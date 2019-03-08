UTA
Conley, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Jazz 114-104

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Mike Conley had 28 points and 11 assists, Jonas Valanciunas added 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Utah Jazz 114-104 on Friday night.

The last-place Grizzlies won their second in a row. They have not won three straight since November.

Conley scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and Valanciunas added 10 as Memphis held off several Utah runs. The Jazz got no closer than four points down the stretch.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 38 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter. Joe Ingles finished with 14 points and seven assists. Kyle Korver had 13 points, but was 4 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 11 from outside the arc.

Valanciunas scored eight straight Grizzlies points in the fourth period, putting Memphis up by 10 with 5 minutes left. Conley then made a trio of floaters and had a pair of free throws to hold Utah at bay.

Memphis opened the second half with nine points in a row to take a 69-53 lead. Utah used a 15-5 run toward the end of the third quarter to make it close.

TIP-INS

Jazz: G Ricky Rubio was out with left hip tightness. . Converted 11 of 27 3-pointers in the first half and made 9 of 12 shots inside the arc. . In the first half, Rudy Gobert had more blocks (3) than rebounds (1). He finished the night with nine points and seven rebounds to go with five blocks. . Jae Crowder had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: C Joakim Noah made his first start since Feb. 4, 2017. .Ivan Rabb made 6 of 8 shots in the first half to lead Memphis with 13 points at intermission. He ended the night with 15 points. .It was Conley's 20th 20-point/10-assist game in his career, seven of them this season.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday

Grizzlies: Host the Orlando Magic on Sunday

Team Stats
Points 104 114
Field Goals 35-82 (42.7%) 46-90 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 18-48 (37.5%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 16-24 (66.7%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 48 53
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 31 35
Team 7 10
Assists 21 31
Steals 8 5
Blocks 10 5
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
38 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
M. Conley PG 11
28 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 37-28 23302625104
home team logo Grizzlies 27-40 29312430114
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
D. Favors
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 38 4 5 12/24 5/9 9/12 3 38 0 1 3 2 2 +4 50
J. Ingles 14 6 7 5/11 3/7 1/1 3 35 0 1 1 1 5 -22 34
R. O'Neale 10 1 1 4/7 1/4 1/2 4 29 2 0 1 0 1 +2 14
R. Gobert 9 7 1 3/6 0/0 3/7 3 33 1 5 2 3 4 -8 22
D. Favors 3 5 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 22 3 2 1 4 1 -10 12
Bench
K. Korver
J. Crowder
T. Sefolosha
G. Allen
G. Niang
R. Rubio
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Korver 13 5 3 4/12 3/11 2/2 2 30 1 0 1 0 5 -4 24
J. Crowder 11 11 4 4/11 3/10 0/0 2 31 1 0 2 0 11 -5 29
T. Sefolosha 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 1 0 0 2 -3 6
G. Allen 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 -3 2
G. Niang 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 41 21 35/82 18/48 16/24 20 236 8 10 12 10 31 -50 193
Grizzlies
Starters
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
J. Holiday
J. Noah
A. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Conley 28 3 11 11/18 3/7 3/3 1 32 2 0 3 0 3 +8 52
J. Valanciunas 27 7 2 12/17 0/0 3/4 5 25 0 0 1 2 5 +15 37
J. Holiday 8 3 2 3/4 2/2 0/0 4 26 0 2 1 0 3 +3 16
J. Noah 7 8 4 3/6 0/0 1/1 2 20 0 2 0 1 7 +2 25
A. Bradley 7 1 6 2/7 1/1 2/2 1 35 1 0 3 0 1 +10 18
Bench
I. Rabb
D. Wright
T. Dorsey
C. Parsons
B. Caboclo
C. Miles
K. Anderson
Y. Watanabe
J. Carter
D. Brooks
J. Washburn
J. Jackson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Rabb 15 6 0 7/11 0/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 4 2 +2 20
D. Wright 11 6 5 4/13 0/1 3/4 1 29 0 0 0 1 5 +10 27
T. Dorsey 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 7
C. Parsons 3 2 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2 -4 7
B. Caboclo 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 3 -6 6
C. Miles 0 2 0 0/4 0/4 0/0 0 19 1 1 0 0 2 +10 4
K. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Washburn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 43 31 46/90 9/22 13/15 18 235 5 5 10 8 35 +50 219
