Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs extend Warriors' skid, 104-92

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 18 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs fended off a late rally to beat short-handed Golden State 104-92 on Sunday night, extending the Warriors' skid to three games.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Klay Thompson had 25 for Golden State, which is 2-5 since an eight-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Rudy Gay added 19 to help San Antonio snap a three-game slide.

The Warriors were without injured starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and their absence led to a cold start. Three nights after being held to a season-low output in a 107-86 loss at Houston, the two-time defending NBA champions nearly matched that dubious mark.

San Antonio jumped out to a 33-27 lead in the first quarter as Gay scored 12 points in the opening period.

The Spurs frustrated the Warriors offensively for much of the game. After quickly regaining an errant pass on their end of the court in the third quarter, Durant passed up a 3-pointer to fire a pass in the lane to Damian Jones only to have Gay stuff him at the rim.

San Antonio finished with five blocked shots.

Golden State's lone lead came when Andre Iguodala made a pair of free throws to put the Warriors ahead 46-45 with 3:47 remaining in the second quarter. The lead lasted a minute before the Spurs closed the first half on an 11-2 run.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Curry missed his sixth straight game with a strained left groin. Golden State is 2-4 without him. . Green missed his second consecutive game with a strained right toe. . Warriors coach Steve Kerr got a technical foul 47 seconds into the second quarter after protesting a foul on Jonas Jerebko. . Durant was called for a technical after complaining about a non-call on his first field goal attempt of the second half.

Spurs: Aldridge has 202 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds since 2006. LeBron James has 203 such games during that same span. . Pau Gasol missed his sixth straight game with a sore left foot. . Davis Bertans sat out as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Spurs: At New Orleans on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
50.4 Field Goal % 49.0
50.9 Three Point % 49.5
92.5 Free Throw % 87.6
+ 3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patty Mills 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 0:29
  Klay Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:35
+ 3 Patty Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:38
  Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay 0:58
  Out of bounds turnover on Kevin Durant 1:25
  Defensive rebound by Klay Thompson 1:36
  DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:38
+ 1 DeMar DeRozan made 1st of 2 free throws 1:38
  Shooting foul on Klay Thompson 1:38
+ 1 Kevon Looney made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:52
Team Stats
Points 92 104
Field Goals 35-86 (40.7%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 55 56
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 36 37
Team 9 8
Assists 20 24
Steals 6 3
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 3 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
26 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
24 PTS, 18 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 12-6 2721222292
home team logo Spurs 8-7 33232325104
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
O/U 212, SA -3
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 12-6 118.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 28.9 APG
home team logo Spurs 8-7 107.9 PPG 45.3 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 27.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 6.1 APG 51.9 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 17.4 PPG 11.0 RPG 2.4 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 26 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
L. Aldridge PF 24 PTS 18 REB 3 AST
40.7 FG% 44.6
19.2 3PT FG% 41.7
81.0 FT% 70.6
