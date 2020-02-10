BKN
IND

No Text

Dinwiddie's basket gives Nets win, Pacers 6th straight loss

  • AP
  • Feb 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Spencer Dinwiddie struggled to find his shooting touch Monday night.

He rediscovered it in the nick of time for Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie calmly knocked down the go-ahead 21-footer with 5.2 seconds left, then watched as Indiana's final shot come up well short to give the Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

''I kept thinking I was going to blow the game because we were playing so well collectively,'' he said. ''I was like, `Come on, man! You can't be the one that blows this thing.' That last shot was different.''

It was a strange game for Dinwiddie.

He finished 4 of 15 from the field and 0 for 7 on 3-pointers yet made made 13 of 15 from the free throw line, scoring 21 points and dishing out 11 assists.

But the only thing that really mattered was Dinwiddie delivering on his last chance in a game Brooklyn controlled for almost the entire first three quarters.

The result: Brooklyn earned a rare road victory, beat the Pacers for the first time in three tries this season and now, thanks to Dinwiddie, has back-to-back wins at Indiana for the first time in seven seasons.

''I thought our defense was great in the fourth quarter. We only turned it over twice,'' coach Kenny Atkinson said. ''Guys made plays. That's what it all comes down to in the NBA, at the end of the game, you make plays.''

For the Pacers, the fourth-quarter breakdowns are becoming a familiar tale.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds - with the Nets taking a 104-103 lead, their first of the quarter, on Joe Harris' 3-pointer.

Indiana answered with a layup from Domantas Sabonis with 10 seconds left to make it 105-104.

But Dinwiddie's basket put the Nets back in front, and Malcolm Brogdon's errant 3 at the buzzer sealed the Pacers' fate, ruining Sabonis' fourth triple-double of the season.

Sabonis finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. T.J. Warren added 19 points as the Pacers lost their sixth in a row - matching their longest skid since February 2017.

''We had a four-point lead there, late. We've got to win that,'' Indiana coach Nate McMillan said. ''You've got to score and you've got to get stops and we didn't do that, again. It's us, again, not finishing the game.''

TIP-INS

Nets: DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 19 rebounds - the 20th time this season he's had double-digit rebounds off the bench. ... Harris finished with 15 points, Jarrett Allen had 13. Both players grabbed eight rebounds. ... Caris LeVert had 11 points, ending his career-high streak of consecutive 20-point games at three. ... The Nets were 12 of 37 on 3s.

Pacers: Myles Turner scored 13 points in the first half, more than he had posted in any game since Jan. 13, and finished with 15. ... Victor Oladipo had 12 points and Doug McDermott wound up with 13, seven coming in a flurry late in the third that gave Indiana the lead. ... Indiana was 7 of 30 on 3s and has now allowed 45 3s in its last three games. ... The Pacers had won 11 of the previous 12 games in this series, including two this season at Brooklyn. ... Indiana has lost five straight home games for the first time since January and February 2008.

ALL TOGETHER

The Pacers had their projected starting lineup intact for the first time all season Monday: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.

It didn't help the Pacers change course but McMillan believes that will change soon.

''It's only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?'' McMillan said. ''But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that.''

IRVING UPDATE

Kyrie Irving missed another game with a sprained right knee and it remains unclear when he'll return.

Before the game, Atkinson said he didn't have any update on Irving and he's also unsure what he'll do with lineups once the star guard is healthy.

''It's kind of like let's cross that bridge when we get to it,'' Atkinson said. ''It's going to be a tough decision because we've got three guys who are playing really well.''

