LeBron gets 36 in 3-point barrage, Lakers rout Spurs 129-102

  • AP
  • Feb 05, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James absorbed contact and tumbled to the court while his fifth 3-pointer in a three-minute span dropped through the net. The Los Angeles Lakers' entire roster left the bench and crossed the court, gleefully picking up their leader while a sellout crowd roared.

''That's what we're all about,'' James said. ''Our team, anytime anyone is having success in the game, we cheer like it's our own. So having that camaraderie, having that brotherhood, even though they're beating you up, it's just a pretty cool feeling.''

Nine days after Kobe Bryant's death, the Lakers finally had an evening that felt like a return to normalcy.

Well, as normal as anything can be when King James is performing feats of basketball brilliance.

James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter with that incredible 3-point barrage, propelling the Lakers to a 129-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

James added nine assists and seven rebounds, while Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma had 18 points apiece as the Lakers beat San Antonio for the third time, sweeping the season series.

After the Spurs chipped away at the Lakers' big lead late in the third quarter, James and Kuzma put the game away with a combined seven 3-pointers in 3 1/2 minutes to start the fourth. James' shots seemed to increase in difficulty with each possession, but he buried them all.

''When the guy gets hot like that, it's always fun to watch him,'' Davis said, laughing at the Lakers' group celebration after the final 3. ''It wasn't the plan. We all just kind of ran over there and jumped on him.''

DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs, who have lost five of seven.

San Antonio was outrebounded 58-28 by the bigger Lakers, and the Spurs grabbed only three rebounds in the fourth quarter while the Lakers went 16 of 24 from the field.

When asked what the Spurs can do when James gets rolling, coach Gregg Popovich quipped: ''Make sure you get good pictures.''

Bryn Forbes added 13 points, but one night after the Spurs blew a late lead in a three-point loss to the Clippers, they returned to Staples Center and fell to 0-2 at the start of San Antonio's eight-game road trip while a rodeo occupies AT&T Center.

''As a competitor, it's what you want to play against,'' DeRozan said of the LA back-to-back. ''I don't look at it like it's being tough. It's part of the job, part of the game, and as a competitor you want to compete against the best. You worry about the toll afterwards.''

The Lakers returned to a semblance of normalcy at Staples Center in their first home game since their emotionally charged return last Friday for their first game following Bryant's death.

Bryant's two retired jerseys still remain isolated in a spotlight on the wall high above the court, and the Lakers crowd broke into a spontaneous chant of ''Kobe! Kobe!'' in the third quarter, and the chant returned in the final seconds of the game.

TIP-INS

Spurs: They don't return home until Feb. 26. ... Dejounte Murray scored 12 points.

Lakers: JaVale McGee had 14 points. ... James was asked about the analytics theory that a hot hand doesn't exist: ''I guarantee the analytics person or people has never ever been in a zone in their life.''

THINKING OF KOBE

Before the game, Popovich gave a stirring answer to a question about Bryant's place in the game. The U.S. Olympic team assistant coach said Bryant ''was special to all of us in different ways. ... He was like a superhero who was actually human. There aren't any superheroes that are really human, but we kind of thought of him as one of those kind of people.''

''When somebody's sick for a long time and you expect it, you deal with that. But when somebody is taken the way that he and his daughter and all the other people were taken, that makes it a tragedy and more painful in some ways,'' Popovich said.

KUZ EXCELS

Kuzma, the subject of numerous trade rumors with the deadline approaching, added 12 rebounds in one of his most impressive recent performances. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the third-year pro ''just had a little extra pop the last few games, and it showed up in the mindset to play hard.''

Kuzma professed ignorance of the trade deadline looming Thursday, saying he has grown immune to the constant speculation about his future throughout his LA career.

''Kobe would always tell me, `If they're not talking about you, you should be worried,''' Kuzma said. ''And I'm the talk of the town, so ...''

DWIGHT'S REGRET

Dwight Howard had 12 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 5 for 5 in another strong all-around performance for the Lakers.

Howard also revealed Bryant had agreed to help him in the dunk contest later this month during All-Star weekend in Chicago. Howard had recently made it known that he wanted to do a dunk with Bryant involved.

''I didn't get a chance to tell him how appreciative I was for our time together, how thankful I was,'' Howard said of Bryant, his teammate with the Lakers in the tumultuous 2012-13 season. ''That was pretty hard for me. I took it pretty hard. ... It still doesn't even seem real.''

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Lakers: Host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

