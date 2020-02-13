GS
Devin Booker scores 27 points, Suns top Warriors 112-106

  AP
  Feb 13, 2020

PHOENIX (AP) Suns guard Devin Booker was serenaded with chants of “All-Star! All-Star!” in the final seconds Wednesday night as he hit two free throws that sealed his team's 112-106 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Despite the crowd's insistence, Booker isn't an All-Star just yet. That could change very soon.

Booker scored 27 points on the same night that Portland's Damian Lillard injured his groin. Lillard said after his game that he won't play in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Chicago, opening the door for Booker to possibly be an injury replacement.

Booker was widely viewed as one of the biggest snubs when the All-Star reserves were announced this month and the high-scoring Phoenix guard wasn't chosen. Lillard mentioned Booker - who came into Wednesday averaging 26.4 points per game - as a worthy replacement after his injury.

“That means a lot,” Booker said of Lillard's endorsement. “I've always said that respect from my peers is my main focus and goal in this NBA. At the same time, we'll cross that bridge when we get there. I don't know the criteria or what happens next, so I guess we'll wait and see."

Phoenix won for just the second time in eight games and goes into the All-Star break with a 22-33 record. The Suns have already surpassed last season's total of 19 wins.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points against the Warriors, and Mikal Bridges scored 14.

Phoenix led 87-76 after three quarters and never trailed in the fourth. The Warriors pulled to 110-106 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Wiggins with 45 seconds left, but Damion Lee missed a 3 on the next possession that would have cut the deficit to one.

Golden State has lost four straight and goes into the break 12-43, the worst mark in the NBA. The Warriors have struggled all season after losing star guards Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry to injuries.

They dropped this one despite shooting 51% from the field. Golden State was hurt by 22 turnovers.

Wiggins led the Warriors with 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

“Mistakes. Mistakes all over the place. Disappointing,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We did a lot of good things, but you can’t overcome 22 turnovers and giving up 32 points off of those turnovers.”

Phoenix had a 58-50 halftime lead. Booker led the Suns with 18 points in the first half, while Marquese Chriss had 12 for the Warriors. Chriss played the first two seasons of his career with the Suns before being traded to the Rockets in 2018.

CURRY PROGRESSES

Curry is taking part in some of the non-contact portions of practice as he works back from a broken left hand, such as “offensive 5-on-0 stuff,” Kerr said.

The Warriors plan another medical update for the two-time MVP on Feb. 28. Curry has said he hopes to play next month as planned if all goes well.

“He’s coming around,” Kerr said after shootaround earlier Wednesday. “Right now everything’s going smoothly and he’s just trying to build his conditioning base and trying to keep getting better.”

There’s not a specific date for when Curry will return to contact drills.

SPECIAL TRIP

Kerr trekked to Tucson on Tuesday night to visit with his Arizona college coach, Lute Olson.

It’s always still special for Kerr to return to the desert, where the former Suns general manager posed for post-shootaround photos with about a dozen ASU athletes from different sports earlier Wednesday.

“Always enjoyed coming back to Phoenix to play and just in Arizona in general,” Kerr said. “It’s just special to come back here, always great to come back during the winter when the sun’s shining and get outside and smell the desert air. It’s a beautiful place.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Chriss finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He shot 7 of 11 from the field.

Suns: Phoenix signed forward Jonah Bolden to a 10-day contract. Bolden played 26 minutes for the short-handed Suns, scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds. The 24-year-old previously played two seasons with the 76ers, including 44 games during the 2018-19 season. ... C Deandre Ayton missed his second straight game with left ankle soreness.

UP NEXT

The Warriors are off for the All-Star break and don't play again until Feb. 20 at home against Houston.

The Suns return from the break Feb. 21 at Toronto.