UP NEXT

Nets: Will try to stop a six-game losing streak against Toronto on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Pacers: Hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday, trying to snap a four-game skid in the series.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
BKN Nets 30
IND Pacers 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Harris 3-0
11:22 +2 Domantas Sabonis made finger-roll layup, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 3-2
10:55   Lost ball turnover on Caris LeVert, stolen by Myles Turner  
10:38 +2 Domantas Sabonis made hook shot 3-4
10:19   Taurean Waller-Prince missed driving layup  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
10:11   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
9:56 +2 Caris LeVert made fade-away jump shot 5-4
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Caris LeVert  
9:18   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:04 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 5-7
8:49   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
8:49 +1 Caris LeVert made 1st of 2 free throws 6-7
8:49 +1 Caris LeVert made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-7
8:39   T.J. Warren missed fade-away jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
8:31 +2 Jarrett Allen made dunk, assist by Joe Harris 9-7
8:13 +2 Victor Oladipo made jump shot 9-9
8:00 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 11-9
7:49 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot 11-12
7:34 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 14-12
7:19 +2 Domantas Sabonis made dunk, assist by Victor Oladipo 14-14
7:01   Personal foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:53   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   BKN team rebound  
6:50   Full timeout called  
6:37   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
6:37 +1 Joe Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 15-14
6:37   Joe Harris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
6:23 +2 Myles Turner made driving layup, assist by Victor Oladipo 15-16
6:23   Shooting foul on Garrett Temple  
6:23 +1 Myles Turner made free throw 15-17
6:13 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 17-17
5:57   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
5:44   Joe Harris missed driving layup, blocked by Justin Holiday  
5:44   BKN team rebound  
5:35   Taurean Waller-Prince missed finger-roll layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
5:24   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:15   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
5:07   Victor Oladipo missed fade-away jump shot  
5:04   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
4:58 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 20-17
4:40   Shooting foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
4:40   T.J. Warren missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:40   IND team rebound  
4:40 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
4:31   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by T.J. Warren  
4:18   Shooting foul on DeAndre Jordan  
4:18   T.J. Warren missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:18   IND team rebound  
4:18 +1 T.J. Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
4:04   Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:57   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
3:49   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
3:49 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
3:49 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-19
3:36   Lost ball turnover on Myles Turner, stolen by Wilson Chandler  
3:17   Spencer Dinwiddie missed jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
3:06   Lost ball turnover on Jeremy Lamb, stolen by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
3:06   Personal foul on Jeremy Lamb  
3:06   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:06   BKN team rebound  
3:06 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
2:54   T.J. Warren missed jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
2:34   Caris LeVert missed driving layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
2:17 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Jeremy Lamb 23-21
1:54 +3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot 26-21
1:39   Domantas Sabonis missed dunk  
1:37   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
1:30 +2 Caris LeVert made driving layup, assist by Garrett Temple 28-21
1:30   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
1:30   Caris LeVert missed free throw  
1:30   IND team rebound  
1:18 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 28-23
1:18   Shooting foul on Wilson Chandler  
1:18 +1 T.J. Warren made free throw 28-24
1:03   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by T.J. Warren  
0:52 +2 T.J. McConnell made jump shot 28-26
0:29   Caris LeVert missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Offensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
0:29 +2 DeAndre Jordan made dunk 30-26
0:16 +2 Jeremy Lamb made jump shot 30-28
0:00   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by T.J. McConnell  
0:00   IND team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
BKN Nets 21
IND Pacers 20

