|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell
|
25-23
|
11:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
De'Anthony Melton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-23
|
11:30
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed reverse layup
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks
|
28-23
|
10:29
|
|
+3
|
Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
28-26
|
10:15
|
|
|
Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Clarke
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Thomas, stolen by Brandon Clarke
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks made layup, assist by Kyle Anderson
|
30-26
|
9:23
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks made dunk, assist by De'Anthony Melton
|
32-26
|
9:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Matt Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Matt Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
32-29
|
8:30
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Thomas
|
|
8:06
|
|
+3
|
OG Anunoby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis
|
32-32
|
7:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on OG Anunoby
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Tolliver made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-32
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Tolliver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-32
|
7:34
|
|
|
Serge Ibaka missed jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Serge Ibaka
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Serge Ibaka made dunk
|
34-34
|
7:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serge Ibaka
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Serge Ibaka
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
TOR team rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot
|
34-36
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot
|
34-36
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Dillon Brooks made driving layup
|
36-36
|
6:42
|
|
|
Kyle Lowry missed driving layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|
|
6:30
|
|
+3
|
Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
36-39
|
6:08
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson
|
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Anderson made jump shot
|
38-39
|
6:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Anderson made free throw
|
39-39
|
5:58
|
|
|
Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks
|
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Fred VanVleet made 1st of 3 free throws
|
39-40
|
5:52
|
|
+1
|
Fred VanVleet made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
39-41
|
5:52
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Gorgui Dieng, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Fred VanVleet made floating jump shot
|
39-43
|
5:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grayson Allen
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Fred VanVleet made free throw
|
39-44
|
4:56
|
|
|
Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gorgui Dieng
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dillon Brooks
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Pascal Siakam
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Pascal Siakam
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Pascal Siakam
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
MEM team rebound
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marc Gasol
|
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-44
|
4:14
|
|
+1
|
Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-44
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Norman Powell
|
41-47
|
3:44
|
|
|
Ja Morant missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Norman Powell
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jonas Valanciunas, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Grayson Allen
|
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-48
|
3:17
|
|
+1
|
Norman Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-49
|
2:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Brandon Clarke, stolen by Fred VanVleet
|
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Norman Powell made layup, assist by Fred VanVleet
|
41-51
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Ja Morant made floating jump shot
|
43-51
|
2:22
|
|
+3
|
Norman Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol
|
43-54
|
2:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Norman Powell
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-54
|
2:11
|
|
+1
|
Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
45-54
|
1:56
|
|
|
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Norman Powell
|
45-56
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Clarke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|
48-56
|
0:57
|
|
+2
|
Marc Gasol made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
|
48-58
|
0:46
|
|
+3
|
De'Anthony Melton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
51-58
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Fred VanVleet made finger-roll layup
|
51-60
|
0:13
|
|
+3
|
Ja Morant made 3-pt. jump shot
|
54-60
|
0:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Kyle Lowry
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
MEM team rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|