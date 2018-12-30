DET
Fournier's buzzer beater lifts Magic past Pistons 109-107

  • Dec 30, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Evan Fournier's running jumper in the lane as the buzzer sounded gave the Orlando Magic a 109-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

D.J. Augustin led the Magic with 26 points and eight assists, and Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each scored 22 points. Fournier finished with 13.

Luke Kennard scored 16 points to lead the Pistons. Reggie Bullock and Blake Griffin had 15 apiece and Andre Drummond had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Fournier's winning basket ended a wild finish in which Detroit wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes only to lose for the 11th time in their last 14 games.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half until Augustin sparked an 8-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers and fed Jonathan Isaac for a fastbreak layup that gave Orlando a 95-87 lead with 7:07 left in the game.

Later in the quarter, Augustin stole a rebound from Drummond, drove the lane and whipped a wraparound pass to Vucevic for an uncontested layup that made it 104-95 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Detroit rallied quickly, getting 3-pointers from Bruce Brown and Bullock. A layup by Reggie Jackson cut the deficit to 105-104 with 8.9 seconds remaining.

Terrence Ross got loose for a breakway dunk with 5.4 seconds to go but Bullock was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Orlando's Jerian Grant with 2.5 seconds and made all three free throws to tie the game at 107.

Fournier took the inbounds pass and immediately drove into the lane, lofting his shot just before the buzzer sound to give Orlando its second straight win.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Detroit came into the game off a season-worst 37-point loss to Indiana. ... Detroit is No. 1 in offensive rebounding advantage over opponents with a plus-110 margin coming in. The Pistons added to that, grabbing 17 rebounds to 10 for the Magic. ... Griffin took a nasty fall when he slipped on a wet floor while trying to inbound the ball after a turnover. Griffin lay on the floor for 15 seconds before getting up and continuing play.

Magic: PG D.J. Augustin badly sprained his ankle after stepping on Griffin's foot with 1:44 left in the game, but stayed in the game. ... Orlando came in off as season-best 29-point win over Toronto. ... F Jonathon Simmons left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. ... The Magic outscored the Pistons 22-8 in points in the paint in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Continue a four-game road trip Tuesday night at Milwaukee.

Magic: Start a six-game road trip in Charlotte on Monday night.

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
B. Griffin
23 PF
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
46.7 Field Goal % 53.2
46.8 Three Point % 52.6
73.9 Free Throw % 81.6
+ 2 Evan Fournier made floating jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:00
+ 1 Reggie Bullock made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:02
+ 1 Reggie Bullock made 1st of 3 free throws 0:02
  Shooting foul on Jerian Grant 0:02
+ 2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon 0:05
  Personal foul on Bruce Brown 0:07
+ 2 Reggie Jackson made reverse layup 0:08
  Offensive rebound by Andre Drummond 0:18
  Reggie Bullock missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson 0:36
  Terrence Ross missed jump shot 0:39
Team Stats
Points 107 109
Field Goals 39-92 (42.4%) 40-85 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 21-23 (91.3%) 22-24 (91.7%)
Total Rebounds 54 48
Offensive 17 9
Defensive 34 36
Team 3 3
Assists 21 21
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
B. Griffin PF 23
15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
D. Augustin PG 14
26 PTS, 2 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pistons 16-18 21382424107
home team logo Magic 16-19 31312324109
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 16-18 107.7 PPG 46.8 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Magic 16-19 103.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
L. Kennard SG 6.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.1 APG 41.1 FG%
D. Augustin PG 11.0 PPG 2.2 RPG 4.8 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Kennard SG 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
D. Augustin PG 26 PTS 2 REB 8 AST
42.4 FG% 47.1
25.8 3PT FG% 29.2
91.3 FT% 91.7
Pistons
Starters
B. Griffin
R. Bullock
A. Drummond
R. Jackson
B. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Griffin 33 15 2 5 1 0 1 2 4/10 1/2 6/6 0 2 27 -4
R. Bullock 27 15 3 1 0 0 1 2 4/14 3/8 4/4 1 2 19 -4
A. Drummond 24 14 15 0 0 0 2 4 7/13 0/1 0/0 7 8 27 -9
R. Jackson 28 11 5 4 0 0 1 2 5/15 1/6 0/0 2 3 23 -5
B. Brown 29 10 2 1 1 0 3 4 4/8 0/1 2/2 2 0 12 -10
Bench
L. Kennard
S. Johnson
Z. Pachulia
L. Galloway
J. Calderon
J. Leuer
I. Smith
Z. Lofton
G. Robinson III
K. Evans
K. Thomas
H. Ellenson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Kennard 22 16 6 3 0 0 1 1 7/11 2/5 0/0 0 6 27 +6
S. Johnson 16 8 2 0 1 0 1 3 2/6 1/4 3/5 0 2 10 -2
Z. Pachulia 23 8 6 4 2 2 0 2 2/5 0/0 4/4 2 4 26 +7
L. Galloway 13 6 5 0 1 0 0 1 2/7 0/3 2/2 3 2 12 +6
J. Calderon 19 4 5 3 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 5 14 +5
J. Leuer - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Lofton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 107 51 21 6 2 11 21 39/92 8/31 21/23 17 34 197 -10
Magic
Starters
D. Augustin
N. Vucevic
A. Gordon
E. Fournier
J. Isaac
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Augustin 37 26 2 8 2 0 1 2 6/11 4/7 10/10 1 1 45 +6
N. Vucevic 34 22 11 4 1 2 3 2 10/15 0/2 2/2 2 9 41 +5
A. Gordon 34 22 10 4 0 1 2 3 8/15 1/4 5/7 2 8 39 +5
E. Fournier 29 13 5 3 1 0 3 4 6/10 1/2 0/0 1 4 22 +5
J. Isaac 32 4 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 1 7 +1
Bench
T. Ross
J. Simmons
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
J. Grant
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
K. Birch
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Ross 27 9 9 0 0 1 1 0 4/13 1/5 0/0 1 8 18 +2
J. Simmons 8 7 0 0 0 0 1 2 3/7 0/0 1/1 0 0 6 -1
M. Bamba 13 4 6 0 2 0 1 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 4 11 -3
W. Iwundu 15 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 0/3 0/1 2/2 0 1 5 -1
J. Grant 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -9
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Birch - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 109 45 21 7 4 13 20 40/85 7/24 22/24 9 36 194 +10