Time Team Play Score
11:48   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
11:31   Caris LeVert missed fade-away jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
11:17 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup 30-30
11:02 +2 Garrett Temple made jump shot 32-30
10:50 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 32-32
10:30   Wilson Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:19   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed driving layup, blocked by T.J. McConnell  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot  
10:16   Shooting foul on Domantas Sabonis  
10:16 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
10:16 +1 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
10:06 +2 Doug McDermott made jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 34-34
9:41   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott  
9:32   Personal foul on Garrett Temple  
9:28   Doug McDermott missed reverse layup  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
9:20   Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell  
9:09   Domantas Sabonis missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
8:54   Caris LeVert missed turnaround jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
8:42   Domantas Sabonis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
8:30   Jeremy Lamb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Caris LeVert  
8:13 +2 Caris LeVert made jump shot, assist by Wilson Chandler 36-34
7:59   T.J. McConnell missed finger-roll layup  
7:57   Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan  
7:39 +3 Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caris LeVert 39-34
7:20 +3 Myles Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Domantas Sabonis 39-37
7:00   Shooting foul on Doug McDermott  
7:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
7:00 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-37
6:49   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
6:38 +3 Taurean Waller-Prince made 3-pt. jump shot 44-37
6:22 +2 Myles Turner made dunk, assist by T.J. McConnell 44-39
6:07   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Joe Harris, stolen by Jeremy Lamb  
5:51   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
5:43   Myles Turner missed jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Garrett Temple  
5:17   Shooting foul on Myles Turner  
5:17   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:17   BKN team rebound  
5:17 +1 Taurean Waller-Prince made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-39
4:58   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Joe Harris  
4:43   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb  
4:35 +3 Jeremy Lamb made 3-pt. jump shot 45-42
4:08   Garrett Temple missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon  
3:52   Malcolm Brogdon missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Spencer Dinwiddie  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
3:46 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made finger-roll layup, assist by Garrett Temple 47-42
3:18 +2 Myles Turner made layup, assist by T.J. Warren 47-44
3:02   Taurean Waller-Prince missed jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:55   Traveling violation turnover on Caris LeVert  
2:33   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
2:18 +2 Spencer Dinwiddie made finger-roll layup 49-44
2:10   T.J. Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
2:01   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Dinwiddie, stolen by Domantas Sabonis  
1:51   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:46 +2 T.J. Warren made driving layup, assist by Justin Holiday 49-46
1:27   Joe Harris missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:11   Justin Holiday missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday  
1:05   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Holiday  
0:40   Jarrett Allen missed alley-oop shot  
0:38   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
0:34   Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:31   Offensive rebound by Joe Harris  
0:30   Caris LeVert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
0:20 +2 T.J. Warren made dunk, assist by Domantas Sabonis 49-48
0:05   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
0:00 +2 Jarrett Allen made layup, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 51-48
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
BKN Nets 26
IND Pacers 32

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Malcolm Brogdon missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
11:35 +2 Taurean Waller-Prince made jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 53-48
11:18 +2 T.J. Warren made jump shot 53-50
11:08   Personal foul on T.J. Warren  
10:55 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 56-50
10:43   Victor Oladipo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
10:23   Jarrett Allen missed layup  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
10:13 +2 T.J. Warren made finger-roll layup, assist by Domantas Sabonis 56-52
9:54   Shooting foul on T.J. Warren  
9:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 1st of 3 free throws 57-52
9:54 +1 Spencer Dinwiddie made 2nd of 3 free throws 58-52
9:54   Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Domantas Sabonis  
9:41 +3 Victor Oladipo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Brogdon 58-55
9:27 +2 Jarrett Allen made alley-oop shot, assist by Caris LeVert 60-55
9:16 +2 Domantas Sabonis made layup, assist by Myles Turner 60-57
9:05 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 63-57
8:52   Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup, blocked by Jarrett Allen  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
8:40   Malcolm Brogdon missed driving layup, blocked by Taurean Waller-Prince  
8:40   IND team rebound  
8:37   Justin Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:28   Spencer Dinwiddie missed finger-roll layup  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Jarrett Allen  
8:25   Jarrett Allen missed dunk  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
8:22   Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:18   Offensive rebound by Victor Oladipo  
8:07 +2 Domantas Sabonis made jump shot, assist by Myles Turner 63-59
7:53   Out of bounds turnover on Caris LeVert  
7:43   Personal foul on Taurean Waller-Prince  
7:30   Victor Oladipo missed reverse layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
7:24   Spencer Dinwiddie missed floating jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Myles Turner  
7:15 +2 Victor Oladipo made layup 63-61
7:02 +2 Jarrett Allen made hook shot, assist by Caris LeVert 65-61
6:44   Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Brogdon, stolen by Caris LeVert  
6:37   Shooting foul on Malcolm Brogdon  
6:37   Jarrett Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:37   BKN team rebound  
6:37 +1 Jarrett Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-61
6:25   Myles Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie  
6:16 +3 Joe Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Spencer Dinwiddie 69-61
5:59   Personal foul on Joe Harris  
5:47   Shooting foul on Jarrett Allen  
5:47 +1 Myles Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 69-62
5:47 +1 Myles Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-63
5:33