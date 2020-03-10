TOR
Ibaka helps Raptors edge Jazz 101-92

  • Mar 10, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Another injury was no big deal for the Toronto Raptors.

Serge Ibaka and company just keep rolling along.

Ibaka and Pascal Siakam each scored 27 points, and the Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 101-92 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and seven assists as Toronto used a 53-34 advantage on the glass to improve to 21-4 since Jan. 15. Ibaka grabbed 13 rebounds and Siakam finished with 11 boards and eight assists.

Toronto played without Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Fred VanVleet (shoulder) due to injuries, and Norman Powell left in the first quarter after spraining his ankle. But the Raptors found a way again.

''No matter what happens we stick together as a team and we try to work the game,'' Siakam said. ''It's gonna be a long game. There's gonna be runs. The most important thing is to stay together. Don't panic and keep executing.''

Joe Ingles had 20 points and six assists for Utah, which had won five in a row. Royce O'Neale added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Mike Conley finished with 13 points and seven assists.

OG Anunoby put back a missed layup to help the Raptors open an 82-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

''We definitely put emphasis on rebounds,'' Utah center Rudy Gobert said. ''We're probably going to have to watch the game to figure out what we could have done better.''

Ingles then scored three baskets to key a 15-3 Jazz run. Gobert capped the surge with a dunk for his first basket of the night, making it 87-85 Utah midway through the quarter.

Toronto responded by scoring on four straight possessions, culminating in a Lowry 3-pointer, to take a 95-90 lead with 2:30 left. The Raptors allowed one basket over the final 5:45 of the game.

''Our team is unbelievable with just kind of staying in the moment and understanding what we have to do,'' Lowry said.

The Raptors put together a 15-6 run for a 57-51 halftime lead. Siakam, Lowry and Ibaka each scored in the final minute of the half - highlighted by Lowry's 30-foot pullup 3-pointer - to punctuate the run.

MAKING A MARK

Patrick McCaw found several small ways to make an impact for the Raptors over 43 minutes. McCaw only scored two points, but he collected six rebounds and three steals. Most importantly for Toronto, he played tough defense.

''Whatever we're trying to do, we can send him on somebody and he's going to key in on that person and do his job on defense,'' Siakam said.

SECOND-UNIT SUCCESS

Utah outscored Toronto 42-19 in bench points. Ingles led the way, going 8 for 12 from the field.

It marked the fifth time in six games the Jazz scored 30 or more bench points.

''I thought they did a good job communicating defensively, changing things up a little bit,'' Utah coach Quin Snyder said. ''Obviously, Joe had a really good night, we played through him a little bit on the offensive end. I thought they did a good job in every aspect of the game.''

QUOTABLE

''Next time, I'll do justice myself so the official can eject me for a reason.'' Gobert on getting ejected along with Anunoby after an altercation between the players with 40.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Powell averaged 34.0 points on 57% shooting over his previous two games. ... Ibaka matched a season high with five made 3-pointers. ... The Raptors outscored the Jazz 14-8 in second-chance points.

Jazz: Ingles had his first 20-point game off the bench this season. ... Donovan Mitchell finished with 11 points after shooting just 4-of-16 from the floor. ... Utah scored 21 points off 20 Toronto turnovers.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Jazz: Visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

---

1st Quarter
TOR Raptors 27
UTA Jazz 22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:36   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
11:25   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
11:05 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 2-0
10:51   Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by OG Anunoby  
10:45   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
10:30 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 2-3
10:25   Full timeout called  
10:14   Turnover on Pascal Siakam  
9:56 +2 Royce O'Neale made floating jump shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 2-5
9:33   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
9:12   Mike Conley missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
8:58 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 4-5
8:31   Offensive foul on Mike Conley  
8:31   Turnover on Mike Conley  
8:24 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 7-5
8:08   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:00   Personal foul on Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:52 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Patrick McCaw 10-5
7:40 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving layup 10-7
7:30 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup 12-7
7:14   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Patrick McCaw, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
6:50 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 12-10
6:28   Pascal Siakam missed reverse layup  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:13   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
5:54   Lost ball turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Royce O'Neale  
5:53   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
5:44   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:32 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 14-10
5:10   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:58 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 17-10
4:48 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 17-13
4:31 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 20-13
4:16   Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
4:15   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
4:02   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:49 +2 Joe Ingles made floating jump shot 20-15
3:40   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:33   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:06   Serge Ibaka missed driving layup  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:04 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot 22-15
2:47   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:45   Rudy Gobert missed layup  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
2:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Clarkson  
2:38   Full timeout called  
2:38 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 23-15
2:38 +1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-15
2:21 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 24-18
2:00   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
1:50   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Clarkson, stolen by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
1:48   Personal foul on Jordan Clarkson  
1:28   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed jump shot, blocked by Tony Bradley  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Georges Niang  
1:23 +2 Georges Niang made layup 24-20
0:53   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:45   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
0:45 +1 Mike Conley made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
0:45 +1 Mike Conley made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
0:34 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot 27-22
0:27   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   TOR team rebound  
0:05   Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam  
0:05   Violation  
0:00   Mike Conley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   UTA team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
TOR Raptors 30
UTA Jazz 29

