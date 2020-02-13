LAC
Tatum scores 39, Celtics hold off Clippers 141-133 in 2OT

  Feb 13, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum had 39 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away from the Los Angeles Clippers in the second overtime to win 141-133 on Thursday night.

Marcus Smart added 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Kemba Walker added 19 points and nine rebounds. Tatum and Smart combined for 16 of Boston's 27 points in the overtime periods.

The Celtics have won seven straight at home and eight of their last nine overall.

The Clippers played most of the game without Paul George, who left in the second quarter with a left hamstring strain. Lou Williams led Los Angeles with 35 points. Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

George played 15 minutes, scoring four points on 2-of-7 shooting before heading to the locker room.

The first meeting between the teams on Nov. 20 was also decided in overtime. The Clippers held on for a 107-104 win.

The Celtics took a 134-130 lead in the second OT on a driving layup by Smart and another by Tatum.

Harrell got a dunk on the Clippers' next trip up the floor. But Hayward responded with a 3 to increase Boston's lead to 137-132.

Tatum was called for an offensive foul, but Hayward blocked a runner by Williams off his body to force the turnover with 55 seconds left.

Hayward hit four free throws in the final minute to help close it out.

The All-Star break comes at a perfect time for both teams as they try to get healthy.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley missed his fourth straight game with a sore right groin. The Celtics played without Jaylen Brown, who has a left calf contusion

Smart started in place of Brown and scored the Celtics' first 10 points, digging them out of an early 7-0 deficit. Smart and Tatum combined for 24 of Boston's 30 first-quarter points. It helped offset a 15-point opening period by Leonard.

Boston limited Leonard to two points in the second quarter but had no answers on the inside for Harrell, who had 16 points in the first half on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Had a 65-19 advantage in bench scoring.

Celtics: Tatum and Smart had all 13 of Boston's points in the first overtime.

BACK AND FORTH

A 3-pointer by Marcus Morris gave the Clippers a 122-118 lead in the first extra period. But the Celtics responded and took a 125-124 lead when Tatum split a pair of defenders for a layup with 53.8 seconds left.

Leonard missed a short jumper and Tatum scored again off feed from Walker with 24.8 seconds remaining.

Landry Shamet tied it again with a 3-pointer, giving the Celtics the ball back with 21 seconds left. Tatum got off a 27-footer but came up empty.

CELTICS TO RETIRE GARNETT'S JERSEY

During the game's first timeout, the Celtics surprised fans with a video presentation to announce Kevin Garnett's No. 5 will be retired during the 2020-21 season. It will hang in the open space next to the No. 34 of teammate Paul Pierce, who alongside Garnett led Boston to its most recent title in 2008.

Pierce's jersey was retired by the Celtics in 2018. Garnett, in his first year in eligibility for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is expected to be on the list of finalists when it it is unveiled during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Sacramento on Feb. 22.

Celtics: Begin a four-game road trip Feb. 21 against Minnesota.