AP freelancer Clay Bailey in Memphis, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 24
PHO Suns 34

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:49   Personal foul on Marquese Chriss  
11:35   Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup  
11:32   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
11:31   Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
11:19   Andrew Wiggins missed jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
11:09 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 0-2
10:52   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:46   Traveling violation turnover on Andrew Wiggins  
10:36 +2 Mikal Bridges made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-4
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:27 +2 Cheick Diallo made alley-oop shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 0-6
10:26   Full timeout called  
10:10   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:49 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 0-8
9:33 +3 Jordan Poole made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 3-8
9:13 +2 Devin Booker made floating jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 3-10
8:57   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
8:40 +2 Cheick Diallo made dunk, assist by Mikal Bridges 3-12
8:21 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 6-12
8:02   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:49 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Jordan Poole 8-12
7:31   Devin Booker missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
7:27   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Devin Booker  
7:23   Devin Booker missed layup, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
7:14 +2 Draymond Green made running Jump Shot, assist by Jordan Poole 10-12
7:14   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
7:14 +1 Draymond Green made free throw 11-12
6:58   Cheick Diallo missed layup  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:50   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
6:35   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
6:28 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Draymond Green 13-12
6:28   Full timeout called  
6:08 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 13-14
5:52 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 16-14
5:40 +2 Ricky Rubio made finger-roll layup 16-16
5:20 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 18-16
5:04 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot 18-19
4:48   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
4:37 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Devin Booker 18-21
4:26 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Damion Lee 20-21
4:16   Ricky Rubio missed reverse layup, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
4:10   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   GS team rebound  
3:47   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Cheick Diallo  
3:43   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
3:41   Personal foul on Ky Bowman  
3:34   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
3:34 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 20-22
3:34 +1 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-23
3:18   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Elie Okobo  
3:06   Elie Okobo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   GS team rebound  
3:05   Personal foul on Jonah Bolden  
2:52   Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Jonah Bolden  
2:40   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   PHO team rebound  
2:25 +3 Jevon Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 20-26
2:02   Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
1:58 +2 Elie Okobo made layup, assist by Jevon Carter 20-28
1:57   Full timeout called  
1:52   Out of bounds turnover on Zach Norvell  
1:35   Personal foul on Zach Norvell  
1:35 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
1:35 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-30
1:14 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 22-30
1:00 +2 Devin Booker made driving layup 22-32
0:52   Out of bounds turnover on Alen Smailagic  
0:35   Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
0:32 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made layup 24-32
0:09 +2 Jevon Carter made jump shot 24-34
0:00   Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 26
PHO Suns 24

Time Team Play Score
11:36   Alen Smailagic missed turnaround jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
11:23   Personal foul on Alen Smailagic  
11:18   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Juan Toscano-Anderson  
11:12   Violation  
11:06   Offensive foul on Jeremy Pargo  
11:06   Turnover on Jeremy Pargo  
10:49   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed floating jump shot  
10:49   GS team rebound  
10:40 +2 Andrew Wiggins made driving layup 26-34
10:29   Jonah Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Jeremy Pargo  
10:14 +2 Juan Toscano-Anderson made reverse layup, assist by Eric Paschall 28-34
10:07   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
10:02   Jonah Bolden missed dunk  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:50   Lost ball turnover on Alen Smailagic, stolen by Ty Jerome  
9:43 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Carter 28-37
9:30   Personal foul on Ty Jerome  
9:19   Jeremy Pargo missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
9:11   Cameron Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
8:57 +2 Eric Paschall made turnaround jump shot 30-37
8:57   Shooting foul on Cameron Johnson  
8:57 +1 Eric Paschall made free throw 31-37
8:41   Out of bounds turnover on Ricky Rubio  
8:32   Andrew Wiggins missed turnaround jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:18 +2 Cheick Diallo made hook shot 31-39
8:03   Shooting foul on Cheick Diallo  
8:03 +1 Alen Smailagic made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
8:03 +1 Alen Smailagic made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-39
7:53   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Jordan Poole  
7:39   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Marquese Chriss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:28 +2 Devin Booker made jump shot 33-41
7:28   Shooting foul on Jeremy Pargo  
7:28 +1 Devin Booker made free throw 33-42
7:15 +2 Eric Paschall made driving dunk, assist by Jeremy Pargo 35-42
6:50   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
6:39 +2 Jeremy Pargo made turnaround jump shot 37-42
6:24   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
6:24   Ricky Rubio missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
6:11   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
5:48 +2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 37-44
5:35 +2 Jeremy Pargo made reverse layup 39-44
5:19 +3 Mikal Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 39-47
5:06   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
5:03   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Wiggins, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
4:41 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 42-50
4:41 +3 Andrew Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 42-50
4:26   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
4:12   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:02   Damion Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
3:52 +2 Devin Booker made reverse layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 42-52
3:41   Draymond Green missed floating jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
3:29   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Draymond Green  
3:18 +2 Marquese Chriss made driving layup, assist by Andrew Wiggins 44-52
3:18   Shooting foul on Ricky Rubio  
3:18 +1 Marquese Chriss made free throw 45-52
3:02 +3 Elie Okobo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-55
2:45   Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Mikal Bridges  
2:39   Offensive foul on Elie Okobo  
2:39   Turnover on Elie Okobo  
2:39   Full timeout called  
2:20   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Devin Booker  
2:05   Jonah Bolden missed dunk, blocked by Marquese Chriss  
2:05   PHO team rebound  
2:03   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
1:52   Draymond Green missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
1:28   Devin Booker missed driving layup  
1:27   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
1:26   Offensive foul on Damion Lee  
1:26   Turnover on Damion Lee  
1:14 +3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 45-58
1:01 +2 Andrew Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Draymond Green 47-58
0:46   Kelly Oubre Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:44   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
0:38 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Draymond Green 49-58
0:31   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
0:24   Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges  
0:24 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
0:24   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:22   Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.  
0:05   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
0:00   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Andrew Wiggins  
0:01   GS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 26
PHO Suns 29