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Tony Bradley  
11:43   Georges Niang missed reverse layup, blocked by Chris Boucher  
11:43   UTA team rebound  
11:41 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Bradley 27-25
11:21   Out of bounds turnover on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
11:09   Shooting foul on Terence Davis  
11:09   Tony Bradley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09   UTA team rebound  
11:09 +1 Tony Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
10:57   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Tony Bradley  
10:51   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:40   OG Anunoby missed reverse layup, blocked by Tony Bradley  
10:40   TOR team rebound  
10:28   Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
10:10   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
9:55 +3 Georges Niang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 27-29
9:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:43 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 28-29
9:40   Chris Boucher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
9:23 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 28-32
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Joe Ingles  
9:07 +2 Mike Conley made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 28-34
9:05   Full timeout called  
8:54   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
8:34   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Tony Bradley  
8:18 +2 Tony Bradley made layup, assist by Mike Conley 28-36
7:58   Personal foul on Tony Bradley  
7:49 +2 Patrick McCaw made finger-roll layup 30-36
7:38   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
7:21   Matt Thomas missed finger-roll layup  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
7:18   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:04   Tony Bradley missed floating jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas  
6:56 +2 Kyle Lowry made fade-away jump shot 32-36
6:39 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 32-39
6:23 +3 Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 35-39
6:09 +2 Joe Ingles made driving layup 35-41
5:53 +2 Matt Thomas made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 37-41
5:53   Full timeout called  
5:35 +2 Royce O'Neale made driving dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 37-43
5:17 +2 Serge Ibaka made turnaround jump shot 39-43
5:03   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:45   Bad pass turnover on Serge Ibaka, stolen by Joe Ingles  
4:42   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
4:34 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 41-43
4:14   Shooting foul on Matt Thomas  
4:14 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
4:14   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Matt Thomas, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
3:53   Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry  
3:53   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:53   UTA team rebound  
3:53 +1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
3:32   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
3:32 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 42-45
3:32 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-45
3:22   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
3:22   TOR team rebound  
3:10   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   TOR team rebound  
3:07 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 46-45
2:47 +2 Donovan Mitchell made driving layup 46-47
2:29 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 48-47
2:15   Mike Conley missed floating jump shot  
2:13   Offensive rebound by Mike Conley  
2:12   Lost ball turnover on Mike Conley, stolen by Kyle Lowry  
2:07 +2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Pascal Siakam 50-47
1:49   Personal foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:42   Bojan Bogdanovic missed floating jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:22   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
1:14   Personal foul on Patrick McCaw  
1:14   Royce O'Neale missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   UTA team rebound  
1:14 +1 Royce O'Neale made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-48
0:57 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup 52-48
0:41   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:38   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
0:35 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot 55-48
0:16 +3 Mike Conley made 3-pt. jump shot 55-51
0:00 +2 Serge Ibaka made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 57-51
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
TOR Raptors 19
UTA Jazz 19

Time Team Play Score
11:39   Kyle Lowry missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mike Conley  
11:34 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 57-54
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Rudy Gobert  
11:12   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
11:12   TOR team rebound  
11:12   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
11:00 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 60-54
10:31   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
10:15   Pascal Siakam missed driving layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
10:15   UTA team rebound  
10:02   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
9:48   Patrick McCaw missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
9:44   Traveling violation turnover on Serge Ibaka  
9:33 +2 Bojan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 60-56
9:15 +2 Pascal Siakam made layup, assist by OG Anunoby 62-56
9:15   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
9:15 +1 Pascal Siakam made free throw 63-56
9:02 +3 Donovan Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 63-59
8:40   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   TOR team rebound  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on OG Anunoby, stolen by Donovan Mitchell  
8:28   Bojan Bogdanovic missed layup  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
8:22 +2 Kyle Lowry made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 65-59
8:07   Offensive foul on Royce O'Neale  
8:07   Turnover on Royce O'Neale  
7:53   Pascal Siakam missed reverse layup, blocked by Rudy Gobert  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
7:50   Personal foul on Kyle Lowry  
7:40   Personal foul on OG Anunoby  
7:34   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw  
7:23   Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:01 +3 Royce O'Neale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Conley 65-62
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by Mike Conley  
6:30   Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
6:20   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
6:09   Full timeout called  
5:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:38 +3 Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 68-62
5:18   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup  
5:16   Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
5:14   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
5:03   Violation  
4:51 +2 Pascal Siakam made jump shot 70-62
4:26   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
4:08   Serge Ibaka missed running Jump Shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
3:51 +2 Royce O'Neale made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 70-64
3:35   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
3:35 +1 Serge Ibaka made 1st of 2 free throws 71-64
3:35 +1 Serge Ibaka made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-64
3:30   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
3:21 +2 Jordan Clarkson made floating jump shot 72-66
3:07   Kyle Lowry missed reverse layup  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
2:58   Donovan Mitchell missed running Jump Shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
2:50 +2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by Pascal Siakam 74-66
2:42   Full timeout called  
2:30 +2 Tony Bradley made hook shot, assist by Joe Ingles 74-68
2:14   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13   UTA team rebound  
2:07   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
1:51 +2 Matt Thomas made finger-roll layup 76-68
1:40   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
1:40 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 2 free throws 76-69
1:40 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-70
1:20