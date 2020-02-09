|
11:50
Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:49
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
11:39
+2
Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Joe Ingles
27-33
11:31
+3
Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook
27-36
11:18
Lost ball turnover on Georges Niang, stolen by Thabo Sefolosha
11:07
+2
Thabo Sefolosha made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook
27-38
10:59
Personal foul on Ben McLemore
10:59
Full timeout called
10:49
Bad pass turnover on Joe Ingles, stolen by Ben McLemore
10:42
Bad pass turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Joe Ingles
10:37
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley
30-38
10:24
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson
10:12
+2
Georges Niang made layup
32-38
9:59
Thabo Sefolosha missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan
9:49
+3
Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles
35-38
9:29
+2
James Harden made floating jump shot
35-40
9:29
Shooting foul on Georges Niang
9:29
+1
James Harden made free throw
35-41
9:11
Out of bounds turnover on Juwan Morgan
9:07
Personal foul on Joe Ingles
8:59
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
8:54
P.J. Tucker missed dunk
8:54
Offensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
8:57
Danuel House Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Rudy Gobert
8:52
Defensive rebound by Mike Conley
8:41
Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.
8:19
Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell
8:19
+1
Austin Rivers made 1st of 2 free throws
35-42
8:19
+1
Austin Rivers made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-43
8:09
Personal foul on Robert Covington
8:03
+3
Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
38-43
7:44
+2
James Harden made finger-roll layup
38-45
7:17
Bad pass turnover on Royce O'Neale, stolen by Danuel House Jr.
7:03
+3
Robert Covington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden
38-48
6:50
Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:45
Offensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson
6:45
+2
Jordan Clarkson made dunk
40-48
6:27
P.J. Tucker missed jump shot
6:26
Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson
6:10
+2
Donovan Mitchell made jump shot
42-48
5:59
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
5:49
+3
Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
45-48
5:34
Robert Covington missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:30
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
5:22
Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell
4:58
Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell
4:53
+2
Russell Westbrook made layup, assist by P.J. Tucker
45-50
4:32
Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot
4:29
Defensive rebound by James Harden
4:25
+2
Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup
45-52
4:00
Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:59
UTA team rebound
3:59
24-second shot clock violation turnover
3:39
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:38
Offensive rebound by Robert Covington
3:30
James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles
3:20
Personal foul on James Harden
3:13
Mike Conley missed floating jump shot
3:11
HOU team rebound
3:05
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert
2:52
Shooting foul on Robert Covington
2:52
Mike Conley missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:52
UTA team rebound
2:52
+1
Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-52
2:36
+2
James Harden made finger-roll layup
46-54
2:21
Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot
2:21
Defensive rebound by James Harden
2:12
Shooting foul on Bojan Bogdanovic
2:12
+1
Danuel House Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
46-55
2:12
+1
Danuel House Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-56
2:05
Jordan Clarkson missed jump shot
2:04
Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker
1:44
Personal foul on Joe Ingles
1:44
James Harden missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:44
HOU team rebound
1:44
James Harden missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:44
Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
1:23
+2
Jordan Clarkson made layup, assist by Joe Ingles
48-56
1:14
Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:14
Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
1:04
+3
Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot
51-56
0:52
Russell Westbrook missed jump shot
0:51
Defensive rebound by Mike Conley
0:42
Personal foul on James Harden
0:42
+1
Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws
52-56
0:42
Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:42
Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook
0:36
Russell Westbrook missed finger-roll layup
0:34
Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell
0:28
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Mitchell, stolen by Danuel House Jr.
0:08
+2
James Harden made floating jump shot
52-58
0:01
+2
Mike Conley made driving layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell
54-58
0:00
Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0:00
HOU team rebound