---

---

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 32
BOS Celtics 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:42 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup 2-0
11:23   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
11:21   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:19   Daniel Theis missed dunk, blocked by Paul George  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
11:12 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 4-0
11:12   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
11:12 +1 Ivica Zubac made free throw 5-0
10:53   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:41 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 7-0
10:23   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
10:11   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
10:05 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 7-3
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Marcus Smart  
9:39 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 7-6
9:26   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:18   Marcus Smart missed free throw  
9:18   BOS team rebound  
9:18 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 3 free throws 7-7
9:18   Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
9:18   BOS team rebound  
9:18 +1 Marcus Smart made 3rd of 3 free throws 7-8
9:10   Bad pass turnover on Landry Shamet, stolen by Marcus Smart  
9:07 +2 Marcus Smart made dunk 7-10
8:53   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
8:40   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
8:36   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
8:31   Paul George missed floating jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
8:29   LAC team rebound  
8:22   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
8:07   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
8:01 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 9-10
7:48   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
7:48 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 9-11
7:48 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-12
7:36 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 11-12
7:15 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 11-15
6:53 +2 Paul George made reverse layup 13-15
6:44   Full timeout called  
6:36   Enes Kanter missed layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:31 +2 Kawhi Leonard made dunk 15-15
6:19   Enes Kanter missed layup  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:11   Paul George missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:58   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:58   BOS team rebound  
5:58   Personal foul on Marcus Morris  
5:51 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 15-18
5:32   Kawhi Leonard missed reverse layup  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:18 +2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot 15-20
5:03   Paul George missed driving layup, blocked by Enes Kanter  
5:02   LAC team rebound  
4:52   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
4:52 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
4:52 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-20
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Montrezl Harrell  
4:31   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
4:22   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
3:56   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:48   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
3:39 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 17-23
3:26 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 19-23
3:15   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
3:09 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 22-23
2:53   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
2:53   Full timeout called  
2:53   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:53   BOS team rebound  
2:53 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-24
2:42   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
2:42 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 23-24
2:42 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-24
2:26   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot, blocked by Lou Williams  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:12   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
2:06 +2 Jayson Tatum made layup 24-26
1:55   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
1:55 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
1:55 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-26
1:44   Brad Wanamaker missed driving layup, blocked by Lou Williams  
1:43   BOS team rebound  
1:38   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
1:23   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:23 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
1:05 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 28-28
0:54   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:52   Offensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:51   JaMychal Green missed dunk  
0:50   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
0:46   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:43   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
0:28 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving dunk 30-28
0:14   Personal foul on Paul George  
0:14 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
0:14 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
0:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made hook shot 32-30
0:00   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 26
BOS Celtics 30

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
11:34   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
11:21 +2 Enes Kanter made layup 32-32
11:09   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   BOS team rebound  
11:02 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 32-35
10:49 +3 Rodney McGruder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 35-35
10:28   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:21 +2 Lou Williams made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 37-35
10:03   Personal foul on Paul George  
9:53   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   LAC team rebound  
9:36   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
9:36 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 38-35
9:36   Lou Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:28 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 38-38
9:28   Shooting foul on Rodney McGruder  
9:28 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 38-39
9:18   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:12 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 38-41
8:57 +2 Paul George made jump shot 40-41
8:45 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 40-43
8:45   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
8:45   Kemba Walker missed free throw  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
8:29 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 43-43
8:14 +2 Enes Kanter made driving layup, assist by Kemba Walker 43-45
8:03   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:53   Kemba Walker missed finger-roll layup  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
7:50 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 43-47
7:32   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
7:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 44-47
7:32 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-47
7:20   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
7:07   Out of bounds turnover on Landry Shamet  
7:02   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
6:48   Offensive foul on Enes Kanter  
6:48   Turnover on Enes Kanter  
6:48   Full timeout called  
6:31 +2 Montrezl Harrell made floating jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 47-47
6:07   Personal foul on Kawhi Leonard  
6:07 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 47-48
6:07 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
5:55   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:42   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Lou Williams  
5:34 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Lou Williams 49-49
5:16   Traveling violation turnover on Enes Kanter  
5:04   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   LAC team rebound  
4:56 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 51-49
4:32   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
4:32 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 51-50
4:32   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:08 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 53-50
3:56   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:50   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:39   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:34   Turnover on Marcus Smart  
3:11   Lou Williams missed hook shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
3:02   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
3:02 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 53-51
3:02 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-52
2:56   Lost ball turnover on Ivica Zubac, stolen by Daniel Theis  
2:53 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 53-54
2:41   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:24   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:12   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
1:59 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 53-56
1:43   Full timeout called  
1:37   JaMychal Green missed driving layup  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
1:35 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 55-56
1:20 +2 Daniel Theis made reverse layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 55-58
1:07 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 58-58
0:51 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 58-60
0:30   Landry Shamet missed jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:18   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:15   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:01   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 29
BOS Celtics 31

Time Team Play Score
11:42 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 58-63
11:21   Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:17   Shooting foul on Marcus Morris  
11:17 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 58-64
11:17 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-65
11:10   Full timeout called  
10:54   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:41   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Theis  
10:22   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
10:05   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:59   Ivica Zubac missed layup  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:58   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
9:58 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 59-65
9:58 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-65
9:39 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 60-67
9:21   Backcourt turnover on Landry Shamet  
9:12 +2 Daniel Theis made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 60-69
9:00   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
9:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 61-69
9:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-69
8:51 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 62-72
8:33 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 64-72
8:15   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
8:02 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot 66-72
7:47