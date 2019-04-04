HOU
LAC

Harden's 31 leads Rockets' 135-103 rout of Clippers

  Apr 04, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) James Harden scored 31 points, Chris Paul added 29 points, and the Houston Rockets routed the Los Angeles Clippers 135-103 on Wednesday night in a potential playoff preview.

Clint Capela had 24 points and 15 rebounds to help the Rockets win their fourth in a row. They showed little fatigue in cruising past the NBA's hottest team while playing their last back-to-back of the season.

The Rockets currently own the third seed in the Western Conference and the Clippers are sixth, which would pair them in the first round.

Paul stunned the crowd by hitting a deep 3-pointer that beat the buzzer to end the third, in which the Rockets outscored the Clippers 34-20.

Rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Clippers with 20 points and Danilo Gallinari added 16 points. They had won an NBA-best 13 of 15 coming in, but lost for the first time in three meetings with Houston this season.

The Rockets set the tone early, shooting 64% in the first quarter.

Houston stretched its lead to 22 in the second before the Clippers closed on a 9-2 run to trail 68-53 at halftime.

Harden and Paul dominated the third. First, Paul ran off six straight points and later Harden scored eight in a row. Paul's back-to-back 3-pointers sent the Rockets into the final quarter leading 102-73.

Both teams mostly went to their benches in the game's final five minutes when fans streamed out early.

TIP-INS

Rockets: They had lost eight of their last 13 against the Clippers at Staples Center. ... They improved to 8-4 in the second game of a back-to-back. ... The game reunited G Austin Rivers with Doc Rivers, his father and Clippers coach. The younger Rivers is averaging 8.2 points off the bench since signing as a free agent at Christmas.

Clippers: G Patrick Beverley (right hip pointer) rested. ... The teams played for the first time since late October. The Clippers won the first two meetings, but several players from both teams either didn't play in those games or were later traded. ... Clipper Darrell razzed Paul in his first trip to the free throw line. After making both, Paul tapped his chest and nodded in Darrell's direction. ... Rapper Ty Dolla $ign sat courtside with a small dog in his lap.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host New York Knicks on Friday.

Clippers: Host Lakers on Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
L. Williams
23 SG
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
44.1 Field Goal % 42.9
44.0 Three Point % 43.0
87.9 Free Throw % 87.4
+ 2 Johnathan Motley made layup, assist by Sindarius Thornwell 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Johnathan Motley 0:26
  Tyrone Wallace missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Johnathan Motley made jump shot, assist by Tyrone Wallace 1:05
  Offensive foul on Tyrone Wallace 1:17
  Offensive foul on Tyrone Wallace 1:17
  Austin Rivers missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
+ 1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
  Shooting foul on Tyrone Wallace 1:24
  Jerome Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
  Shooting foul on Tyrone Wallace 1:40
Team Stats
Points 135 103
Field Goals 47-88 (53.4%) 38-81 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 18-38 (47.4%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 23-29 (79.3%) 19-31 (61.3%)
Total Rebounds 56 46
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 36 29
Team 8 8
Assists 22 27
Steals 5 10
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 29 22
Technicals 0 0
C. Paul PG 3
29 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 2
20 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 51-28 39293433135
home team logo Clippers 47-32 26272030103
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
away team logo Rockets 51-28 113.2 PPG 41.8 RPG 21.0 APG
home team logo Clippers 47-32 115.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.8 APG
J. Harden SG 36.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 7.6 APG 44.0 FG%
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 10.6 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.3 APG 47.4 FG%
J. Harden SG 31 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 20 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
53.4 FG% 46.9
47.4 3PT FG% 30.8
79.3 FT% 61.3
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Paul
C. Capela
E. Gordon
P. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 31 7 7 9/15 3/7 10/12 3 30 0 0 6 1 6 +16 46
C. Paul 29 4 7 10/19 5/8 4/4 3 26 1 1 2 1 3 +23 47
C. Capela 24 15 1 11/17 0/0 2/4 1 29 0 2 2 7 8 +24 41
E. Gordon 15 0 1 5/10 5/10 0/0 3 30 0 1 0 0 0 +31 18
P. Tucker 0 4 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 27 2 1 1 1 3 +15 6
Bench
D. House Jr.
A. Rivers
K. Faried
G. Clark
Nene
C. Chiozza
G. Green
I. Shumpert
V. Edwards
I. Hartenstein
T. Duval
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. House Jr. 13 6 3 3/4 3/3 4/4 5 21 0 0 1 0 6 +23 24
A. Rivers 11 3 3 4/9 1/4 2/3 2 31 0 1 0 0 3 +19 21
K. Faried 5 4 0 2/6 0/1 1/2 5 17 2 0 1 1 3 +7 10
G. Clark 5 3 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 2 -1 7
Nene 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +5 3
C. Chiozza 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0 -1 -1
G. Green 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
I. Shumpert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Duval - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 135 48 22 47/88 18/38 23/29 29 235 5 6 15 12 36 +160 223
Clippers
Starters
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
D. Gallinari
L. Shamet
G. Temple
I. Zubac
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 20 4 4 8/16 1/3 3/5 2 32 2 0 3 2 2 -8 31
D. Gallinari 16 4 1 6/12 1/3 3/3 3 24 0 0 1 0 4 -16 21
L. Shamet 11 4 4 4/7 2/4 1/2 2 35 0 0 1 1 3 -21 22
G. Temple 5 0 2 2/3 0/1 1/2 1 17 0 0 2 0 0 -6 7
I. Zubac 5 8 1 1/3 0/0 3/4 2 20 3 1 1 2 6 -8 18
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
W. Chandler
J. Green
J. Motley
T. Wallace
J. Robinson
S. Thornwell
L. Mbah a Moute
P. Beverley
A. Delgado
J. Bibbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Williams 14 0 7 3/9 1/3 7/11 0 22 0 0 0 0 0 -26 28
M. Harrell 13 6 4 6/10 0/0 1/2 2 22 2 1 2 3 3 -20 28
W. Chandler 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 1 -12 6
J. Green 5 5 2 2/8 1/6 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 0 5 -14 14
J. Motley 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 1 3 0 0 0 1 2 -3 7
T. Wallace 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 11 1 0 2 0 2 -20 5
J. Robinson 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 1 0 0 0 0 -3 3
S. Thornwell 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 -3 2
L. Mbah a Moute - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Delgado - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bibbs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 38 27 38/81 8/26 19/31 22 234 10 2 15 9 29 -160 192