1st Quarter
SA Spurs 19
LAL Lakers 21

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:54   JaVale McGee missed alley-oop shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
11:41   DeMar DeRozan missed turnaround jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:28   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
11:11   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:58 +2 Avery Bradley made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-2
10:38 +3 Trey Lyles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 3-2
10:20   Avery Bradley missed fade-away jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
10:09   Dejounte Murray missed floating jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:45   LeBron James missed driving layup  
9:42   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
9:40   Dejounte Murray missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
9:32   Personal foul on DeMar DeRozan  
9:15   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Danny Green  
9:01   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:37   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:28   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
8:19   Trey Lyles missed jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:12 +2 Anthony Davis made layup, assist by LeBron James 3-4
7:49 +3 Dejounte Murray made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 6-4
7:28   LeBron James missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
7:16   Bad pass turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Anthony Davis  
7:11 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by LeBron James 6-6
6:44   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:38 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 9-6
6:26 +2 Danny Green made jump shot 9-8
6:02   LaMarcus Aldridge missed fade-away jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
5:50 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by Anthony Davis 9-10
5:28   DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
5:21   Shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan  
5:21 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
5:21 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
5:06   Patty Mills missed jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:59 +2 DeMar DeRozan made finger-roll layup 11-12
4:45   Avery Bradley missed running Jump Shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
4:34 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 13-12
4:23 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 13-14
3:57 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made finger-roll layup 15-14
3:42   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
3:42 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
3:42   Anthony Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:39   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
3:38 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk 15-17
3:17 +2 Derrick White made driving layup, assist by Rudy Gay 17-17
3:01 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 17-19
2:53   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
2:37   Rudy Gay missed turnaround jump shot  
2:30   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
2:30 +2 Lonnie Walker IV made dunk 19-19
2:17   Offensive foul on Rajon Rondo  
2:17   Turnover on Rajon Rondo  
1:59   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:53   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
1:53   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
1:40   Lost ball turnover on Lonnie Walker IV, stolen by Alex Caruso  
1:22   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
1:15   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:59   Traveling violation turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:34   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Derrick White  
0:22   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   Offensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV  
0:17   Lonnie Walker IV missed driving layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
0:14   LAL team rebound  
0:14   Jumpball  
0:02 +2 Anthony Davis made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 19-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SA Spurs 20
LAL Lakers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Jakob Poeltl missed driving layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
11:37 +2 LeBron James made driving layup, assist by Kyle Kuzma 19-23
11:16   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
11:16 +1 Lonnie Walker IV made 1st of 2 free throws 20-23
11:16   Lonnie Walker IV missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:53   LeBron James missed jump shot  
10:53   SA team rebound  
10:30   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
10:22 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Kuzma 20-25
10:11   Patty Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
9:48   Traveling violation turnover on Rajon Rondo  
9:23   Derrick White missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
9:08   Shooting foul on Rudy Gay  
9:08   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:08   LAL team rebound  
9:08 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-26
8:49   Rudy Gay missed floating jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
8:42 +2 LeBron James made layup 20-28
8:27 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 23-28
8:07   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gay  
7:43   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:39 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by LeBron James 23-30
7:27 +2 Dejounte Murray made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jakob Poeltl 25-30
7:17 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 25-32
7:04   Rudy Gay missed jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:50   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray  
6:40   Jakob Poeltl missed floating jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
6:25 +2 Rajon Rondo made jump shot 25-34
5:59 +2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 27-34
5:50 +2 Rajon Rondo made driving layup 27-36
5:29 +2 Jakob Poeltl made dunk, assist by DeMar DeRozan 29-36
5:07   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:04   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:04   Shooting foul on Bryn Forbes  
5:04   Dwight Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:04   LAL team rebound  
5:04 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-37
4:50   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
4:37 +2 Anthony Davis made alley-oop shot, assist by Danny Green 29-39
4:18 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 32-39
3:58 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made driving layup, assist by Dwight Howard 32-41
3:44 +2 DeMar DeRozan made hook shot 34-41
3:36   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
3:36   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
3:27   DeMar DeRozan missed floating jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:20 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danny Green 34-44
2:52 +2 DeMar DeRozan made reverse layup, assist by Derrick White 36-44
2:37   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan  
2:26   LaMarcus Aldridge missed turnaround jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
2:18   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot, blocked by Derrick White  
2:18   LAL team rebound  
2:10 +2 LeBron James made driving dunk 36-46
1:42   LaMarcus Aldridge missed hook shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
1:38 +2 LeBron James made floating jump shot 36-48
1:38   Shooting foul on Trey Lyles  
1:38 +1 LeBron James made free throw 36-49
1:25 +2 Derrick White made floating jump shot, assist by Bryn Forbes 38-49
1:25   Shooting foul on Danny Green  
1:25 +1 Derrick White made free throw 39-49
1:12   Bad pass turnover on Avery Bradley, stolen by Derrick White  
1:03   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:03   Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
0:51   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:47   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
0:37   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
0:29   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:11   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Danny Green  
0:11   Lost ball turnover on DeMar DeRozan, stolen by Danny Green  
0:08   Danny Green missed layup  
0:05   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:05 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk 39-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SA Spurs 35
LAL Lakers 36

Time Team Play Score
11:51   SA team rebound  
11:41   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
11:41 +2 Dejounte Murray made jump shot 43-51
11:41   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
11:41   Dejounte Murray missed free throw  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
11:18   SA team rebound  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:05   Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
10:58   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
10:58   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:58   LAL team rebound  
10:58   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:55   Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge  
10:43   DeMar DeRozan missed running Jump Shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:38 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 43-54
10:15 +3 Bryn Forbes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeMar DeRozan 46-54
9:51 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 46-57
9:40   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
9:40   LaMarcus Aldridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:40   SA team rebound  
9:40 +1 LaMarcus Aldridge made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
9:28 +2 Anthony Davis made jump shot 47-59
9:13   Trey Lyles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
9:03 +2 JaVale McGee made driving dunk, assist by Avery Bradley 47-61
8:51 +2 DeMar DeRozan made driving layup 49-61
8:36 +2 Anthony Davis made floating jump shot, assist by LeBron James 49-63
8:24 +2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 51-63
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Bryn Forbes  
7:53   Trey Lyles missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
7:49   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:39 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 51-65
7:39   Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray  
7:39   JaVale McGee missed free throw  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Trey Lyles  
7:24   DeMar DeRozan missed driving layup, blocked by Danny Green  
7:21   Offensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan