Bogdanovic's 3 at buzzer gives Jazz 114-113 win over Rockets

  • Feb 09, 2020

HOUSTON (AP) Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

They needed to come back after P.J. Tucker's 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer to give the Jazz the win.

Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49%, including 15 of 38 on 3-pointers.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook shot 18 of 33 from the floor, while Harden was 11 of 23, including 2 of 13 on 3-pointers. Robert Covington had 14 points and Danuel House Jr. had 10 for Houston. The Rockets shot 46%, including 15 of 42 on 3-pointers.

Trailing by two, Covington hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 28 seconds left to give Houston a 110-109 lead. On the ensuing possession, Tucker fouled Mitchell, who made both free throws to give the Jazz a 111-110 lead.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Coach Quin Snyder was whistled for a technical foul with 7:29 remaining in the fourth. . The Jazz committed 16 turnovers, which the Rockets turned into 21 points. . Utah outrebounded Houston 48-36.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon (left lower leg contusion) missed Sunday's game after he was injured on Friday night. Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said Gordon was day-to-day, and it was up in the air if Gordon would play on Tuesday night. . Thabo Sefolosha was whistled for a technical foul with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.

FACES IN THE CROWD

Hall of Fame first baseman Jeff Bagwell and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sat courtside for the game.

UP NEXT

Jazz visits Mavericks on Monday.

Houston hosts Celtics on Tuesday.

1st Quarter
UTA Jazz 25
HOU Rockets 33

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:41 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 3-0
11:18   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:02   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
10:54 +2 James Harden made layup 3-2
10:30   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by James Harden  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on James Harden, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
10:19   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
10:08   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
9:57 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Mike Conley 5-2
9:36   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
9:34   UTA team rebound  
9:20 +2 Rudy Gobert made alley-oop shot, assist by Joe Ingles 7-2
8:58 +3 Russell Westbrook made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 7-5
8:28   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:17   Personal foul on P.J. Tucker  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Robert Covington  
8:03   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:48   Rudy Gobert missed turnaround jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:23   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
7:06 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 9-5
6:57 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 9-7
6:41 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 12-7
6:25 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 12-9
6:07   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
5:59 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 12-11
5:44   Donovan Mitchell missed turnaround jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
5:40 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by James Harden 12-13
5:39   Traveling violation turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
5:32 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 12-16
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Ben McLemore  
5:10 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 12-19
4:51   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
4:47 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 15-19
4:38   Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook  
4:38   Turnover on Russell Westbrook  
4:21 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 18-19
4:09 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 18-22
3:52   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
3:52   HOU team rebound  
3:39   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:30   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
3:18 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 18-25
3:00   Bojan Bogdanovic missed jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
2:54   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   UTA team rebound  
2:52   Personal foul on Thabo Sefolosha  
2:32 +2 Tony Bradley made dunk, assist by Mike Conley 20-25
2:20 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 20-27
2:00 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 23-27
1:49 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 23-29
1:35   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:31   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
1:24   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Thabo Sefolosha  
1:03   Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   UTA team rebound  
0:42 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup 25-29
0:36 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 25-31
0:36   Shooting foul on Tony Bradley  
0:36   Russell Westbrook missed free throw  
0:33   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
0:25   Out of bounds turnover on Mike Conley  
0:03 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 25-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 29
HOU Rockets 25

Time Team Play Score
11:50   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
11:39 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 27-33
11:31 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 27-36
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Georges Niang, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha  
11:07 +2 Thabo Sefolosha made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 27-38
10:59   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
10:59   Full timeout called  
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Ben McLemore  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Joe Ingles  
10:37 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 30-38
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:12 +2 Georges Niang made layup 32-38
9:59   Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan  
9:49 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 35-38
9:29 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 35-40
9:29   Shooting foul on Georges Niang  
9:29 +1 James Harden made free throw 35-41
9:11   Out of bounds turnover on Juwan Morgan  
9:07   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
8:59   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:54   P.J. Tucker missed dunk  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:57   Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
8:41   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:19   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
8:19 +1 Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws 35-42
8:19 +1 Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-43
8:09   Personal foul on Robert Covington  
8:03 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 38-43
7:44 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 38-45
7:17   Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
7:03 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 38-48
6:50   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:45 +2 Jordan Clarkson made dunk 40-48
6:27   P.J. Tucker missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
6:10 +2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 42-48
5:59   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:49 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 45-48
5:34   Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:22   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
4:58   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
4:53 +2 Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 45-50
4:32   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:25 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 45-52
4:00   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   UTA team rebound  
3:59   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
3:39   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington  
3:30   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
3:20   Personal foul on James Harden  
3:13   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
3:11   HOU team rebound  
3:05   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:52   Shooting foul on Robert Covington  
2:52   Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:52   UTA team rebound  
2:52 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-52
2:36 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 46-54
2:21   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
2:12   Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:12 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
2:12 +1 Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
2:05   Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
1:44   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
1:44   James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:44   HOU team rebound  
1:44   James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:23 +2 Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 48-56
1:14   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:04 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 51-56
0:52   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
0:51   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
0:42   Personal foul on James Harden  
0:42 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
0:42   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
0:36   Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup  
0:34   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
0:28   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
0:08 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 52-58
0:01 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 54-58
0:00   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   HOU team rebound  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 27
HOU Rockets 25

Time Team Play Score
11:46 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving dunk, assist by James Harden 54-60
11:32   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
11:25 +2 James Harden made floating jump shot 54-62
11:08   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
11:06   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
11:06 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 55-62
11:06 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-62
10:46   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
10:32   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Robert Covington  
10:25   Russell Westbrook missed alley-oop shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
10:20   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
10:11 +2 Mike Conley made driving layup, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 58-62
10:05   Personal foul on Mike Conley  
10:01 +3 Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Tucker 58-65
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Danuel House Jr.  
9:34 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 58-67
9:28   Mike Conley missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
9:28   UTA team rebound  
9:18 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 61-67
8:59 +2 Danuel House Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by James Harden 61-69
8:34   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:29   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
8:32   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
8:21   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
8:09   Russell Westbrook missed layup  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
8:06   Russell Westbrook missed turnaround jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:51   Shooting foul on James Harden  
7:51 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 62-69
7:51 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-69
7:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made reverse layup 63-71
7:21   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
7:08   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Robert Covington