover on Alex Abrines, stolen by Marquese Chriss 0:59
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Patterson 1:10
  Alec Peters missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
+ 3 Josh Huestis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Abrines 1:25
Team Stats
Points 87 115
Field Goals 31-92 (33.7%) 42-80 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 9-37 (24.3%) 13-33 (39.4%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 59
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 36 43
Team 8 10
Assists 15 21
Steals 9 6
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Booker SG 1
30 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
27 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-48 2315292087
home team logo Thunder 38-29 26233927115
O/U 229.0, OKC -11.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 229.0, OKC -11.0
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-48 104.7 PPG 44.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo Thunder 38-29 106.6 PPG 44.9 RPG 21.1 APG
Key Players
D. Booker SG 25.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.8 APG 43.6 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 25.4 PPG 9.6 RPG 10.2 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 30 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
R. Westbrook PG 27 PTS 8 REB 9 AST
33.7 FG% 52.5
24.3 3PT FG% 39.4
88.9 FT% 66.7
Suns
Starters
D. Booker
T. Chandler
E. Payton
J. Jackson
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 35 30 6 1 1 0 3 4 10/22 4/9 6/6 0 6 36 -19
T. Chandler 19 10 5 0 0 1 2 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 3 2 14 -20
E. Payton 29 6 5 6 2 0 3 4 3/13 0/2 0/1 0 5 22 -32
J. Jackson 12 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 1/8 0/2 4/4 1 1 11 0
D. Bender 31 3 3 1 0 0 0 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 -25
Starters
D. Booker
T. Chandler
E. Payton
J. Jackson
D. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Booker 35 30 6 1 1 0 3 4 10/22 4/9 6/6 0 6 36 -19
T. Chandler 19 10 5 0 0 1 2 2 4/4 0/0 2/2 3 2 14 -20
E. Payton 29 6 5 6 2 0 3 4 3/13 0/2 0/1 0 5 22 -32
J. Jackson 12 6 2 2 1 0 2 1 1/8 0/2 4/4 1 1 11 0
D. Bender 31 3 3 1 0 0 0 3 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 3 8 -25
Bench
S. Harrison
A. Peters
T. Daniels
M. Chriss
A. Len
D. Reed
J. Dudley
B. Knight
T. Warren
T. Ulis
A. Williams
D. House
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
S. Harrison 19 9 4 3 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/1 3/3 1 3 20 +3
A. Peters 9 8 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 2 10 -2
T. Daniels 29 6 6 1 2 1 2 3 2/15 2/12 0/0 1 5 15 -21
M. Chriss 23 5 4 0 1 0 0 2 2/6 0/2 1/2 0 4 10 -5
A. Len 11 2 3 0 1 1 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2 7 -4
D. Reed 16 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 3 7 -15
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ulis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. House - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 87 43 15 9 4 13 26 31/92 9/37 16/18 7 36 160 -140
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Brewer
S. Adams
C. Anthony
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 29 27 8 9 0 0 2 1 11/14 0/0 5/7 0 8 51 +27
P. George 28 21 4 3 0 2 2 5 7/16 4/7 3/4 0 4 31 +30
C. Brewer 27 17 4 1 1 0 2 2 6/11 2/4 3/3 0 4 22 +26
S. Adams 29 16 12 2 2 3 3 3 7/8 0/0 2/5 6 6 34 +27
C. Anthony 25 11 4 1 1 0 2 2 4/11 3/7 0/2 0 4 16 +21
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
C. Brewer
S. Adams
C. Anthony
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 29 27 8 9 0 0 2 1 11/14 0/0 5/7 0 8 51 +27
P. George 28 21 4 3 0 2 2 5 7/16 4/7 3/4 0 4 31 +30
C. Brewer 27 17 4 1 1 0 2 2 6/11 2/4 3/3 0 4 22 +26
S. Adams 29 16 12 2 2 3 3 3 7/8 0/0 2/5 6 6 34 +27
C. Anthony 25 11 4 1 1 0 2 2 4/11 3/7 0/2 0 4 16 +21
Bench
A. Abrines
J. Grant
N. Collison
J. Huestis
R. Felton
T. Ferguson
P. Patterson
D. Johnson
K. Singler
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
D. Hamilton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Abrines 9 6 1 1 1 0 1 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 1 9 -1
J. Grant 15 5 6 0 0 2 1 4 0/2 0/2 5/6 0 6 12 +10
N. Collison 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -1
J. Huestis 19 3 4 2 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 4 11 +6
R. Felton 16 3 0 1 0 2 3 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 4 -3
T. Ferguson 10 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 3 -5
P. Patterson 20 0 5 1 0 1 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 5 6 -1
D. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 +4
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 115 49 21 6 11 18 20 42/80 13/33 18/27 6 43 205 +140
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores