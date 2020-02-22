SAC
LAC

No Text

Sacramento Kings beat Clippers at Staples again, 112-103

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) The Sacramento Kings realize they might have started playing their best basketball of the season too late to contend for a playoff spot.

Beating the powerhouse Los Angeles Clippers on the road twice in less than a month still feels awfully good, even if the Clips are far from the best version of themselves these days.

Kent Bazemore scored a season-high 23 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 and the Kings made a decisive fourth-quarter surge to beat the Clippers 112-103 on Saturday.

De'Aaron Fox had 20 points and eight assists for the surging Kings, who have won two straight out of the All-Star break and eight of 12 overall. Sacramento is still just 23-33, but the progress is encouraging for the franchise with its NBA-worst playoff drought at 13 seasons.

''We're feeling a lot better about ourselves now,'' Fox said. ''Obviously we need to keep this going, but we came out of the All-Star break and we were prepared. We're in a good place right now. We can only control ourselves as far as the rest of the season goes, but we're feeling good.''

Sacramento blew a 14-point lead in the second half to a Clippers lineup missing injured stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley. But the Kings then shut out Kawhi Leonard and the Clips for more than five straight minutes down the stretch, making a decisive 10-0 run capped by Harry Giles' percussive dunk off an alley-oop from Bogdanovic with 58 seconds left.

''That was a good moment to finish the game out strong on,'' said Giles, who had 14 points and 12 rebounds in his first career double-double. ''We're on a better path now. We're in a groove, but let's just keep it going.''

Leonard scored 31 points in his first game back from his MVP performance in Chicago, but the Clippers returned from the All-Star break with their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Lou Williams added 24 points for LA, and Montrezl Harrell had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Sacramento had a big lead late in the third quarter, but the Clippers took their first lead of the day on Harrell's leap-and-lean bucket with 8:30 to play. Shortly after that, the Clippers went through their decisive drought.

''We had a lot of different people helping out, and it felt good,'' Sacramento coach Luke Walton said. ''We were solid for most of the game. We had a couple of drop-offs where we got a little sloppy, but it was one of our more consistent games.''

TIP-INS

Kings: Alex Len had three points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes during his first action since Jan. 24. He has been out with a right hip flexor strain. ... The Kings also routed LA 124-103 at Staples Center on Jan. 30.

Clippers: George missed his 11th game in three separate stretches since early January to rest a troublesome left hamstring, while Beverley has missed five straight games with a sore groin. Beverley still competed in the skills challenge at All-Star weekend ... Len and Harrell got technical fouls for a shouting match early in the fourth quarter.

SLOW START

The Clippers returned from eight days off and missed 13 of their first 14 shots on their way to a 4-for-24 first quarter with five turnovers.

''We weren't ready to play,'' Leonard said. ''I just didn't feel like we were locked in early, and then it was too late to turn the switch on. We've got to keep getting better. It's about the team peaking at the right time.''

NEW GUYS

Reggie Jackson scored eight points in his Clippers debut two days after the Pistons bought him out, while Marcus Morris had six points and five turnovers in 32 minutes in his home debut nearly two weeks after the Clippers acquired him in a three-way trade.

NEW LOOK

With the Clippers comfortably in third place in the Western Conference, George and Beverley are both getting extra time off to rest persistent injuries. Clippers coach Doc Rivers used his 28th starting lineup in 56 games, putting newcomers Morris and Jackson in the mix. The resulting unfamiliarity contributed to the loss, they said.

''That was (Jackson's) first game, and because of our injury issues, we had to start him,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. ''It is what it is.''

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 25
LAC Clippers 13

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
11:37   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
11:35   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
11:35 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
11:35 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
11:10   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:54 +2 Harry III Giles made floating jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 4-0
10:33   Ivica Zubac missed hook shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
10:23   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   LAC team rebound  
10:05   Personal foul on De'Aaron Fox  
9:58   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:46   Harry III Giles missed hook shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
9:36   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
9:20 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 6-0
9:12   Offensive foul on Ivica Zubac  
9:12   Turnover on Ivica Zubac  
9:01   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:44   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:29   Harry III Giles missed driving dunk, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:24   Nemanja Bjelica missed dunk  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
8:22 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 8-0
8:13 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 8-3
8:03   De'Aaron Fox missed running Jump Shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:57   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
7:40   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
7:24   Nemanja Bjelica missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
7:16   Kawhi Leonard missed layup  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
7:13   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
7:13   Violation  
7:02   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed turnaround jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:58   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
6:58   Full timeout called  
6:58 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-5
6:39   De'Aaron Fox missed floating jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:20   Marcus Morris missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:12   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
5:55 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by Harry III Giles 10-5
5:37   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:36   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:36   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
5:36 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
5:36 +1 Ivica Zubac made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
5:26 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 12-7
5:10 +2 Ivica Zubac made hook shot, assist by Landry Shamet 12-9
5:03   Personal foul on Landry Shamet  
4:53   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
4:52   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
4:43   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
4:39   Kawhi Leonard missed finger-roll layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:30   Alex Len missed floating jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
4:22   Marcus Morris missed driving layup  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:14   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
4:14   Alex Len missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:14   SAC team rebound  
4:14 +1 Alex Len made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-9
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Harrison Barnes  
3:53 +2 Kent Bazemore made finger-roll layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 15-9
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Morris, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
3:34 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot 17-9
3:14 +2 Lou Williams made floating jump shot, assist by Montrezl Harrell 17-11
2:58   Kent Bazemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:48   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
2:29 +2 Kent Bazemore made finger-roll layup, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 19-11
2:29   Full timeout called  
2:16   Bad pass turnover on Rodney McGruder, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
2:15   Shooting foul on Amir Coffey  
2:15 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 20-11
2:15 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-11
1:54   Double dribble turnover on Lou Williams  
1:35   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
1:35   LAC team rebound  
1:20   Rodney McGruder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
1:07 +2 Kent Bazemore made finger-roll layup 23-11
0:57   Lou Williams missed finger-roll layup  
0:54   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
0:43   Personal foul on Lou Williams  
0:43 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 24-11
0:43 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-11
0:27   Montrezl Harrell missed driving layup  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
0:12   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:12   LAC team rebound  
0:12   Personal foul on Alex Len  
0:02   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
0:01   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:01 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk 25-13
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 29
LAC Clippers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Buddy Hield  
11:22   Shooting foul on JaMychal Green  
11:22 +1 Kent Bazemore made 1st of 2 free throws 26-13
11:22 +1 Kent Bazemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-13
11:07 +3 JaMychal Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 27-16
10:41 +2 Buddy Hield made jump shot 29-16
10:25   JaMychal Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
10:17   Turnover on Buddy Hield  
10:17   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:17 +1 Lou Williams made free throw 29-17
10:08   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
10:08 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
10:08 +1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-19
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:34   Bad pass turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Lou Williams  
9:29   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
9:29   Amir Coffey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:29   LAC team rebound  
9:29 +1 Amir Coffey made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-20
9:08 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 34-20
8:53   Traveling violation turnover on Landry Shamet  
8:41   Buddy Hield missed fade-away jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:24 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amir Coffey 33-23
8:17   Cory Joseph missed jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
8:03   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
7:54 +2 Cory Joseph made driving layup, assist by Harrison Barnes 35-23
7:36   Amir Coffey missed layup  
7:35   LAC team rebound  
7:18   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:01   Harrison Barnes missed driving layup  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
6:50   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:44   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Hield, stolen by Landry Shamet  
6:42 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Landry Shamet 36-25
6:32   Full timeout called  
6:28   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   LAC team rebound  
6:18 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup, assist by Reggie Jackson 36-27
6:18   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
6:18 +1 Kawhi Leonard made free throw 36-28
6:07   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
5:55   Ivica Zubac missed floating jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
5:39   Shooting foul on Landry Shamet  
5:39 +1 Harrison Barnes made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
5:39 +1 Harrison Barnes made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-28
5:25   Kawhi Leonard missed fade-away jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
5:18 +2 De'Aaron Fox made finger-roll layup 40-28
4:54   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
4:45   Lost ball turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
4:41 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup, assist by Kawhi Leonard 40-30
4:27 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-30
4:14 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 43-32
3:56   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
3:48   Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Lou Williams, stolen by Alex Len  
3:28   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Alex Len  
3:16   De'Aaron Fox missed running Jump Shot  
3:15   SAC team rebound  
3:02 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 45-32
2:51   Marcus Morris missed layup  
2:46   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:46   Ivica Zubac missed dunk  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
2:43 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk 45-34
2:27 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 48-34
2:14   Reggie Jackson missed hook shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
2:08   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
2:00   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
2:00   Full timeout called  
2:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 48-35
2:00 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-36
1:37   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:28 +2 Lou Williams made fade-away jump shot 48-38
1:11   Kent Bazemore missed layup  
1:08   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
1:04   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:04 +1 Lou Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 48-39
1:04 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
0:55   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
0:55 +1 Harry III Giles made 1st of 2 free throws 49-40
0:55   Harry III Giles missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:52   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:39 +2 Kawhi Leonard made layup 49-42
0:33 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 51-42
0:28 +3 Lou Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 51-45
0:07 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 54-45
0:00 +3 Reggie Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 54-48
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 34
LAC Clippers 35

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Personal foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
11:37   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Morris  
11:28   Bad pass turnover on Harry III Giles, stolen by Landry Shamet  
11:25   Shooting foul on De'Aaron Fox  
11:25   Landry Shamet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:25   LAC team rebound  
11:25 +1 Landry Shamet made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-49
11:10   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
10:58 +2 Marcus Morris made layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 54-51
10:57   Violation  
10:37 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 56-51
10:18 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Reggie Jackson 56-53
10:06 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 59-53
9:45   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:37   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Reggie Jackson  
9:24 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 59-55
9:06 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 62-55
8:44 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 62-57
8:33   Personal foul on Reggie Jackson  
8:21 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made jump shot, assist by Harry III Giles 64-57
8:09   Reggie Jackson missed floating jump shot  
8:08   LAC team rebound  
7:59   Reggie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  