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
11:34   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:29   Marquese Chriss missed dunk  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
11:14   Devin Booker missed jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
11:01 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk 52-58
10:47   Lost ball turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
10:42   Andrew Wiggins missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Ricky Rubio  
10:34   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
10:16   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Ricky Rubio  
10:12 +2 Ricky Rubio made layup 52-60
10:01   Shooting foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
10:01 +1 Marquese Chriss made 1st of 2 free throws 53-60
10:01   Marquese Chriss missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Cheick Diallo  
9:49 +2 Cheick Diallo made layup, assist by Ricky Rubio 53-62
9:31 +2 Jordan Poole made driving layup, assist by Marquese Chriss 55-62
9:25   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Andrew Wiggins  
9:21 +3 Damion Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquese Chriss 58-62
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Damion Lee  
8:55   Personal foul on Ricky Rubio  
8:41 +3 Draymond Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 61-62
8:30   Out of bounds turnover on Mikal Bridges  
8:20   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
8:13   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Poole, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
8:13   Personal foul on Draymond Green  
7:58 +2 Elie Okobo made floating jump shot 61-64
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Marquese Chriss, stolen by Mikal Bridges  
7:53   Mikal Bridges missed jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Wiggins  
7:45   Personal foul on Kelly Oubre Jr.  
7:45 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
7:45 +1 Andrew Wiggins made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-64
7:24   Shooting foul on Marquese Chriss  
7:24 +1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 63-65
7:24 +1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-66
7:06   Draymond Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
6:53 +3 Cameron Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Booker 63-69
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:38   Bad pass turnover on Draymond Green, stolen by Cameron Johnson  
6:32   Mikal Bridges missed layup  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Jonah Bolden  
6:28 +2 Jonah Bolden made dunk 63-71
6:16 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by Andrew Wiggins 65-71
6:16   Shooting foul on Jonah Bolden  
6:16 +1 Jordan Poole made free throw 66-71
5:57 +3 Devin Booker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Johnson 66-74
5:37   Out of bounds turnover on Draymond Green  
5:26   Elie Okobo missed floating jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
5:21   Andrew Wiggins missed driving layup, blocked by Mikal Bridges  
5:21   PHO team rebound  
5:06   Bad pass turnover on Devin Booker, stolen by Damion Lee  
4:52   Out of bounds turnover on Eric Paschall  
4:28   Mikal Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Draymond Green  
4:12 +2 Andrew Wiggins made dunk, assist by Draymond Green 68-74
3:55   Devin Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
3:51   Traveling violation turnover on Draymond Green  
3:39   Personal foul on Zach Norvell  
3:25  