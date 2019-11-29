LAC
SA

No Text

Aldridge, White lead Spurs by Leonard, Clippers, 107-97

  • AP
  • Nov 29, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (AP) LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White each had 17 points, and the San Antonio Spurs beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers 107-97 on Friday night.

The Spurs stopped the Clippers' seven-game win streak in Leonard's second appearance in San Antonio as an opponent. Leonard finished with 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting.

San Antonio had lost two straight and 12 of 14, but found its footing against Los Angeles.

Leonard spent his first seven seasons in San Antonio before demanding a trade. He was shipped off to Toronto and won his second NBA Finals MVP last season before joining the Clippers as a free agent.

Leonard's initial return to San Antonio on Jan. 24 resulted in thunderous boos and a 125-107 loss for the Raptors. Friday's game had a similar feel.

Leonard received a chorus of boos during pregame introductions and whenever he touched the ball. The level of vitriol increased throughout the game, especially with the Spurs having by far their best game of the season.

Leonard missed his first three shots before collecting a steal at the free-throw line and sprinting down court for an uncontested dunk as the Clippers led by as many as eight points in the first quarter.

Marco Belinelli helped the Spurs move in front, making a 3-pointer and a no-look pass to Trey Lyles for a 32-30 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the first half.

Jakob Poeltl, who was acquired by San Antonio in the Leonard deal, continued the momentum with four points and three blocks in a pivotal run in the second quarter, including two blocks on Leonard that drew deafening cheers.

Patty Mills' 3-pointer with 10:32 remaining gave the Spurs an 81-71 lead, prompting a timeout from the Clippers. The Spurs made five 3-pointers in the final quarter, going 14 for 36 from beyond the arc for the game.

DeMar DeRozan, who also came over in the Leonard trade, had 15 points, and Poeltl had six points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Paul George had a season-low five points on 2-for-11 shooting for the Clippers.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Landry Shamet missed his 10th straight game with a sprained left ankle. Shamet, who has started all 10 games he has played, is averaging 9.1 points in 29.4 minutes.

Spurs: The Spurs played their 700th game at the AT&T Center since it opened in 2002. They have the most wins at home of any team during that span with 564 victories.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Washington on Saturday night.

Spurs: At Detroit on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Leonard
2 SF
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
43.5 Field Goal % 52.6
44.1 Three Point % 53.3
84.0 Free Throw % 81.2
+ 1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
+ 1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Shooting foul on Drew Eubanks 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson 0:22
  Dejounte Murray missed jump shot 0:27
+ 3 Patrick Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terance Mann 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Terance Mann 0:51
  Drew Eubanks missed layup, blocked by Terance Mann 0:54
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 1:12
  Ivica Zubac missed hook shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Jerome Robinson 1:34
Team Stats
Points 97 107
Field Goals 36-92 (39.1%) 40-93 (43.0%)
3-Pointers 12-33 (36.4%) 14-36 (38.9%)
Free Throws 13-13 (100.0%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 56 54
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 39 40
Team 8 6
Assists 23 28
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
19 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
17 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Clippers 14-6 3023182697
home team logo Spurs 7-13 27262925107
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 14-6 114.6 PPG 48.9 RPG 23.5 APG
home team logo Spurs 7-13 111.7 PPG 45.9 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
K. Leonard SF 25.8 PPG 8.0 RPG 5.4 APG 44.2 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.9 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.3 APG 52.3 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Leonard SF 19 PTS 7 REB 7 AST
L. Aldridge PF 17 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
39.1 FG% 43.0
36.4 3PT FG% 38.9
100.0 FT% 92.9
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
I. Zubac
P. George
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 19 7 7 8/23 0/1 3/3 0 30 2 1 3 1 6 +5 40
P. Beverley 10 5 2 3/9 2/7 2/2 2 35 0 0 1 2 3 -7 18
M. Harkless 9 2 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 2 23 3 2 1 1 1 -9 17
I. Zubac 8 5 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 1 4 +6 15
P. George 5 8 3 2/11 1/5 0/0 2 32 0 0 5 1 7 -4 14
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
M. Harkless
I. Zubac
P. George
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 19 7 7 8/23 0/1 3/3 0 30 2 1 3 1 6 +5 40
P. Beverley 10 5 2 3/9 2/7 2/2 2 35 0 0 1 2 3 -7 18
M. Harkless 9 2 1 3/5 1/1 2/2 2 23 3 2 1 1 1 -9 17
I. Zubac 8 5 1 3/5 0/0 2/2 4 17 0 0 0 1 4 +6 15
P. George 5 8 3 2/11 1/5 0/0 2 32 0 0 5 1 7 -4 14
Bench
J. Green
M. Harrell
J. Robinson
L. Williams
P. Patterson
T. Mann
D. Walton
R. McGruder
J. Motley
L. Shamet
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 16 8 1 5/8 4/6 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 1 7 -13 25
M. Harrell 12 7 0 6/12 0/1 0/0 0 25 0 1 0 2 5 -11 20
J. Robinson 8 3 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 3 -11 11
L. Williams 7 2 7 2/10 1/6 2/2 3 27 1 0 3 0 2 -19 21
P. Patterson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 3
T. Mann 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 +1 4
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +6 0
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shamet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 48 23 36/92 12/33 13/13 17 234 6 5 14 9 39 -50 188
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. White
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
R. Gay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 17 8 7 5/13 0/1 7/8 2 31 1 4 0 1 7 0 44
D. White 17 3 3 6/10 5/7 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 3 +4 24
D. DeRozan 15 9 5 7/16 1/1 0/0 3 35 3 0 4 1 8 +3 33
B. Forbes 12 2 2 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 0 2 -2 18
R. Gay 6 6 1 2/9 0/3 2/2 3 31 1 0 2 2 4 +4 13
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. White
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
R. Gay
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 17 8 7 5/13 0/1 7/8 2 31 1 4 0 1 7 0 44
D. White 17 3 3 6/10 5/7 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 3 +4 24
D. DeRozan 15 9 5 7/16 1/1 0/0 3 35 3 0 4 1 8 +3 33
B. Forbes 12 2 2 4/8 2/5 2/2 2 23 0 0 0 0 2 -2 18
R. Gay 6 6 1 2/9 0/3 2/2 3 31 1 0 2 2 4 +4 13
Bench
P. Mills
T. Lyles
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
D. Murray
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 13 1 1 5/10 3/7 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 0 1 +17 17
T. Lyles 10 4 3 4/8 2/6 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 3 +6 21
M. Belinelli 7 6 2 2/6 1/4 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 6 +7 17
J. Poeltl 6 6 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 4 1 2 4 +15 15
D. Murray 4 3 4 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 2 +6 16
L. Walker IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
D. Eubanks 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 48 28 40/93 14/36 13/14 15 235 8 8 9 8 40 +50 218
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores