NBA-leading Bucks rally to beat Hornets 108-99

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 25, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 14 rebounds and the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat Charlotte 108-99 on Friday night, outscoring the Hornets 32-12 in the fourth quarter.

Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points, Eric Bledsoe had 18, and Khris Middleton 15 to help the Bucks improve to 35-12 with their sixth straight victory. They are 22-4 at home.

Charlotte star Kemba Walker was injured in a scrum with 2:06 left when Antetokounmpo landed him. Walker headed directly to the locker room. Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 19 points, Jeremy Lamb and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 16, and Walker had 10 on 3-of-12 shooting.

Down 92-80 with 9:45 left, the Bucks fought back with an 11-0 run. The Bucks finally took the lead on Brogdon's drive with 5:34 left. After Walker scored, Antetokounmpo did a huge spin and dunked with one hand to put the Bucks up, 97-96.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Tony Parker sat out to rest. The former San Antonio star scored 17 points in 17 minutes off the bench in the Hornets' 118-107 victory at Memphis on Wednesday night. ''What he's done in fourth quarters, you talk about experience, you talk about basketball IQ and knowledge and winning plays,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''He's got a whole data base of what it takes to win games, and he can dial it up in those moments.'' ... Walker was named an All-Star starter on Thursday, an honor made even more special because he will be playing in front of Hornets fans in Charlotte at the All-Star Game on Feb. 17.

Bucks: Rookie guard Donte DiVincenzo was inactive because if a left heel injury. ''We may just need to give him an extended period of rest or non-activity and be exceedingly cautious,'' Budenholzer said. ''Part of it is Donte wants to play so bad and he's such a hard worker. Sometimes when you're coming back from some of these injuries it can actually work against you. You just need to give it some time.'' The Bucks have plenty of backcourt options off the bench with Sterling Brown, George Hill and Tony Snell in the current rotation.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host New York on Monday night.

Bucks: At Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
K. Walker
15 PG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
26.5 Pts. Per Game 26.5
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
12.6 Reb. Per Game 12.6
43.4 Field Goal % 58.1
43.6 Three Point % 57.7
81.5 Free Throw % 70.5
  Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilson 0:02
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Devonte' Graham 0:12
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:23
  Devonte' Graham missed 3rd of 3 free throws 0:25
+ 1 Devonte' Graham made 2nd of 3 free throws 0:25
  CHA team rebound 0:25
  Devonte' Graham missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:25
  Shooting foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:25
  Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
Team Stats
Points 99 108
Field Goals 36-90 (40.0%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 10-38 (26.3%) 6-31 (19.4%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 20-23 (87.0%)
Total Rebounds 61 52
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 41 40
Team 8 6
Assists 20 17
Steals 4 9
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 19 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
N. Batum SF 5
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
34 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 23-25 2727331299
home team logo Bucks 35-12 22302432108
MIL -11.5, O/U 230
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
MIL -11.5, O/U 230
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 23-25 112.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Bucks 35-12 117.6 PPG 49.1 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
N. Batum SF 9.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.4 APG 46.4 FG%
G. Antetokounmpo PF 26.5 PPG 12.6 RPG 5.9 APG 57.8 FG%
Top Scorers
N. Batum SF 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34 PTS 14 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 46.1
26.3 3PT FG% 19.4
68.0 FT% 87.0
Hornets
Starters
N. Batum
J. Lamb
M. Williams
K. Walker
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Batum 19 6 3 7/15 4/11 1/1 0 38 0 0 1 0 6 -5 30
J. Lamb 16 4 1 5/18 1/7 5/7 2 29 0 0 0 1 3 -4 22
M. Williams 13 8 2 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 34 1 0 2 1 7 -11 24
K. Walker 10 8 5 3/12 1/4 3/3 2 35 0 2 4 1 7 -7 26
B. Biyombo 6 7 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 0 2 1 6 +6 13
Bench
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Graham
W. Hernangomez
M. Bridges
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
C. Zeller
J. Chealey
J. Macura
D. Bacon
T. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 16 7 2 6/11 0/2 4/7 5 25 2 0 2 4 3 -11 27
D. Graham 8 1 2 3/6 1/3 1/3 2 21 0 0 2 1 0 -11 11
W. Hernangomez 7 3 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 2 8 0 0 1 1 2 -5 9
M. Bridges 4 6 2 2/8 0/3 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 2 4 -4 14
M. Monk 0 3 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 3 +7 5
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Zeller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chealey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Macura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 53 20 36/90 10/38 17/25 19 236 4 2 17 12 41 -45 181
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
M. Brogdon
E. Bledsoe
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 34 14 3 14/21 0/2 6/8 5 37 3 3 2 1 13 +5 58
M. Brogdon 19 5 1 7/13 1/2 4/4 4 28 1 0 1 2 3 +10 26
E. Bledsoe 18 4 3 7/16 0/7 4/5 1 30 1 1 2 0 4 +12 28
K. Middleton 15 5 4 6/12 2/5 1/1 1 33 1 0 1 0 5 +17 28
B. Lopez 8 4 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 24 0 1 1 0 4 0 16
Bench
S. Brown
T. Snell
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
D. Wilson
E. Ilyasova
J. Smith
C. Wood
D. DiVincenzo
T. Maker
T. Duval
J. Morris
B. Colson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Brown 9 3 2 2/5 0/2 5/5 2 22 0 0 1 1 2 -6 15
T. Snell 5 3 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 14 2 0 1 1 2 -4 9
G. Hill 0 2 0 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 1 -2 2
P. Connaughton 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 2 +18 4
D. Wilson 0 2 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 0 2 0 4
E. Ilyasova 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 0 2 -5 2
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Colson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 46 17 41/89 6/31 20/23 18 235 9 6 11 6 40 +45 192
NBA Scores