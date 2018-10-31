SAC
ORL

No Text

Hield, Kings top Magic 107-99 for fourth straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 31, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Sacramento has had some success trying to outrun and outscore opponents. Against the Orlando Magic, the Kings turned to defense.

Buddy Hield finished with 25 points and the Kings defeated Orlando 107-99 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

''We got six stops in a row,'' said coach David Joerger, referring to a 3 1/2-minute sequence after their 13-point lead was cut to three. ''We had to get some stops and we got those stops. We locked back in and made some plays.''

Hield scored six points in a 13-2 run to close out the third quarter, and the Kings held on to match their longest winning streak since February 2017.

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox, who played with a sore back, was doubtful until pregame warmups and struggled through a scoreless first half. Fox finished with 14 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

''I felt like I had a great second half, a forgettable first half,'' said Fox, who added that the back did affect him. ''But I felt like I had to push through it in the second half.''

Nemanja Bjelica finished with 21 points for Sacramento, and Willie Cauley-Stein added 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who lost their third straight. Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 17 points, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The Magic had assists on each of their first 11 field goals and led through most of the first half. Two 3-pointers by Ross gave Orlando its biggest lead at 27-16 late in the first quarter.

Sacramento led for the first time at 55-52 when Bjelica made a 3-pointer with 1:17 left in the first half.

The Kings moved out to a 13-point lead before Ross and Jonathon Simmons led a fourth-quarter charge by the Magic, who got as close as 94-91 with 4:50 left.

''The inability to score in the third quarter was the biggest part of the game for us,'' said Magic coach Steve Clifford. ''Our defense ignited our offense in the fourth quarter and gave us a chance, (but) we had a couple of things we need to do better late.''

But Orlando's comeback bid fizzled due to seven turnovers in the fourth period and 11-for-43 3-point shooting in the game.

''I just feel like we can never get in control of the game,'' Vucevic said. ''We made mistakes on both ends. Offensively we had stretches where we just couldn't get anything going.''

TIP-INS

Kings: F Iman Shumpert was rested for the second game of a four-game road trip.

Magic: Rookie Mo Bamba had seven rebounds and five blocks. ... No team in the NBA had given up fewer free throws than Orlando (18.33 per game before Tuesday night), but the Kings shot 26 Tuesday night, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Atlanta on Thursday night.

Magic: At home against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

---

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
N. Vucevic
9 C
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
48.1 Field Goal % 57.0
47.4 Three Point % 57.1
63.0 Free Throw % 85.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Frank Mason III 0:11
+ 3 D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic 0:15
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 0:15
  Jonathan Isaac missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Personal foul on Terrence Ross 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica 0:31
  Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
Team Stats
Points 107 99
Field Goals 41-84 (48.8%) 36-91 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 11-43 (25.6%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 56 57
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 43 37
Team 5 9
Assists 22 28
Steals 8 10
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
25 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
15 PTS, 15 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 5-3 26332622107
home team logo Magic 2-5 3125162799
Amway Center Orlando, FL
away team logo Kings 5-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Magic 2-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
B. Hield SG 18.0 PPG 5.4 RPG 2.3 APG 51.0 FG%
A. Gordon PF 15.0 PPG 8.3 RPG 2.3 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Hield SG 25 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
A. Gordon PF 18 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
48.8 FG% 39.6
36.4 3PT FG% 25.6
65.4 FT% 72.7
Kings
Starters
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
W. Cauley-Stein
D. Fox
J. Jackson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Hield 38 25 11 3 0 1 2 2 9/15 1/4 6/6 0 11 41 +13
N. Bjelica 30 21 8 1 2 1 2 1 8/13 3/5 2/4 1 7 32 +5
W. Cauley-Stein 29 14 11 1 1 0 1 3 6/15 0/0 2/4 2 9 27 +13
D. Fox 30 14 2 5 2 0 5 4 6/13 0/2 2/5 0 2 23 -13
J. Jackson 20 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 6 +9
Bench
T. Williams
M. Bagley III
F. Mason III
K. Koufos
I. Shumpert
B. McLemore
B. Bogdanovic
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
H. Giles
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Williams 33 12 5 1 0 2 0 5 5/9 2/5 0/0 0 5 21 +1
M. Bagley III 22 10 9 2 1 1 3 1 3/7 2/3 2/4 5 4 22 -2
F. Mason III 20 7 0 5 2 0 2 2 2/7 0/2 3/3 0 0 17 +11
K. Koufos 12 4 5 1 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 5 12 +3
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 51 22 8 6 15 20 41/84 8/22 17/26 8 43 201 +40
Magic
Starters
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
A. Gordon 34 18 10 3 2 2 2 3 7/15 2/7 2/4 2 8 36 -6
N. Vucevic 27 15 15 5 1 1 3 1 5/11 0/2 5/6 5 10 39 -3
E. Fournier 27 9 2 2 1 0 3 3 3/13 1/6 2/2 0 2 13 -4
J. Isaac 24 9 3 1 1 0 0 2 3/8 0/4 3/3 0 3 15 -6
D. Augustin 26 8 4 3 1 0 1 3 2/7 2/6 2/2 2 2 18 -10
Bench
T. Ross
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
J. Grant
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
W. Iwundu
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 27 17 2 2 3 0 1 5 7/17 3/9 0/0 0 2 25 -2
J. Simmons 25 12 3 5 0 0 3 0 5/13 1/5 1/2 1 2 22 -10
M. Bamba 24 7 7 1 1 5 2 3 3/4 1/1 0/1 0 7 20 -1
J. Grant 21 4 2 6 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 1 1 17 +2
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Iwundu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 99 48 28 10 8 16 22 36/91 11/43 16/22 11 37 205 -40
